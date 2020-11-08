Survival Fund: FG assures Nigerians that beneficiaries will be evenly distributed across states

Mr. Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant for Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has disclosed that the Survival Fund beneficiaries will be evenly distributed across the states of the country.

This disclosure was made today by Laolu Akande, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle.

Assurance:

SURVIVAL FUND BENEFICIARIES WILL BE EVENLY DISTRIBUTED ACROSS STATES

*Lagos, Kano & Abia get marginal increase

*13, 000 beneficiaries for 3 months Payroll Support per state

*2,640 for N50, 000 MSME Grant per state

*6,606 for free CAC company registration per state… — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) November 8, 2020

According to his statement, Mr. Akande said the beneficiaries of the Survival Fund will be evenly distributed across states in the country, while Lagos, Kano, and Abia States will get a marginal increase in beneficiaries allotted to them.

Highlights

13,000 beneficiaries have been enrolled for Payroll Support per state in three months

2,640 beneficiaries have been enrolled for N50,000 MSME Grant per state.

6,606 businesses per state will benefit from the free CAC company registration per state.

9,009 beneficiaries per state will get N30,000 Artisan & Transport Grant.

2,640 individuals are billed for Guaranteed Off-take Scheme per state.

He concluded that the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) is in progress, and Nigerians should look out for more information from the Buhari administration and urged them to take advantage now.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported 2 weeks ago that the Federal Government has commenced the disbursement of N30,000 one-time grant to 330,000 artisans across the country.

The grant under the MSME Survival Fund, is part of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan initiated by the FG on the 1st of July, 2020 to assist citizens and businesses operating in Nigeria.