Pantami tasks ANAN on adoption of technology in executing accounting activities

The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has urged the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) to adopt the use of technology in the execution of accounting activities.

The Honourable Minister made this call today while making his remarks virtually as the Keynote speaker during the 25th Annual Conference of Certified National Accountants, with the theme “Disruptive Technologies and Innovation: The Place of the Accountant.”

In the view of the Minister, the relevant emerging technologies which the accounting profession can benefit from, include but are not limited to Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, and Ed-Tech.

Why it matters: Digitalizing accounting operation makes it easier, faster, and more efficient. With the growing acceptance of technology in virtually all sectors, it is imperative to state that the Accounting profession cannot be left out of this growing trend and modern way of doing things.

What they are saying: Commenting on the rationale of digitalizing the accounting field, the Minister said, “Your theme, ‘Disruptive Technologies and Innovation: The Place of the Accountant’ is well thought out and very timely.

“People seeing this theme can think this is some digital economy conference. As we develop the digital economy of Nigeria, all sectors must embrace it and integrate technology into their activities.”

What you should know: Dr. Pantami stated that the digital economy journey in Nigeria commenced on the 24th of October, 2019, following the redesignation from the Federal Ministry of Communications to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.