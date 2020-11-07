Barcelona and Rakuten extend partnership for 2021/22 Season

As the economy continues to struggle, Nigerians are constantly seeking new ways of generating money and making ends meet.

In the last few years, online sports betting has become a very popular option. Nigerians invest heavily on sports betting, with an estimated N730 billion spent annually on gambling activities in the country.

It is easy to see why online betting appeals to Nigerians. The lure of making seemingly easy money is almost impossible to resist.

But is online sports betting really as profitable as it appears?

The simple truth is that people lose more money than they win in sports betting.

That’s exactly why betting companies exist. Like every business organization, they are set up to make profits, and their primary source of revenue is the money we deposit on their sites.

To be a successful punter, you need plenty of luck and good fortune.

Hence, we always encourage people to consider sports betting as a recreational activity, rather than a job that can create wealth.

Having said that, earning money from sports betting is not totally impossible.

You need to do plenty of research on the teams you want to bet on. Research obviously does not guarantee anything, but it puts you in a better position to make accurate predictions.

You should also pay great attention to bonuses and promotions offered by betting sites. Sports betting can be quite expensive, so any opportunity to gain freebies from your bookie should be grabbed.

It is very important to choose a betting site that offers numerous bonuses so that you can always gain some free cash to play with.

If you are going to make profits from betting, you must be in complete command of your betting finances. You cannot afford to be reckless. You should have a betting budget, and adhere strictly to it. Like the popular saying goes, don’t go chasing after your losses.

One way of tracking your betting business is by creating a separate bank account for sports betting. By doing so, you have a clear idea of how much money you are spending and how much you are making.

If you are losing too much money, that is the cue to take a break.

Making profits from online betting is very difficult, but you can boost your chances of winning your bets by using the techniques we have mentioned above.