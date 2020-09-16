Marina set to regain its beauty as FG, Lagos, stop barge operations along coastline

The Lagos Marina is set to regain its beauty and serenity as the Federal and Lagos state governments on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, ordered the stoppage of all barge operations along the coastline.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is to revoke approvals for those barge operations granted some companies which has desecrated the once beautiful and peaceful Marina coastline.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, both gave the stop-work order while on an unscheduled visit to inspect activities around the Marina coastline, despite the early morning rain.

During their inspection round the coastline, they saw a long row of trucks and containers that have constituted health and security hazards on the Marina, in addition to the devastation of the coastline that used to be the pride of the state, attracting a crowd of visitors.

They both described the unwholesome activities as shocking and unacceptable. Amaechi spoke of an urgent need to sanitize the entire Marina coastline and restore its tranquillity and beauty. He also ordered that trucks should stop coming to Marina to load.

Going further he disclosed that the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) did not grant anyone the permission to carry out barging operations, insisting that all such activities must stop immediately.

The Transport Minister said, “The Federal Ministry of Transport has agreed with Lagos State Government to ensure that whoever is making use of Marina coastline should stop. We have agreed with Commissioner of Police to stop those using the roads and we have agreed with NPA to cancel all barge permits pending when each person will come back to NPA, NIWA and Lagos State Government to renew such approval.’’

On his own part, Sanwo-Olu directed the Lagos State Commissioner of Police in the state to arrest and prosecute anyone who flouts the order to stop unauthorized activities on the Marina as the state government would do everything to bring sanity to the coastline.

The Governor said, “We are also talking to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing because we understand that some of the approvals were from the Federal Ministry of Works. So, we are also taking up that responsibility and we would do what we need do”.