#EndSARS: Coca-Cola donates N20 million to cover medical bills of victims
Coca-Cola Nigeria has made a donation of N20 million to cover the medical bills of victims of #EndSARS protests.
Coca-Cola Nigeria says it has made a donation of N20 million to cover the medical costs of victims of the #EndSARS protests in hospitals.
The Company announced this in a statement on Friday evening saying, “Every human life matters and as a company, our goal is to continue to work with our communities towards the wellbeing of the people.”
Every human life matters and as a company, our goal is to continue to work with our communities towards the wellbeing of the people. This is why, in partnership with @whitefieldfdnng we are providing support to the injured and those in critical condition pic.twitter.com/kiumbHarUd
— Coca-Cola Nigeria (@CocaCola_NG) October 23, 2020
The Lekki tollgate shootings has gathered international attention after videos of alleged Nigerian soldiers shooting into a crowd of unarmed protesters went viral on Tuesday.
Amnesty International reported that the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters on Tuesday at two locations in Lagos.
Coca-Cola Nigeria said the donation would be supplied in partnership with Whitefield Foundation, its NGO partner “providing support for the injured and those in critical condition. The events of the past few days have scarred us all. We are deeply saddened by the needless loss of lives during the #EndSARS protests . Our heart goes out to the families of the fallen and injured, as a result of the recent violence that ensued during the peaceful #ENDSARS protests. While we strive towards a greater tomorrow for this Nation.”
BREAKING: Suspected hoodlums looting Palms Mall, Shoprite in Ilorin
Hoodlums have invaded Palms Mall and Shoprite in Ilorin, looting stores and carting away items.
Some suspected hoodlums are allegedly looting the Palms Mall on Fate road, Ilorin, Kwara State capital. The mall hosts stores of Shoprite, and Lifemate Furniture among other stores including Mobile phones retailers.
This was revealed by findings conducted by a Nairametrics analyst who is presently in Ilorin.
He said, “They allegedly stole iPhone 11 mobile sets, other mobile sets brands, Refrigerators, and households items among others.”
According to the analyst, the suspected hoodlums forced their way into the Mall after they have stormed and allegedly looted Kwara Agro Hall, an agro resettlement centre, where they carted away Aluminium roofing sheets, mattresses, bags of cement and bags of flour among others.
BREAKING: Lagos to support owners of looted, vandalised stores
Lagos State Government is set to support the owners of stores that were looted this week.
Lagos State Government is set to support the owners of stores that were looted this week when the #EndSARS protests were hijacked by hoodlums.
This was disclosed by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, via his Twitter handle on Friday evening.
He tweeted, “If you are a Lagos based business and your store got looted/vandalized this week, please fill this form by @LSETFhttps://t.co/lwPiXvFzTp. Lets do what we can to support you.”
If you are a Lagos based business and your store got looted/vandalized this week, please fill this form by @LSETF https://t.co/lwPiXvFzTp
Lets do what we can to support you. #HealingLagos
— Obafemi Hamzat (@drobafemihamzat) October 23, 2020
Instagram tenders apology for flagging #EndSARS posts as fake
Instagram has apologized for its algorithm malfunction that led to the flagging of #EndSARS posts as fake.
Social media is not just changing the way we communicate, it’s changing the way we are governed and the way we live in society.
Instagram apologizes for its algorithm malfunction that leads to the dismay of its users.
Backstory:
Instagram on the 21st of October flagged a series of posts in support of #EndSARS protest killings, as false information.
Users received messages of, “False: The same false information was reviewed in another post by fact-checkers. There may be small differences. Independent fact-checkers say this information has no basis in fact.”
This came as a huge disappointment to some of its users as the company refused to be of help in a critical time.
The social networking service apologizes, saying that its algorithm incorrectly flagged the posts, “Yesterday our systems were incorrectly flagging content in support of #EndSARS and marking posts as false. We are deeply sorry for this. The issue has now been resolved, and we apologize for letting our community down in such a time of need,” they stated
Yesterday our systems were incorrectly flagging content in support of #EndSARS, and marking posts as false. We are deeply sorry for this. The issue has now been resolved, and we apologize for letting our community down in such a time of need.
— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 22, 2020
The incident of October 20th took place at the Lekki toll plaza where the Nigerian military shot at several of the youths who were on a peaceful protest seeking an end to police brutality amongst other demands. Amnesty International confirmed that about 12 of the protesters were killed while hundreds of them sustained injures.
What you need to know:
The #EndSARS movement was first introduced in 2017. Its most recent protest started on the 7th of October, youths initiated back the protest to call for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.