Governor Sanwo-Olu to present 2021 budget estimates to legislators

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that he will be presenting the year 2021 financial budget estimates to the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

This disclosure was made in a statement which was released through Lagos State’s official Twitter handle.

The statement partly read:

“Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu will present the Y2021 budget estimates to the Lagos State House of Assembly tomorrow, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 10am.”

According to the information contained in the statement, the budget session is expected to focus on advancing the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of the State Government.

Members of the public are encouraged to watch the presentation, which will be aired live on Lagos State Television and Radio Lagos/Eko FM.

What you should know

According to the statement made by the Lagos State Governor at the beginning of the year, the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda is an acronym for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s six strategic development agenda namely, Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism as well as Security and Governance.

The T.H.E.M.E.S agenda is important, as it was formulated to make Lagos Greater.