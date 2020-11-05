Business
Afreximbank launches $1.5 billion collaborative COVID-19 response facility
The African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank has announced the launch of a $1.5 billion collaborative COVID-19 Pandemic Response Facility (COPREFA), aimed at supporting African countries with finance to battle the economic impact of the pandemic.
The Bank announced this on Wednesday in a statement, as it stated that the funds would be made available to African Central Banks and Trade organizations and would also be used to finance equipment needed to deal with food security challenges.
“COPREFA is designed to support African economies to overcome myriads of challenges including commodity price shocks, a significant drop in tourism and disruption to supply chains and export manufacturing.”
“It will also address the sudden declines in financial flows, including a drop-off in trade and project finance, migrant remittances, portfolio investment, and Foreign Direct Investments,” it stated.
“Support will be available through direct funding, lines of credit, confirmation, and refinancing of documentary credits, guarantees, cross-currency swaps, and other similar instruments.
“The co-financed facility led by Afreximbank leverages strategic partnerships with other multilateral financial institutions and other international financial institutions in co-financing, risk-sharing of transactions and promoting integrated trade solutions to support African economies on navigating the impact of COVID-19.
“In March 2020, a financial package called the Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA) was launched solely by Afreximbank to support economies through the pandemic – a facility of which over five billion dollars has been disbursed will be implemented alongside COPREFA.”
Afrexim President, Benedict Oramah, said the scheme will work with other schemes in Africa to help the continent battle the economic downturn.
“That is why we are supporting African economies forcefully at this time of great difficulties.
“COPREFA, a product of a unique international partnership, is a major contribution to the global fight against the pandemic and will work alongside our other programmes to ensure Africa’s future remains bright beyond this economic shock.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in April that the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) announced the provision of a $10 billion COVID-19 Response Facility for Nigeria and other regional member countries to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
In September, the bank disbursed $200 million to Zenith Bank Plc Nigeria, in a bid to support critical imports under emergency conditions, and maintain foreign currency trade flows impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
COVID-19: AfDB postpones Africa Investment Forum to 2021
The Africa Investment Forum, scheduled for this November has had to be postponed because of the still raging COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group and its partners, the Africa Investment Forum (AIF), have announced the postponement of the AIF Forum scheduled to hold in South Africa in November 2020 to 2021, due to COVID-19.
This was disclosed in a statement by the AfDB on Wednesday evening, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.
AfDB also acknowledged the rising second wave of the pandemic, affecting global travels and investments as a reason for the postponement.
The Multilateral organization disclosed that the forum has been an opportunity for stakeholders in Africa to close deals, as 2 deals worth $40.1 billion were secured in the 2019 forum. The Bank says despite the postponement, it will continue to deliver deals and investment for the African continent.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in July that AFDB published its African Economic Outlook 2020 Supplement and warned that the continent’s GDP would fall by at least 1.7%, and if the coronavirus pandemic continues into the second half of 2020, it could contract up to 3.4%.
“Africa could suffer GDP losses in 2022 between $145.5 billion (baseline) and $189.7 billion (worst case) from the pre-COVID-19 estimated GDP of $2.59 trillion for 2020,” the Bank stated.
The bank warned some losses will be carried over into 2021, as the projected recovery would be partial, and warned of projected GDP losses for 2021, ranging from $27.6 billion to $47 billion (worst case).
Business
Commissioner attributes high cost of rice to increased production cost
The high cost of rice in the market has been attributed to the increased cost of production, owing to the rising input cost.
The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Moses Nomeh, has attributed the high cost of rice in the market to the increased cost of production, owing to the rising input cost.
According to data compiled by Nairalytics – the research arm of Nairametrics, during its Household Market Survey in October, the price of a 50kg local bag of rice which sold for N21,750 as of November 26, 2019, sold for N29,750 three weeks ago- 36.8% higher.
Mr. Nomeh, who is the Agriculture Commissioner of one of the key rice-producing states in Nigeria, disclosed in Abakaliki on Wednesday, that farmers are not to be blamed for the persistent increase in the price of staple food items in the country, especially rice.
According to the news report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Nomeh asserted that the cost of production, which covers inputs such as labor, hiring of machinery, land, and herbicides has increased tremendously.
Therefore, as it is imperative to make profits or at least break-even, the farmers had to increase the price of rice to compensate for the persistent increase in the costs of production.
What they are saying
Commenting on this development, the Commissioner said, “Farmers are not to blame for the increase in the cost of rice; the cost of production has doubled, don’t forget also that farmers must make small profits.
“They are business people too, they must factor in the cost of production to the final cost of the product. The business will crumble if such is not done.”\
However, in defense of the consumers, Mr. Nomeh said, “Every consumer wants maximum satisfaction from their money, our farmers have to bear this in mind as business people.”
Business
Bureau of Public Enterprise denies diverting N2.5 billion from PHCN to acquire property
The bureau had made several demands to ASL which had remained elusive till date.
Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has appealed to the general public to disregard the reports that claimed that its officials diverted funds or proceeds from the PHCN.
BPE has disclosed that its officials did not divert N2.5 billion from Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to buy property in Aso Savings and Loans (ASL).
This disclosure was made public in a statement by Amina Othman, the Bureau’s Head of Public Communications, on Wednesday in Abuja.
According to NAN, Othman said the bureau had made several demands to ASL which had remained elusive till date, as the ASL properties that are habitable have been sold and the money received has been paid into the government treasury.
Hence, the alleged diversion is, therefore, a figment of the imagination of the writers of the reports.
According to her, under the said arrangement, ownership of some completed properties that were ready for sale would be ceded to the bureau in partial satisfaction of the stranded deposits and cash repayment of N1.25 billion.
What they are saying
Speaking about these false allegations against the Bureau, she said:
“On Feb. 25, 2014, the BPE got the approval of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) to establish a banking relationship with ASL…Subsequently, the bureau made a placement in the sum of N2.5 billion in the account to facilitate access to cheap finance for its staff housing scheme but the staff were not able to access the money…
“Following the Federal Government’s directive on Sept. 14, 2015 that all funds held with commercial banks be transferred to the Bureau’s Treasury Single Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria, it was discovered that ASL could not meet its deposit repayment obligations, as a result, ASL proposed a repayment plan of property swap valued at N1.52 billion on Oct. 18, 2016.
“Under the arrangement, ownership of some completed property that was ready for sale were ceded to the bureau in partial satisfaction of the stranded deposits and cash repayment of N1.25 billion…
It should be noted that some of ASL property that are habitable have been sold and the money received and paid into government treasury… From the foregoing, there is nowhere that BPE officials diverted any fund or proceeds from the PHCN. The alleged diversion is, therefore, a figment of the imagination of the writers of the reports.”
