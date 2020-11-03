Business
FG disburses N135 million compensation to families of APO killings
Seven years after the infamous and gruesome murder of eight persons by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Apo area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the FGN has finally disbursed the sum of N135 million to the families and relatives of the victims of the unfortunate incident.
The disbursement was disclosed through a verified Tweet by the Government of Nigeria.
In 2018 President @MBuhari approved the payment of 135 Million Naira to the families of eight tricycle riders unlawfully killed by security agents at the Apo Legislative Quarters in September 2013. The compensation order was issued by @NhrcNigeria in 2014: https://t.co/vb3PDqCL48
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) November 3, 2020
The payment became necessary after a panel of inquiry by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on April 2014, indicted the DSS for grossly violating the rights of the victims and asked it to compensate the dead and injured victims to the tune of N135 million.
About 19 casualties were recorded in the unfortunate incident, with 8 persons reported dead, while 11 others were critically injured.
Why it matters
In the view of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, the disbursement is a gesture that confirms the present government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, justice, and respect of human rights.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, Mr. Malami said, “This gesture in no small measure has emphasized the role of the National Human Rights Commission as an independent organization with statutory duties for the promotion and protection of human rights.
“It also serves as an extra-judicial mechanism for the enhancement of the enjoyment of human rights. The commission performs its statutory functions without interference from the federal government.”
The incoming Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu said, “Though it has taken four years to implement that decision of the commission, it has come to confirm the posture of the present government to respect human rights, as well as, the decisions and recommendations of the commission.
Mr. Ojukwu further added that, “All payments relating to this compensation are being made through the bank after verification of the accounts, signatures and photographs of the victims.”
What you should know
A breakdown of the payment shows that:
- N10 million each was awarded to the dead victims, totaling N80 million.
- The 11 injured victims got N5 million each, totaling N55 million.
Nigeria needs $5billion for National Broadband Plan – Chairman, BISC
BISC says to implementation of the Nigeria National Broadband PlanThe plan, will cost Nigeria between 3.5 to 5 billion dollars.
The Chairman of the Broadband Implementation Steering Committee (BISC), Malam Ubale Maska, has revealed that Nigeria needs about 5 billion dollars for the implementation of the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025. This is according to reports by the Vanguard.
Delivering the keynote speech on behalf of the chairman, Dr Usman Abdullahi, laid bare this fact at the maiden Stakeholders Consultation meeting with relevant stakeholders on the implementation of the plan, on Tuesday in Abuja.
Commenting on the rationale behind the meeting, Dr. Usman revealed that the event became necessary as it avails the opportunity to discuss, observe and get feedback on the new NNBP 2020-2025. In addition, it affords the honourable chairman the opportunity to lay bare the key provisions of the plan which includes the targets, pillars and recommended initiative among others, he remarked.
Why it matters
The numerous positive multiplier effect of broadband to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), socio-economic development, and most especially the Digital Economy, cannot be overemphasized. Hence the need to facilitating funding and expedite the implementation of the new plan to yield positive changes
What they are saying
Dr Usman said, “The plan itself can be achieved at the cost of between 3.5billion dollars and 5 billion dollars.
“We have several options and none is defined yet; we hope to raise something from the government. But as you can see government has its hands full.
“There are conflicting demands; we don’t know if that will happen. But the infrastructure funds that the Central Bank of Nigeria is floating is another source.”
On the other hand, the NCC Executive Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta re-emphasized the commission’s commitment to the implementation of the new plan. He noted that only 30% of the broadband target set in the previous plan 2013-2018 was met due to various challenges that will be rightly addressed.
NNPC partners Budget Office towards effective coordination of the 2020-2022 MTFF
The NNPC has collaborated with the Budget Office to seek effective coordination of the 2020-2022 medium-term fiscal frameworks.
In a bid to seek effective coordination of the 2020-2022 medium-term fiscal frameworks, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has collaborated with the Budget Office of the Federation to achieve its aim. This collaboration was disclosed through the website of the Budget Office of the Federation.
The collaboration was inaugurated through a meeting that teed-off at the NNPC Towers, having in attendance the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, and his top management team in parley with the Budget Office of the Federation led by the Director-General, Ben Akabueze and his team.
Why it matters: Commenting on the rationale behind the collaboration, The NNPC GMD opined that NNPC being a main enabler of the economy is prepared to collaborate with the Budget Office to further transparency and enhance prevailing sanity in reporting of oil and gas revenue remittances to the federation account.
What they are saying: Mallam Kyari said the parley marked the beginning of an extensive collaboration with the Budget Office to harmonize strategies geared towards ensuring optimization of resources aimed at improving the corporation’s revenue generation ability.
“As entity entrusted with the mandate of superintending over the nation’s vast hydrocarbon resources on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the NNPC must be open and accountable to all stakeholders,” Malami said.
Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze noted that it was imperative to meet with the NNPC Management at top level to drill down on all issues and possible fiscal scenarios ahead of the 2020-2023 budgetary frameworks.
“The budget office is looking up to fruitful deliberations with the NNPC strategy team in the weeks and months ahead to smoothen the process of achieving a win-win fiscal regime,” Akabueze said.
Pantami tasks ANAN on adoption of technology in executing accounting activities
The Minister tasked ANAN to adopt the use of technology in the execution of accounting activities.
The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has urged the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) to adopt the use of technology in the execution of accounting activities.
The Honourable Minister made this call today while making his remarks virtually as the Keynote speaker during the 25th Annual Conference of Certified National Accountants, with the theme “Disruptive Technologies and Innovation: The Place of the Accountant.”
In the view of the Minister, the relevant emerging technologies which the accounting profession can benefit from, include but are not limited to Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, and Ed-Tech.
Why it matters: Digitalizing accounting operation makes it easier, faster, and more efficient. With the growing acceptance of technology in virtually all sectors, it is imperative to state that the Accounting profession cannot be left out of this growing trend and modern way of doing things.
What they are saying: Commenting on the rationale of digitalizing the accounting field, the Minister said, “Your theme, ‘Disruptive Technologies and Innovation: The Place of the Accountant’ is well thought out and very timely.
“People seeing this theme can think this is some digital economy conference. As we develop the digital economy of Nigeria, all sectors must embrace it and integrate technology into their activities.”
What you should know: Dr. Pantami stated that the digital economy journey in Nigeria commenced on the 24th of October, 2019, following the redesignation from the Federal Ministry of Communications to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.