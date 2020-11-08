Tech News
NCC sets up portal for dissatisfied customers of MTN, Glo, others to lodge their complaints
The NCC has set up a consumer portal and procedure for aggrieved Telecoms customers to lodge their complaints.
This was disclosed in a statement issued on its official website.
The statement partly reads,
“Consumers of telecom services who are dissatisfied with services rendered to them by any of the Service Providers have a right to seek redress of the situation, by reporting to NCC after they would have reported to their respective service providers and are still not satisfied with the responses.”
The commission disclosed that the moment it receives a complaint from a customer, via the necessary channel, the Consumer Affairs Bureau will analyze the complaint and start investigations immediately. Then, the commission will mediate as appropriate to resolve the issues.
The NCC’s decision to set up the portal was prompted by has social media complaints from subscribers in the country ranging from poor signal strength, issues on subscription promise of unlimited internet connectivity, to data bundle rollover issues by some Internet Service Providers (ISP).
What you should know
NCC disclosed that when consumers are dissatisfied with the services of their telecom provider, they should:
- Contact the specific service provider to make a complaint and obtain a complaint ticket number.
- In case the issue is not satisfactorily resolved, the consumer should contact NCC via completing a Digital Complaint Form on the Consumer Web Portal (www.ncc.gov.ng/consumer) or walk into any of the NCC offices to make a complaint.
Consumers can also explore the following options:
- Submit a letter (handwritten or typed) to any NCC office nationwide. The letter should not be more than two A4 pages and signed by the dissatisfied customer.
- Call the NCC Contact Centre Toll-Free number 622 to lodge the complaint, providing the ticket number given by the operator.
- Send email to [email protected]
Required information
- Name, address, phone number with the problem, fax, or email of the dissatisfied consumer.
- A statement of the problem and duration – how long the problem has lasted
- A brief explanation of the circumstance that led to the complaint, the name of the service provider, the date you contacted the service provider about your complaint, and copies of any relevant documentation to assist in NCC’s investigation.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 7th of November 2020, 59 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 63,790 confirmed cases.
On the 7th of November 2020, 59 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 8,416 samples across the country.
To date, 63,790 cases have been confirmed, 59,884 cases have been discharged and 1,154 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 681,599 tests have been carried out as of November 7th, 2020 compared to 673,183 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 7th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 63.790
- Total Number Discharged – 59,884
- Total Deaths – 1,154
- Total Tests Carried out – 681,599
According to the NCDC, The 59 new cases were reported from 8 states- Kaduna (28), Rivers (9), Ogun (8), Ondo (8), Kano (2), Niger (2), Kwara (1), Plateau (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 21,655, followed by Abuja (6,212), Plateau (3,676), Oyo (3,515), Rivers (2,866), Kaduna (2,698), Edo (2,673), Ogun (2,067), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,755), Ondo (1,696), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,072), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (953), Gombe (938). Osun (932), Abia (926), Borno (745), and Bauchi (720).
Imo State has recorded 622 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (483), Bayelsa (413), Ekiti (338), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (319), Anambra (282), Niger (281), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (152), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Companies
Airtel Africa to sell its 4,500 tower assets to cut down $3.5 billion debts
Airtel Africa has concluded plans to sell about 4,500 telecommunication towers across 5 countries.
Airtel Africa Plc – the parent company of Airtel Nigeria Plc, has concluded plans to sell about 4,500 telecommunication towers across 5 countries including Tanzania and Madagascar to help reduce $3.5 billion of debt and prepare for looming bond repayments.
Africa’s second-largest carrier by subscribers, with headquarters in London, is also disposing of cellular masts in Gabon, Malawi, and Chad.
This disclosure was made by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Airtel Africa Plc, Raghunath Mandava, during an interview.
Mandava said, “We are constantly seeking to bring down our debt, and we prefer to bring it down even faster with the tower deals.’’
According to the annual report of the telecoms firm, Airtel has a repayment of 750 million euros ($890 million) due in May, while an installment of $505 million is due in March 2023.
The CEO pointed out that the company, which was spun off from India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd last year and is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Nigeria Stock Exchange, used the proceeds of the dual Initial Public Offering (IPO) to help reduce its debts to $3.5 billion from about $7.7 billion. The outstanding balance includes $1.8 billion of bonds that have cross-default clauses, with Bharti Airtel still its biggest shareholder.
However, Mandava disclosed that Airtel Africa Plc plans to lease back the towers from the successful buyers.
The stock has declined by 18% since the June 2019 IPO, valuing the company at 2.4 billion pounds ($3.1 billion).
A number of the continent’s wireless carriers have been selling similar tower assets to specialist operators, opting to save on maintenance costs, allay security concerns, and bypass shortfalls in power and road infrastructure.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that its competitor, MTN Group, plans to sell its 29% stake in IHS Towers, a telecoms infrastructure and service provider. The African biggest carrier also generated about $812 million in assets that included sales of its tower holdings in Ghana and Uganda to American Towers Inc.
Meanwhile, the need for additional masts in Africa is increasing, as millions more adopt smartphones and faster broadband is needed.
The CEO also said that many of Airtel Africa’s 14 markets border each other, making it easier to roll out fibre even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has added 9,000 kilometres (5,592 miles) of cable this year, bringing the total to 47,000 kilometres.
He said, “Our focus is to grow in the countries that we are in.’’
Market Views
Why PayPal dropped 6% after posting its strongest earnings growth
PayPal’s value dropped after trading on Monday when the tech brand Q4, 2020 earnings outlook came out unimpressive.
PayPal Holdings Inc.- the leading global payment company seems to be enjoying the huge adoption of e-commerce platforms prevailing globally amid the COVID-19 era, on the basis it recorded impressive Q3 earnings. But, its stock price value dropped extensively after trading on Monday, when the tech payment brand Q4, 2020 earnings outlook came out unimpressive.
What this means
PayPal is anticipating that its holiday quarter earnings growth would range at around 17% to 18% growth in Q4 adjusted earnings per share, which results in 97 cents to 98 cents. Stock analysts were predicting $1.07 in adjusted earnings per share.
At the timing of drafting this report, PayPal shares were down 5.77% after trading, as its share price stood at $177.
Highlights of PayPal Q3 earnings
- Total Payment Volume (TPV) of $247 billion, grew by 38% on a spot and 36% on an FX-neutral basis (FXN).
- Posted revenue of $5.46 billion, growing 25% on a spot and FXN basis.
- GAAP EPS of $0.86, up 121% and non-GAAP EPS of $1.07, up 41%
- 15.2 million Net New Active Accounts (NNAs) added, ended the quarter with 361 million active accounts.
- That said, PayPal’s cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $17.6 billion as of September 30, 2020.
- The payment company also generated cash flow from operations of $720 million – declining 34%, and free cash flow of $479 million – declining 48%.
- Year-to-date, PayPal has generated cash flow from operations of $4.6 billion – growing 40%, and free cash flow of $4.0 billion – growing 43%.
The earnings result came shortly after PayPal announced it would begin letting users buy, sell, and shop with cryptos through its popularly known platform.
“As we look across the landscape, there are digital currencies, like cryptocurrencies and new emerging currencies like central bank digital currencies.
“All of them are clearly complemented by digital wallets and we think our working hand-in-hand with regulators can really usher in a new era around all forms of digital currencies,” Dan Schulman, CEO of PayPal told MarketWatch on Monday.