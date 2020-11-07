Connect with us
Quatar, UNICEF to assist poor with cash in Kebbi state

UNICEF, Qatar Foundation have commenced a Conditional Cash Transfer initiative in Kebbi state.

Published

20 mins ago

on

Low oil price: States lament fiscal woes as FG yet to disburse allocation, States may owe salaries in coming months, as Governor laments fiscal woes

UNICEF and Qatar Foundation have commenced a Conditional Cash Transfer initiative in Kebbi state. The duo’s partnership is to transfer cash to the less-privileged indigenes of the state.

This is according to the disclosure by the Kebbi State Project Coordinator for Qatar Foundation, Mr. Issa Umar (represented by Alhaji Muhammadu Magawatta-Aliero) who revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

What you should know: Issa gave a brief overview of the programme and some key highlights which are;

• The Cash Transfer Programme was initiated by the Qatar Foundation in collaboration with UNICEF to promote education in some Northern States and has actually made a significant impact on child enrollment.

• The programme will be undertaken in nine local government areas of the state.

• The targeted beneficiaries will be children from six to 11 years who are still in primary school.

• Benefiting mothers will receive N8,000 per child, and some women having two to three children would have enough to start a business that will empower them.

Why it matters: The programme if well implemented can go along way in assisting the less-privileged, combating poverty among them and reducing the rate of out-of-school children in the state.

What they saying: Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, one of the elated beneficiaries, Fatima Issa from Kawan Baga in Danko-Wasagu Local Government, said she had two children enrolled in primary school under the programme.

I received for my two children which I used to support my rice farm, I have done the harvest and it was through this money. I am happy with the programme and my children are attending school,” Issa said.

Business

Tanker Explosion: Two lives lost, over 20 vehicles reportedly burnt

Two fatalities, 10 casualties were recorded, 23 vehicles affected.

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

The Kara fuel tanker explosion has reportedly claimed two lives and over 20 vehicles (some of which are parked for sale along the traffic corridor).

This was disclosed by LASEMA in its Post- disaster assessment report shared via its Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to the agency, aside from the two fatalities, 10 casualties were recorded, 23 vehicles affected including 1 tanker containing 45000 litres of petrol, 1 luxurious passenger bus, 2 articulated vehicles, and 19 cars.

The Spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, explained that one person sustained injury and has been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, along with the remains of the two dead victims.

He said, “The driver and the motorboy died in the ensuing inferno that engulfed the scene with about 35 vehicles parked along the traffic corridor for sale burnt down.

“One injured victim is presently confirmed and he has been taken to Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, OOUTH, along with the dead victims.”

Akinbiyi advised motorists to avoid the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway presently and seek alternative routes, because of the traffic challenge that the accident has brought in its wake.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier today that the fuel-laden tanker went up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing motorists travelling out of Lagos to be held in traffic.

The fire was blazing around 1am on Saturday without firefighters in sight.

Business

Nigeria, Yemen and others risk falling into famine in 6 months- UN

UN’s World Food Programme warned that Nigeria  could face major food emergency in three to six months.

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

United Nations 2018 General Assembly

The United Nation’s World Food Programme with the Food and Agriculture Organization  has warned that Nigeria could face a “major (food) emergency… or series of emergencies” in the next three to six months, alongside Burkina Faso, South Sudan and Yemen.

This was disclosed in a report by the United Nations on Friday evening. The UN said the most vulnerable region in Nigeria is the North East, adding that the drivers of these humanitarian crises include long-running conflicts, and a lack of humanitarian access to communities in need.

What you should know 

Nairametrics reported in March, that the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation predicted that 7 million Nigerians would experience food shortage between June and August 2020, as 16 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were  identified to face food and nutrition crisis.

FAO reported that states like Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Benue, Gombe, Taraba, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Bauchi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Niger would be affected.

It urged thus: “Introduce policies and programs that are crucial for improving the livelihood of the poor to improve self-reliance and reduce total reliance on food assistance as well as prevent further deterioration of the food and nutrition security situation during the clean season.”

In Friday’s statement, WFP spokesperson, Tomson Phiri, highlighted how people’s dire situations were linked to an insurgency in northern Burkina Faso and northeastern Nigeria. He said,

People have lost assets, people have lost their capability to cope with any shocks. We had …unprecedented floods this year; floodwaters were submerging whole towns, people are struggling, the harvest that was just about to come in.”

The WFP revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns worsened food insecurity in 27 countries, with up to 104.6 million people in need.

In those 27 countries, the number of people that are already facing acute food insecurity are (sic) more than 100 million already. Analysis obviously is continuously ongoing so we except this number to increase much more,” said WFP’s Ah Poe.

And earlier on this year, we… had estimated in the countries where we are operating – which is around 80 countries – an additional 121 million people would be at risk of falling into food insecurity,” the WFP said.

Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Sahel Consulting, told Nairametrics in April that it would be impossible for Nigeria to achieve food security or GDP growth when more than 74% of her small-scale farmers were financially excluded.

“According to a report by the @worldbankdata, there is a strong correlation between financial inclusion and GDP growth. Improving access to finance for smallholder farmers will improve their output, the availability and affordability of food, and in turn the GDP of our economy”

“Our regional and national borders are closed, and trading is being restricted. These realities, if pro-longed and not urgently addressed, will lead to short term consequences of food shortages, price hikes, and medium to long term consequences of under-nutrition, mass starvation,” she added.

Business

Nigerian Railway Corporation announces revenue of N1.4 billion in 2020

NRC announced a revenue of N1.4 billion as at September 30.

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a revenue of N1.4 billion as at September 30,  which is way less than it’s projected revenue of N4.4 billion for the same period.
The reduced revenue was due to the effects of the pandemic on the economy according to the NRC.

This was disclosed  by the Managing Director of NRC, Mr Fidets Okhiria, during the 2021 Budget Defence to the Joint Committee of Land and Marine transport at the National Assembly in Abuja on Friday.
He added that the company remitted N245 Million to the TSA during the same period.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in March that the Nigerian Railway Corporation  notified all passengers using train service that it would stop operation due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country.
Despite reduced operations this year due to the pandemic. The NRC has acquired more trains for the Lagos-Ibadan railway project set to open soon. In August, The NRC announced the purchase of 24 coaches to operate the Lagos-Ibadan Railway.
The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, stated this week that the Federal Government needs a total funding of $656 million to complete work on the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.
The NRC MD  told the House Committee that the pandemic heavily affected operations, which caused a 32% performance of the company’s projections for the year so far.
The Joint Committee should  also note that for the year 2020, the Corporation presented a separate Internally Generated Revenue & Expenditure Budget.
He said, “The sum of N1.4billion has been generated as at Sept.  30 against the projection of N4.4billion from our core activities, representing 32% performance.
“It is necessary to mention that our train services were stopped and significantly reduced upon resumption due to the impact of COVID-19 Pandemic.
“The construction work within the Lagos corridor including access to Apapa Port also impacted on our ability to provide train services.
“It is important to mention that during the period under review, the Corporation started making payments from its IGR into the Federal Government dedicated TSA as directed by the Federal Executive Council. A total sum of about N245.5million has so far been lodged into the account as at Oct. 31.
“The Railway Property Management Company Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary company of Nigerian Railway Corporation. As at Oct. 31, the Company has generated about N1.4 billion representing 91.5 per cent of N1.5 billion which was the revised approved revenue target for 2020.”
He added that the NRC forecasts a revenue of N5.3 billion in 2021 as the company would have more coaches available for its operations deployed to operational routes across the country.
“For the year 2021, the Corporation plans to generate a total of N5.3billion as IGR. More coaches are expected to be deployed to Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, full commercial operation has commenced between Warri-Itakpe and the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service is expected to commence soon,” Okhiria added.
He also added that 94% of the NRC’s Capital Appropriation for the year 2020 has been released so far, which has been used mainly for procurements.
“In the year 2021 Budget (Capital and Recurrent) of the Nigerian Railway Corporation for year 2020 budget, the sum of about N18 billion was appropriated for Capital Budget.
“This amount was subsequently revised downwards to N16 billion due to the economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which led to shut down of economic activities as well as the dwindling revenue from crude oil.
“As at today, about N15 billion representing 94 per cent of 2020 Capital Appropriation has been released and procurement process is on-going,” he said.

