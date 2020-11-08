Connect with us
Survival Fund: FG assures Nigerians that beneficiaries will be evenly distributed across states

The Presidency has disclosed that the Survival Fund beneficiaries will be evenly distributed across the states of the country.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigeria will not issue Eurobonds, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, FG guarantees mortgage loan to low income buyers at low interest rate, FG inaugurates gold refinery project in a landmark event

Mr. Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant for Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has disclosed that the Survival Fund beneficiaries will be evenly distributed across the states of the country.

This disclosure was made today by Laolu Akande, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle.

According to his statement, Mr. Akande said the beneficiaries of the Survival Fund will be evenly distributed across states in the country, while Lagos, Kano, and Abia States will get a marginal increase in beneficiaries allotted to them.

Highlights

  • 13,000 beneficiaries have been enrolled for Payroll Support per state in three months
  • 2,640 beneficiaries have been enrolled for N50,000 MSME Grant per state.
  • 6,606 businesses per state will benefit from the free CAC company registration per state.
  • 9,009 beneficiaries per state will get N30,000 Artisan & Transport Grant.
  • 2,640 individuals are billed for Guaranteed Off-take Scheme per state.

He concluded that the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) is in progress, and Nigerians should look out for more information from the Buhari administration and urged them to take advantage now.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported 2 weeks ago that the Federal Government has commenced the disbursement of N30,000 one-time grant to 330,000 artisans across the country.

The grant under the MSME Survival Fund, is part of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan initiated by the FG on the 1st of July, 2020 to assist citizens and businesses operating in Nigeria.

MSME

MSME Survival Fund: Ariaria market artisans receive grants

The Federal Government has announced that the Payroll Support Scheme has received over 50,000 applications.

Published

4 days ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Survival funds: Ariaria Market artisans receive grants, 50,000 sign yp for Payroll Support fund

The Federal Government announced that artisans in the Ariaria Market of Abia State received the one-time N30,000 grant, according to a tweet via the Twitter handle of the MSME Survival Fund.

The Government of Nigeria also announced that the Payroll Support Scheme has received over 50,000 applications.

What you should know 

Nairametrics reported in July that the FG announced plans to roll out N2.3 trillion stimulus package and survival fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to stay afloat amid the economic challenges imposed by the pandemic.

The survival fund includes payroll support for three months, and a guaranteed off-take scheme among others, all under the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP).

The Federal Government (FG) released the guidelines to access the N75 billion MSME Survival Fund and Support Initiatives, which took effect from September 21, 2020.

(READ MORE: DMO offers N50 million worth of FGN savings bond for subscription)

This week, the Lagos State beneficiaries of the Artisan Support initiative – under the MSME Survival Fund Scheme, received their training certificates and were grateful to the FG for the N30,000 grant.

For the Payroll support, the scheme supports companies with a maximum of 10 employees and affected by the pandemic. The FG said over 50,000 applied.

“Our Payroll Support Scheme is aimed at MSMEs adversely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. The scheme will provide Payroll Support to a maximum of 10 employees per qualifying MSME. More than 50,000 applications were completed before the portal closed.”

MSME

MSME Fund: Artisan Support beneficiaries receives training certificates

Beneficiaries of the Artisan Support initiative received their training certificates and grants from the Lagos State Government.

Published

4 days ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Ride-hailing: Uber says industry guidelines are inconsistent, unclear, Tax Remittance: LIRS to integrate PID module into TIN, LASAA, COVID-19: Lagos state has recorded no deaths, Lagos State House of Assembly Approves N153 Billion For construction of Lagos Rail Mass Transit., #MSME Fund: Lagos state beneficiaries receive certificates, applaud FG for the initiative

Lagos State beneficiaries of the Artisan Support initiative – under the MSME Survival Fund Scheme, have received their training certificates and are grateful to the Federal Government for the N30,000 grant.

This is according to the Twitter handle of the MSME Survival Fund, as seen by Nairametrics.

The one-time grant is meant to support MSMEs across the country, to keep their businesses afloat through these very challenging times. As part of the requirements, some of the artisans who have been selected for the programme in Lagos underwent training and received certificates as an attestation to their participation in the life-changing training.

(READ MORE: Lagos approves 33% increase for all state pensioners)

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria commenced the payment of a one-time grant worth N30,000 to 330,000 selected artisans under the MSME Survival Scheme in over 11 states in Nigeria.

The Artisan Support Scheme, a one-off grant to artisans, is just a segment of the MSME Survival Fund programme. Other notable support schemes include the following:

  • Payroll Support Scheme – payroll support for small businesses.
  • Formalization Support Scheme – free business name registration.
  • Guaranteed Offtake Scheme – support for local producers of priority products.

MSME

N30,000 Survival Fund: First batch of beneficiaries are receiving grants — FG

The first batch of beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N30,000 artisans grants have started receiving their grants.

Published

1 week ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Youth investment fund, FG disburses MSMEs Survival Fund in Lagos, Kano, FCT and 9 other states, Buhari gives reason for silence on Lekki Tollgate shooting, President Buhari approves N10 billion for National Census

Beneficiaries in the first batch of the Federal Government’s N30,000 artisans’ grant have started receiving their grants.

This was disclosed by the Presidency via the FG’s Twitter handle on Saturday.

READ: FG disburses N349.5m in Conditional Cash transfer to poor households in Kaduna 

It tweeted, “The first batch of beneficiaries of the N30,000 artisans grant, a component of @NigeriaGov’s @SurvivalFund_ng, have started receiving their grants.

“Eligible beneficiaries are artisans and self-employed individuals. Each State will have 9,000 beneficiaries.”

READ: AfDB approves $5 million for entrepreneurs under Tony Elumelu Foundation 

Details soon …

