CBN action: Presidency says #EndSARS promoters must account for what they did

The Presidency has said those who allowed the recent #EndSARS protests to degenerate into riots and violence leading to the destruction of properties in the country and loss of lives must be made to account for their actions.

This disclosure was made on Sunday, 8 November 2020, by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, while featuring on Channels TV Programme, Sunday Politics.

On whether his principal was aware of the development, Shehu said the buck stops at the table of the President, noting that the protesters must face the law.

Garba Shehu said, “This country has only one president and has only one constitution. President Muhammadu Buhari is responsible for his government. The buck stops on his table.

“We are a country governed by law. There is a constitution —under section 33— that clearly defines the rights of citizens to freely protest in a peaceful way but where a peaceful protest turns into riot, violence and looting, there is a law and order duty to be performed.

“Everyone witnessed the massive looting of public and private properties particularly in Lagos, Calabar, Plateau, Taraba and some other states, even the FCT. Now, the laws of the country must be allowed to decide, to rule on wrongdoing on the part of anybody.

“I am not particular about any celebrity or promoter, but this country has been harmed enormously and people should be prepared to account for what they did.”

He also added that some politicians who promoted the #EndSARS demonstrations including those of the Peoples Democratic Party should publicly denounce the attendant destruction caused by the protest.

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had gotten a court order to freeze the accounts of 20 #EndSARS promoters.