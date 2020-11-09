ENDSARS
CBN action: Presidency says #EndSARS promoters must account for what they did
Presidential aide, Garba Shehu has said that those responsible for the riots of the post-EndSARS protests will be held accountable.
The Presidency has said those who allowed the recent #EndSARS protests to degenerate into riots and violence leading to the destruction of properties in the country and loss of lives must be made to account for their actions.
This disclosure was made on Sunday, 8 November 2020, by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, while featuring on Channels TV Programme, Sunday Politics.
On whether his principal was aware of the development, Shehu said the buck stops at the table of the President, noting that the protesters must face the law.
Garba Shehu said, “This country has only one president and has only one constitution. President Muhammadu Buhari is responsible for his government. The buck stops on his table.
“We are a country governed by law. There is a constitution —under section 33— that clearly defines the rights of citizens to freely protest in a peaceful way but where a peaceful protest turns into riot, violence and looting, there is a law and order duty to be performed.
“Everyone witnessed the massive looting of public and private properties particularly in Lagos, Calabar, Plateau, Taraba and some other states, even the FCT. Now, the laws of the country must be allowed to decide, to rule on wrongdoing on the part of anybody.
“I am not particular about any celebrity or promoter, but this country has been harmed enormously and people should be prepared to account for what they did.”
He also added that some politicians who promoted the #EndSARS demonstrations including those of the Peoples Democratic Party should publicly denounce the attendant destruction caused by the protest.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had gotten a court order to freeze the accounts of 20 #EndSARS promoters.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: SERAP, 365 others urge Federal High Court to reject suit to shut down Twitter
SERAP and 365 concerned Nigerians have petitioned an Abuja court to reject a suit to shut down Twitter’s access in Nigeria.
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 365 concerned Nigerians have petitioned the Federal High Court, Abuja to reject a suit signed by an APC Chieftain to shut down Twitter’s access in Nigeria, which they say will “ultimately restrict the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and media freedom in the country.”
SERAP disclosed this on Sunday via its Twitter handle.
“SERAP and 365 concerned Nigerians are asking the court for leave to be joined in the suit as parties, and to be heard as of right, as provided for under the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 [as amended], the Fundamental Rights [Enforcement Procedure] Rules, and the African Charter” SERAP said on Sunday.
“This application is brought in the public interest. It is important to grant the reliefs being sought, for the sake of justice and the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and media freedom,” SERAP stated.
SERAP says any order taken by the courts will affect the lives of millions of Nigerians and urged the FG to exercise the constitutional rights to protect Nigerians.
“Millions of Nigerians will be affected by any orders that the court may make in this suit. The Nigerian government has legal obligations under sections 39 and 40 of the Nigerian Constitution and articles 9 and 11 of the African Chapter to respect and protect these rights.
“The determination of this suit will impact our capability to use Twitter social media platform to carry out our work to promote transparency and accountability, and respect for socio-economic rights of Nigerians, as well as seriously undermine people’s fundamental rights,” SERAP added.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in October that a former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, instituted a $1 billion lawsuit against Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey, at the Federal High Court Abuja, over his role in the #EndSARS protests.
The motion on notice was brought pursuant to order II Rules 1, 2, 3 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009 and Sections 34(1), 35(1) and 41(1), and 43 of the 1999 Constitution.
Others joined in the suit include the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigeria Communications Commission.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS Protest: Lagos directs release of 253 persons arrested by police
253 of the number of persons arrested by police over criminal offences during the #EndSARS riots have been ordered to be released.
The Lagos State Government has directed the immediate release of 253 persons arrested by the police for criminal offences in connection with the #EndSARS protests in the state, due to non-disclosure of a prima facie case against them by the police force.
This directive was contained in a statement issued earlier on Sunday by the Office of Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo.
The statement explained that the Nigeria Police forwarded 40 case files to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for Legal Advice, between 4th and 5th of November, 2020, in respect of the 361 persons arrested for criminal offences
The statement reads, “Legal Advice has been issued in respect of all the 40 case files received, and as at 6th November 2020, the Directorate had been able to dispatch Legal Advice in respect of 81 persons, who are being charged to the various courts, while others will be dispatched to court on Monday, 9th November 2020.’’
“Out of the 361 persons, the Director of Public Prosecutions shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery, and murder, while the Office has advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case. In the meantime, two case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the Police.’’
The statement also assured that the Office of the Attorney-General of Lagos State will ensure that those arrested by the Police are treated in accordance with the due process of the law, while it remains committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring peace and order in the State.
What you should know
It can be recalled that the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extra-judicial killings which started peacefully, was later taken over by hoodlums and criminal elements, who engaged in widespread violence with the looting and destruction of public and private infrastructures.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had estimated that it would take the state about N1 trillion to rebuild the damaged and looted assets.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: CCTV footage from day of Lekki shootings played at Judicial Panel
The Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry has viewed video footage of the evening of the shootings of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate.
The Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry investigating incidents of human rights abuse by security agents was granted access to video footage surrounding the unfortunate Lekki shootings which occurred on the 20th of October, 2020.
The 4-hour long video was viewed at the panel’s sitting on Friday, according to a Channels TV report.
What you should know
Earlier this week, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), submitted to the Lagos Judicial Panel on Police brutality, the video footage recorded by the company’s surveillance camera on the night of October 20, when soldiers opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate area in Lagos.
The video footage was submitted by the Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwansa, at the 4th sitting of the panel of Inquiry and Restitution. He said, “I can confirm that inside here is the video footage that our surveillance camera was able to record for the 20th of October.”
Justice Doris Okwuobi, Chairperson of the panel, gave permission for some of the footage to be played during Friday’s panel.
The footage showing events way before the shooting happened was played for 4 hours during the panel. The counsel to the protesters, Mr. Adeshina Ogunlana, petitioned for further viewing of the footage.
The request was opposed by Abiodun Owonikoko, legal counsel to the FG, which was overruled by Justice Okwuobi.
Amnesty International reported in October that the Nigerian army and police had killed at least 12 peaceful protesters on the 20th of October at two locations in Lagos.