EndSARS: Coca-Cola donates N20 million to cover medical bills of victims

Coca-Cola Nigeria says it has made a donation of N20 million to cover the medical costs of victims of the #EndSARS protests in hospitals.

The Company announced this in a statement on Friday evening saying, “Every human life matters and as a company, our goal is to continue to work with our communities towards the wellbeing of the people.”

The Lekki tollgate shootings has gathered international attention after videos of alleged Nigerian soldiers shooting into a crowd of unarmed protesters went viral on Tuesday.

Amnesty International reported that the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters on Tuesday at two locations in Lagos.

Coca-Cola Nigeria said the donation would be supplied in partnership with Whitefield Foundation, its NGO partner “providing support for the injured and those in critical condition. The events of the past few days have scarred us all. We are deeply saddened by the needless loss of lives during the #EndSARS protests . Our heart goes out to the families of the fallen and injured, as a result of the recent violence that ensued during the peaceful #ENDSARS protests. While we strive towards a greater tomorrow for this Nation.”