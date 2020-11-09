ENDSARS
#EndSARS: SERAP, 365 others urge Federal High Court to reject suit to shut down Twitter
SERAP and 365 concerned Nigerians have petitioned an Abuja court to reject a suit to shut down Twitter’s access in Nigeria.
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 365 concerned Nigerians have petitioned the Federal High Court, Abuja to reject a suit signed by an APC Chieftain to shut down Twitter’s access in Nigeria, which they say will “ultimately restrict the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and media freedom in the country.”
SERAP disclosed this on Sunday via its Twitter handle.
“SERAP and 365 concerned Nigerians are asking the court for leave to be joined in the suit as parties, and to be heard as of right, as provided for under the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 [as amended], the Fundamental Rights [Enforcement Procedure] Rules, and the African Charter” SERAP said on Sunday.
“This application is brought in the public interest. It is important to grant the reliefs being sought, for the sake of justice and the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and media freedom,” SERAP stated.
SERAP says any order taken by the courts will affect the lives of millions of Nigerians and urged the FG to exercise the constitutional rights to protect Nigerians.
“Millions of Nigerians will be affected by any orders that the court may make in this suit. The Nigerian government has legal obligations under sections 39 and 40 of the Nigerian Constitution and articles 9 and 11 of the African Chapter to respect and protect these rights.
“The determination of this suit will impact our capability to use Twitter social media platform to carry out our work to promote transparency and accountability, and respect for socio-economic rights of Nigerians, as well as seriously undermine people’s fundamental rights,” SERAP added.
BREAKING: #EndSARS SERAP and 365 concerned Nigerians have asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to reject a suit by a chieftain of APC, which seeks to shut down Twitter, and ultimately restrict the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and media freedom in the country.
Nairametrics reported in October that a former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, instituted a $1 billion lawsuit against Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey, at the Federal High Court Abuja, over his role in the #EndSARS protests.
The motion on notice was brought pursuant to order II Rules 1, 2, 3 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009 and Sections 34(1), 35(1) and 41(1), and 43 of the 1999 Constitution.
Others joined in the suit include the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigeria Communications Commission.
#EndSARS Protest: Lagos directs release of 253 persons arrested by police
253 of the number of persons arrested by police over criminal offences during the #EndSARS riots have been ordered to be released.
The Lagos State Government has directed the immediate release of 253 persons arrested by the police for criminal offences in connection with the #EndSARS protests in the state, due to non-disclosure of a prima facie case against them by the police force.
This directive was contained in a statement issued earlier on Sunday by the Office of Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo.
The statement explained that the Nigeria Police forwarded 40 case files to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for Legal Advice, between 4th and 5th of November, 2020, in respect of the 361 persons arrested for criminal offences
The statement reads, “Legal Advice has been issued in respect of all the 40 case files received, and as at 6th November 2020, the Directorate had been able to dispatch Legal Advice in respect of 81 persons, who are being charged to the various courts, while others will be dispatched to court on Monday, 9th November 2020.’’
“Out of the 361 persons, the Director of Public Prosecutions shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery, and murder, while the Office has advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case. In the meantime, two case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the Police.’’
The statement also assured that the Office of the Attorney-General of Lagos State will ensure that those arrested by the Police are treated in accordance with the due process of the law, while it remains committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring peace and order in the State.
It can be recalled that the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extra-judicial killings which started peacefully, was later taken over by hoodlums and criminal elements, who engaged in widespread violence with the looting and destruction of public and private infrastructures.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had estimated that it would take the state about N1 trillion to rebuild the damaged and looted assets.
#EndSARS: CCTV footage from day of Lekki shootings played at Judicial Panel
The Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry has viewed video footage of the evening of the shootings of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate.
The Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry investigating incidents of human rights abuse by security agents was granted access to video footage surrounding the unfortunate Lekki shootings which occurred on the 20th of October, 2020.
The 4-hour long video was viewed at the panel’s sitting on Friday, according to a Channels TV report.
Earlier this week, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), submitted to the Lagos Judicial Panel on Police brutality, the video footage recorded by the company’s surveillance camera on the night of October 20, when soldiers opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate area in Lagos.
The video footage was submitted by the Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwansa, at the 4th sitting of the panel of Inquiry and Restitution. He said, “I can confirm that inside here is the video footage that our surveillance camera was able to record for the 20th of October.”
Justice Doris Okwuobi, Chairperson of the panel, gave permission for some of the footage to be played during Friday’s panel.
The footage showing events way before the shooting happened was played for 4 hours during the panel. The counsel to the protesters, Mr. Adeshina Ogunlana, petitioned for further viewing of the footage.
The request was opposed by Abiodun Owonikoko, legal counsel to the FG, which was overruled by Justice Okwuobi.
Amnesty International reported in October that the Nigerian army and police had killed at least 12 peaceful protesters on the 20th of October at two locations in Lagos.
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu presents Buhari report on Lagos destruction by hoodlums
Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu has presented President Buhari with a report of the destruction that occurred in Lagos during last month’s unrest.
The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has met President Muhammdu Buhari where he presented the report on the damage caused by hoodlums in Lagos during the post-#EndSARS protest riots.
The presentation happened on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian President.
President @MBuhari this afternoon met with Governor @jidesanwoolu of Lagos. The Governor presented a Report on the extent of the destruction suffered by Lagos State in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests. #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/Fgp4q2KzZI
After the events that led to the riots and lootings calmed down in October, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed that Lagos State would need about N1 trillion for the reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that were vandalized and destroyed by hoodlums.
“I learnt from the governor of Lagos State that it will take N1trn to rebuild what had been lost and asked him what’s the budget size of the state, he said about N1trn. You can see we are moving backwards,” Femi Gbajabiamila said.
Already, in a bid to aid business owners who were affected, Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, announced in October that the Lagos State government would support the owners of stores that were looted when the #EndSARS protests were hijacked by hoodlums.