EndSARS: SERAP, 365 others urge Federal High Court to reject suit to shut down Twitter

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 365 concerned Nigerians have petitioned the Federal High Court, Abuja to reject a suit signed by an APC Chieftain to shut down Twitter’s access in Nigeria, which they say will “ultimately restrict the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and media freedom in the country.”

SERAP disclosed this on Sunday via its Twitter handle.

“SERAP and 365 concerned Nigerians are asking the court for leave to be joined in the suit as parties, and to be heard as of right, as provided for under the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 [as amended], the Fundamental Rights [Enforcement Procedure] Rules, and the African Charter” SERAP said on Sunday.

“This application is brought in the public interest. It is important to grant the reliefs being sought, for the sake of justice and the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and media freedom,” SERAP stated.

SERAP says any order taken by the courts will affect the lives of millions of Nigerians and urged the FG to exercise the constitutional rights to protect Nigerians.

“Millions of Nigerians will be affected by any orders that the court may make in this suit. The Nigerian government has legal obligations under sections 39 and 40 of the Nigerian Constitution and articles 9 and 11 of the African Chapter to respect and protect these rights.

“The determination of this suit will impact our capability to use Twitter social media platform to carry out our work to promote transparency and accountability, and respect for socio-economic rights of Nigerians, as well as seriously undermine people’s fundamental rights,” SERAP added.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in October that a former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, instituted a $1 billion lawsuit against Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey, at the Federal High Court Abuja, over his role in the #EndSARS protests.

The motion on notice was brought pursuant to order II Rules 1, 2, 3 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009 and Sections 34(1), 35(1) and 41(1), and 43 of the 1999 Constitution.

Others joined in the suit include the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigeria Communications Commission.