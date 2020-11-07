Quatar, UNICEF to assist poor with cash in Kebbi state

UNICEF and Qatar Foundation have commenced a Conditional Cash Transfer initiative in Kebbi state. The duo’s partnership is to transfer cash to the less-privileged indigenes of the state.

This is according to the disclosure by the Kebbi State Project Coordinator for Qatar Foundation, Mr. Issa Umar (represented by Alhaji Muhammadu Magawatta-Aliero) who revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

What you should know: Issa gave a brief overview of the programme and some key highlights which are;

• The Cash Transfer Programme was initiated by the Qatar Foundation in collaboration with UNICEF to promote education in some Northern States and has actually made a significant impact on child enrollment.

• The programme will be undertaken in nine local government areas of the state.

• The targeted beneficiaries will be children from six to 11 years who are still in primary school.

• Benefiting mothers will receive N8,000 per child, and some women having two to three children would have enough to start a business that will empower them.

Why it matters: The programme if well implemented can go along way in assisting the less-privileged, combating poverty among them and reducing the rate of out-of-school children in the state.

What they saying: Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, one of the elated beneficiaries, Fatima Issa from Kawan Baga in Danko-Wasagu Local Government, said she had two children enrolled in primary school under the programme.

“I received for my two children which I used to support my rice farm, I have done the harvest and it was through this money. I am happy with the programme and my children are attending school,” Issa said.