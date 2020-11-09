Funds Management
PENCOM fix Nov. 16 for launch of RSA Transfer System
November 16, 2020, has been set as the official date for the launching of the Retirement Savings Account transfer system.
This is according to a verified tweet by the organization, as seen by Nairametrics.
The Official Launch of the RSA Transfer Window pic.twitter.com/pXCHQSr6r1
— Natl Pension Comm (@PenComNig) November 9, 2020
PENCOM also affirmed that prior to this launch, the commission had successfully developed the RSA Transfer Application, a robust electronic platform that would enable seamless RSA transfer. In addition, the commission had conducted extensive workshops for licensed Pension Operators and State Pension Bureaus in preparation of the epoch-making event.
What they are saying
A part of the recent press release by the organization read thus, “The National Pension Commission (the commission) wishes to inform all stakeholders and the general public, especially Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders under the contributory pension scheme, that the commission has concluded arrangements for the take-off of RSA transfers.
“Accordingly, RSA holders may transfer their accounts from one Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) to another once in a year, in line with section 13 of the Pension Reform Act 2014. The launch date for the RSA Transfer System is scheduled for Monday 16 November, 2020. This will signify the official opening of the RSA Transfer Window.”
Why it matters
The latest development is in line with the commission’s desire to ensure that all RSAs holders are able to exercise their rights of transferring their RSAs from one PFA to another.
Cititrust’s Asset Management arm secures approval to operate in Kenya as Funds Manager
CFS Asset Management Limited has been granted operating license by the Kenyan Government to operate as a fund manager.
Lagos-based CFS Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Cititrust Holdings Plc, has been granted operating license by the Kenyan Government to operate in the East African country as a funds manager.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the company and seen by Nairametrics on Monday.
According to the company’s Chairman, Michael Monari, the Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority had sent a letter of the regulatory approval.
Part of the letter reads,
“We are pleased to advise that the Authority has approved the grant of license to CFS Asset Management Limited to operate as a Fund Manager.
“Your attention is drawn to the requirements for Fund Managers as provided in the Capital Markets Act (Cap 485A laws of Kenya) and the Regulations and Guidelines issued thereunder. Please ensure full compliance.”
In the meantime, the CEO of the asset management firm, Mr. Femi Alli, said the management is optimistic of the opportunities presented by the Kenyan market.
He also assured investors in the East African country of “great values and superior returns on their investments” should they rely on CFS Asset Management Ltd to manage their assets.”
Group CEO of Cititrust Holdings Plc, which is the parent company of CFS Asset Management Ltd, Yemi Adefisan, said,
“This development also marks another milestone in the quest by Cititrust Group to become a key driver in wealth creation and value-driven asset management in the Continent.”
Why this matters
CFS Asset Management Ltd is the latest Nigerian company to expand into the East African market. Recently, there has been a growing list of Nigerian companies expanding across Africa as part of strategic efforts to diversify their portfolios and position themselves as Pan-African entities.
It should be recalled that earlier this year, tier-1 Nigerian bank, Access Bank Plc, also expanded to Kenya, after completing the acquisition of Kenya’s Transnational Bank Plc – a medium-sized commercial bank.
Other Nigerian-owned companies operating in Kenya include the likes of BetKing, United Bank for Africa, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Dangote Cement plc, etc.
CFS Asset Management Ltd has now joined the growing list of Nigerian companies in Kenya as part of “our determination to become a dominant force in the African financial and investment landscape,” according to the company’s CEO.
Bottomline
Although CFS Asset Management Ltd is a subsidiary of Cititrust Holdings Plc, which is a leading financial services group in Nigeria, it needs to do a lot more in order to navigate the Kenyan market. This is because the Kenyan asset management market is dominated by major players such as Alpha Africa Asset Managers, Amana Capital Limited, CIC Asset Managers Limited, etc.
Top 5 Fund Managers in Nigeria by asset value
Nigeria’s mutual fund managers are always “fighting” for positions by growing their assets month over month.
The dynamics of Nigeria’s mutual funds industry keeps changing. Changes are being noticed in the size of the total asset value, as well as in the number of funds and fund managers. Another area that has witnessed some significant changes is the ranking of fund managers by asset value. Here is how they rank:
Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited
It retains its position as the largest mutual fund manager by asset, a position it has held since 2000.
- Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited manages 14 mutual funds with total asset under management of N649 billion, as at October 30th 2020. This represents 41.04% of Nigeria’s total mutual fund asset under management.
- Stanbic IBTC money market fund is the largest single mutual fund in Nigeria.
- With about N330.8 billion in AUM, Stanbic IBTC Money Market Fund accounts for 20.9% of Nigeria’s total mutual fund asset value as at October 30th 2020.
FBN Capital Asset Management Limited
FBN Capital Asset Management Limited is the second largest asset management company in Nigeria.
- It currently oversees 17.21% of total mutual fund assets, which translates to an AUM of N272.2 billion.
- FBN Capital Asset Management Limited has 7 mutual funds under its management.
- Its money market fund, FBN Money Market Fund, with asset under management of N242 billion, is the second largest single mutual fund in Nigeria.
- With that much asset value, FBN Money Market Fund houses 15.3% of Nigeria’s total mutual fund assets as at October 30th 2020.
UBA Asset Management Company
UBA Asset Management Company is the 3rd largest asset manager in Nigeria, having overtaken Asset Resources Management (ARM) Limited.
- UBA Asset Management Company now manages 9.5% of Nigeria’s total mutual fund assets with an asset under management of N150.2 billion.
- UBA Asset Management Company manages 6 mutual funds, the largest of which is UBA Bond Fund with asset value of N106.7 billion as at October 30, 2020.
- UBA Bond Fund is however, the 5th largest single mutual fund in Nigeria.
Asset and Resources Management Limited
Asset and Resources Management Limited comes 4th in the ranking of fund managers by asset size.
- Prior to this period, the fund manager occupied the 3rd position until it got pushed over by UBA Asset Management Company.
- Asset and Resources Management Limited currently manages 6.72% or N106.3 billion of Nigeria’s N1.58 trillion mutual fund industry.
- It has 6 funds under its belt with ARM Money Market Fund’s N93 billion in asset value as the largest.
- ARM Money Market Fund is the 6th single largest mutual fund in Nigeria.
Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited
Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited made a giant leap from its previous 7th position to become the 5th largest asset manger in Nigeria.
- As at October 30th, 2020, its asset under management stood at N61.9 billion.
- Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited manages 4 mutual funds, with Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt fund as the largest.
- With asset under management of N58.6 billion, Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt fund is the 7th largest single mutual fund in Nigeria.
The good news about Nigeria’s mutual fund industry is that the fund managers are always “fighting” for positions by growing their assets month over month. For example, FSDH and AXA Mansard have now been relegated to the 6th and 9th positions respectively – from 4th and 5th positions previously. First City Asset Management Limited and Quantum Zenith Asset Management and Investment Limited also moved to new positions.
Below is the current ranking of mutual fund managers by asset value in Nigeria.
Source: Quantitative Financial Analytics
Too Big to Fail
The industry seems to be sitting on the too big to fail risk as 41.04% of the total mutual fund assets in Nigeria is being managed by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management limited, while Stanbic IBTC Money market Fund and FBN Money Market Fund (the first 2 largest single funds) account for 36.2% of Nigeria’s total mutual fund assets.
Too big to fail is a concept that a financial institution is so important to the economy that the authorities must ensure that such an organization does not go bankrupt or cease to continue its business as a going concern. This is because when and if that happens, the effect on the economy or investors could be devastating. The position of Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited in the Nigerian mutual fund industry, where it manages approximately N0.65 trillion out of the N1.58 trillion mutual funds asset, calls for a close watch by the regulatory authorities.
Contributors injected N2.8 trillion into Pension Funds
The asset classes that gathered more allocation are FGN Bonds, Bank Placements, Corporate debt securities, and Domestic ordinary securities.
Nigeria’s pension fund industry continues to grow both in asset value and in pension participants. Analysis conducted by Quantitative Financial Analytics indicates that contributors have injected N2.8 trillion into the industry, although withdrawals stood at N1.64 trillion.
For the first 8 months of 2020, the pension asset value has increased by 11.06%, from the N10.218 trillion the industry ended 2019 with to the N11.347 trillion it reported in August 2020.
This growth rate is commendable when compared with a similar period in 2019. During the first 8 months of 2019, the industry grew its asset value by 9.29%. Contrary to expectations that the financial impact of COVID-19 would lead to larger withdrawal from pension funds, 2020 withdrawals, though larger than the corresponding 2019 numbers, are not large enough to highlight the impact of COVID-19.

Interestingly, 2020 contributions surpassed that of 2019 by slightly over a trillion Naira. This is an indication that more Nigerians are coming in grip with the importance of retirement savings.
Interestingly, 2020 contributions surpassed that of 2019 by slightly over a trillion Naira. This is an indication that more Nigerians are coming in grip with the importance of retirement savings.
What you should know
The asset classes that gathered more allocation are FGN Bonds, Bank Placements, Corporate debt securities, and Domestic ordinary securities. On the other hand, the asset classes that suffered more by way of withdrawals are Treasury bills, FGN Bond, and Domestics Equity Securities.
- FGN Bonds remain the asset class with the largest allocation of pension fund assets, with an allocation of N6.39 trillion.
- Bank placements have N1.64 trillion.
- Treasury Bills came third with an allocation of N1.005 trillion.
- It means then that about N9 trillion out of the N11 trillion in pension fund assets is invested in FGN Bonds, Bank placements, and Treasury bills.
Bottomline
While the above discovery underscores the extent of diversification in the industry, it goes to also show how risk-averse Nigerian pension fund managers are. With low-interest rates from those asset types, one wonders how many of the pension fund managers are generating the large performance returns being reflected in the daily prices that get published on their websites.