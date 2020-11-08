Corporate Press Releases
OVH Energy extinguish fire at terminal, appreciates stakeholders for collaborative efforts in managing incident
OVH Energy has appreciated all stakeholders and the general public who contributed in one way or the other in extinguishing the fire outbreak.
OVH Energy, owners of the Apapa petroleum products storage facility the subject of the ongoing fire incident, hereby inform the Apapa residents and general public that the fire was put off at 04:43 am on Saturday, 7th November.
We wish to express our sincerest appreciation to all stakeholders and individuals who contributed to the timely management and extinguishing of the fire incident at OVH Energy terminal 1, at Apapa, Lagos.
We commend the invaluable efforts and support of the Federal Fire Service; Adova Plc; NPA; Lagos State Fire Service; 11 Plc; MRS; UBA; NEMA; LASEMA; Julius Berger; NNPC; NIPCO; NAPIMS; Folawiyo Energy Ltd; Total Nigeria Plc; HOGL Energy Ltd, Nigerian Army; Nigerian Navy; Nigerian Police; Union and our host communities in the management of the outbreak.
To the general public who contributed in one way or the other in extinguishing the outbreak, accept our deepest appreciation.
As a responsible corporate citizen our priority is the safety of life and property of all stakeholders. We are committed to a goal of zero health and safety incident, so we have commenced immediate investigation of the cause of the fire.
Airsmat berths artificial intelligence platform to improve farm output
Airsmat products, SmatCrows, SmatAI, SmatSat and SmatMapper will enable predictable improved crop yield for farm corporations.
Nigerian Start-up Artificial Intelligence company, AirSmat Limited has launched a revolutionary Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered software platform to help farm owners and other corporate organizations have access to actionable intelligence that will help drive efficiency in cost savings, enhance their business operations and improve their profitability. At the virtual launch in Lagos which had media partners and investors, the company disclosed that the products, SmatCrows, SmatAI, SmatSat and SmatMapper are the first of its kind that will enable predicable improved crop yield for farm corporations.
Speaking during the launch, the Chief Technology Officer, AirSmat, Adeoluwa Ibukunle said the innovation was born out of the quest to use technology to improve modern day farming with seamless data gathering. “Our SmatCrows software app is built to autonomously fly drones; drones serve as a vehicle to capture aerial farm data which automatically gets ingested to our SmatPortal for processing using machine learning capabilities running on a GPU capable machine. Our SmatSat provides historical, forecast and real time intelligence such as soil temperature, moisture, humidity, NDVI to our customers”.
According to Adeoluwa, “Our the SmatAI analyses captured data to extract useful intelligence such as crop count on the farm, weed detection, possible plant diseases etc.” He added that with the software solution, farm owners can also obtain prompt intelligence that will help them decide on the type of crops to farm with the soil temperature and moisture content information provided through the SmatSat capabilities.
“AirSmat is on a mission to help clients make smarter business decisions, prepare for predicted drought season, weed infestation or disease infection, which can be conveniently obtained at the click of a button. General operations across the globe are becoming smarter, agricultural sector should also benefit from the digital transformation; we refuse to leave Agriculture behind,” Adeoluwa disclosed.
Earlier in her opening remarks, the Vice President, Business Operations, AirSmat, Uche Olukoju expressed delight on the launch of the services of the company to help farmers in Nigeria and other African countries with a technological solution that will encourage smart farming.
“In light of technology disruption, many farms and agribusinesses are beginning to adopt technology into their operations because of its significant impact on productivity and efficiency. We help farmers gather data using drones, analyze the date using AI powered platform and share intelligent analytics with farmers throughout the planting season. With our approach of capturing and ingesting data to our platform, processing same using analytics will help businesses gain insights to increase productivity,” Uche explained.
To drive adoption of the service offering, the Vice President announced that AirSmat has opened a one-month SmatSat free subscription plan that will enable potential and prospective clients sign up to the offerings for a trial run and for subsequent usage to improve operational efficiency and crop yield.
AirSmat is a software company founded on the belief that drones will shape the future. The company is aimed at providing cutting edge software solutions to many rapidly growing industries adopting drones into daily operations by helping to transform the way businesses collect, manage, and interpret drone data. AirSmat is desirous to help businesses unlock the power of drone data.
For more information, visit: https://www.airsmat.com.
Why Digital Competitive Intelligence is a must have for business especially in challenging economic times
To stay survive in an industry with cut-backs, digital competitive intelligence is what will keep you afloat.
2020 has been a very challenging year for many businesses as the impact of the pandemic sets in.
Many customers had to cut back on spending on wants. Focusing their spending on needs, they reduced spending in some areas but didn’t stop spending totally. If you are unlucky and your industry is part of the industries with cut-back spending, you need competitive intelligence to stay afloat as will be highlighted in the case study below.
READ: E-payments industry continues to show promise
If customers cut down spending in the industry you are in on the average by 60%, (that means the industry you are in has lost 60% of its market size), this will significantly affect your business if you previously held a 5% share of the market, a 60% cut-back from customer spending means you are left with (40%) of 5% market share, you are now left with 2% of the market share.
If your business operates on a 20% margin (with the new reality of the current customer spend), your business might struggle as you need 80% of current revenue to keep afloat, but with current realities of 60% wallet share reduction from customers, your business will be left with 40% revenue of previous years. (50% less revenue than you need to survive).
READ: Banks reduce dollar spending limit on naira debit cards to $100
With these realities, you get into a strategy session and cut down spending by 50% to keep afloat, but at the end of the same quarter, you find out that instead of achieving 40% of revenue, you were left with 20% of revenue. Now you asked the question, “WHAT HAPPENED”
Like you, many brands in your industry cut down product prices (you did the same), but the major news you missed was a new entrant into your industry. This company hired a top marketing strategist to join their team. Unfortunately, you missed out on this early warning competitive intelligence signal because you didn’t have a digital system to constantly daily monitor all competition and the industry in general, so you can get reports on new hires, new product launch, new campaigns and new market entrants (Google alerts can’t help much here as most conversation start from social long before it moves to the web as news, and Google alerts do not cover that).
The impact of the entrant was already 3 months late, and your market share has gone from 2% to 1% in 1 quarter due to the entrant taking 50% of your current market share of 2%.
DON’T LET THIS BE YOU. SIGN UP for digital competitive intelligence report now!!
It is difficult to keep up with daily competitive/industry intelligence, hence Nairametrics in partnership with Intelligent Interactive Limited has done the heavy weight lifting of creating an explanatory analytics competitive intelligent daily report. This makes the process of staying ahead of the competition and industry easy and affordable, by putting together a daily digital competitive intelligence report on all brands listed on the NSE, including all industries, at an affordable price of 1,000 daily (25,000 monthly). Spaces are limited to 250 brands and subscription ends on the 23rd of November. SIGN UP HERE NOW .
See below, the level of insights on a single day’s digital competitive intelligence report on the Nigeria ICT space on Friday, October 30th, 2020.
Temiloluwa Sobowale is a Kellogg Alumni certified executive scholar in Sales and Marketing Analytics, co-founder of www.brandmanager.ng and CEO of Intelligent Interactive Limited, a Brand Marketing and Digital Analytics company in Nigeria.
Dangote Refinery debunks online story about death in the refinery
Dangote Refinery has dismissed online reports which claimed a protester was shot dead by policemen while protesting at the refinery.
Dangote Refinery debunked an online media report, which stated that a protester was shot and killed by Policemen while protesting at the Refinery on Tuesday.
Group Executive Director, Projects and Portfolio Management, Edwin Devakumar, said nobody was killed during the protest and also that the protesters are not employees of Dangote Refinery, but that of its contractors.
He said though the protesting workers were engaged by the company’s contractors, the Group has stepped in to resolve the dispute.
Devakumar said the management has commenced discussion with both parties and the issues at stake have been amicably resolved. He said it is unfortunate that some online media are reporting falsehood, insisting that nobody was killed at the site.
The release sent out by the company, earlier stated that: “Our attention has been drawn to an issue on social media alleging staff protest at the refinery over salary increment dispute.”
“The protesters are direct employees of Onshore, Offshore (Oil) and Chemie-Tech subcontractors, who are currently dealing with an industrial dispute with their employees.
“The situation is under control as we are mediating with the parties involved,”