NCC sets up portal for dissatisfied customers of MTN, Glo, others to lodge their complaints

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has set up a consumer portal and procedure for dissatisfied customers of Telecommunication companies like MTN, Glo, Airtel, and others to lodge their complaints.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on its official website.

The statement partly reads,

“Consumers of telecom services who are dissatisfied with services rendered to them by any of the Service Providers have a right to seek redress of the situation, by reporting to NCC after they would have reported to their respective service providers and are still not satisfied with the responses.”

The commission disclosed that the moment it receives a complaint from a customer, via the necessary channel, the Consumer Affairs Bureau will analyze the complaint and start investigations immediately. Then, the commission will mediate as appropriate to resolve the issues.

The NCC’s decision to set up the portal was prompted by has social media complaints from subscribers in the country ranging from poor signal strength, issues on subscription promise of unlimited internet connectivity, to data bundle rollover issues by some Internet Service Providers (ISP).

What you should know

NCC disclosed that when consumers are dissatisfied with the services of their telecom provider, they should:

Contact the specific service provider to make a complaint and obtain a complaint ticket number.

In case the issue is not satisfactorily resolved, the consumer should contact NCC via completing a Digital Complaint Form on the Consumer Web Portal (www.ncc.gov.ng/consumer) or walk into any of the NCC offices to make a complaint.

Consumers can also explore the following options:

Submit a letter (handwritten or typed) to any NCC office nationwide. The letter should not be more than two A4 pages and signed by the dissatisfied customer.

Call the NCC Contact Centre Toll-Free number 622 to lodge the complaint, providing the ticket number given by the operator.

Send email to [email protected]

Required information