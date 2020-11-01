Commodities
Oil prices suffer worst monthly decline since March
The U.S oil-based contract, the major indicator used for U.S. crude prices, sold at 35.79 per barrel.
Crude oil traders are presently under immense pressure, as they log in their worst monthly loss since March.
The plunge in prices is coming on fresh restrictions placed on human mobility around Western Europe, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Thereby, strengthening concerns that demand would soften.
- For the month, the oil contract recorded a drop of 11%, the sharpest decline since March.
- London-traded oil contract, Brent crude, settled at $37.94 per barrel. Brent registered a monthly loss of 7.4% for October.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the geopolitical macros distorting oil prices.
“Fresh worries that politicians worldwide will be pressured to lock down Christmas this year is hitting the oil markets like a ton of bricks.
“We are in the thick of the Covid-19 haze now. Winter is coming to the northern hemisphere, where crowding and social- behavioral patterns could be a frightening source of a seasonality bounce in the COVID-19 curve.
“Indeed, the alarmingly high level of angst in the markets makes it easy for the oil roller coaster to crest rally peaks and head downhill at alarmingly quick speeds.”
Bottomline
Oil traders might continue to see oil prices plummeting going forward. As a distortion in energy demand/supply rebalancing takes into effect amid new restrictions seen in the Northern Hemisphere, market sentiments will be significantly affected.
Commodities
Oil prices fall as Covid-19 second wave hits Europe, US
International oil prices fell on Friday and posted a second consecutive monthly drop.
International oil prices fell on Friday and posted a second consecutive monthly drop, as rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States heightened concerns over the outlook for fuel consumption.
Brent crude dropped 19 cents to settle at $37.46 a barrel, after touching a five-month low of $36.64 in the previous session. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 38 cents to settle at $35.79 a barrel, after dipping to its lowest since June on Thursday at $34.92. WTI fell 11% for the month, while Brent dropped 10%.
Leaders in France and Germany have already ordered their countries back into lockdown, as a massive second wave of coronavirus infections threatened to overwhelm Europe before the winter. Recently, the United States also has been facing surging cases of infections, even breaking its single-day record for new infections.
What they are saying
According to Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst, “Many nations with high oil consumption across the world are seeing infection levels that they didn’t have even during the first wave, these infection levels are destined to bite oil demand, as traffic will be curbed to a minimum during the coming lockdowns.”
Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, had planned to raise output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January.
However, top producers of crude oil, Saudi Arabia and Russia, are favorably disposed to maintaining the group’s current output reduction of about 7.7 million bpd into next year in the face of lockdowns in Europe and rising Libyan oil output.
OPEC+ is scheduled to hold a policy meeting over Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
Commodities
Crude oil prices drop by over 5%
Crude oil prices dropped more than 5% and falling below the key $40 per barrel support, at the American trading session mid-week
The slide is attributed to unexpectedly large U.S. crude oil inventories for last week reported by the government, which reinforced concerns about depleting demand for fuel amidst the worsening global outbreak of Covid-19.
At the time of writing, Brent crude traded at $39.44/Barrel down more than 5%.
Why crude oil prices are falling heavily now?
The macros weighing down on oil prices are reports coming from the EIA showing U.S. crude stockpiles gained 4.3 million barrels, against an increase of 1.23 million barrel as anticipated by energy analysts, showing there is soft demand for gasoline in the world’s largest economy.
Commodities
What next for Oil amid rising COVID-19 cases?
The market is feeling pressure amid rising COVID-19 cases in the United States and Europe, and also due to Libyan oil production.
Crude futures fell 1.9% in New York on Friday and posted their first weekly decline in three, according to Bloomberg. Libya lifted force majeure on its Ras Lanuf and Es Sider ports and oil output will surpass 1 million barrels a day in four weeks, according to the state-run National Oil Corp. A further increment in Libyan oil production will lead to more supply to an oversupplied market that is wrestling with a pandemic-induced sales decline.
This declaration comes in the wake of the ongoing tussles in the North African region, which marked a lasting truce arrangement.
Finance Minister, Faraj Boumtari, told Al-Jazeera that in recent years, the regular oil barricades in Libya have cost the nation a sum of US$130 billion in lost incomes.
The truce in Libya is just going to empower more production there and keep it consistent for some time, as the COVID-19 circumstance is not generally improving. Libya’s oil industry has been tormented by battles, as opponent groups have been battling for authority over zones in Libya and its oil terminals and ports since the overturning of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
In other news, Russia downplayed the likelihood that OPEC+ could expand its present 7.7 million barrels everyday production cuts in one year from now, as per Russian President Vladimir Putin. The remarks could be only jawboning to a market that is urgently looking for consolations that oil production will not increase excessively. However, Russia has in the past been hesitant to keep up its part of the oil production cuts; So, any notice that it is contemplating a slower tightening of the cuts is critical.
Russia had neglected to cut its own oil production to the level it consented to in 2019 and mid-2020. Given how oil production in the United States bounced back two weeks ago, however, it was still down from its March 13 high of 13.1 million bpd. U.S. oil production presently sits at 10.5 million bpd – 2.6 million bpd under those March highs, as indicated by the Energy Information Administration –
China has assumed a critical function in supporting global oil demand as of late, by bringing in its most volumes since May. In contrast, there is a slow recovery in the remainder of Asia and poor refining margins. But how long would China be able to help the fragile global oil market, when demand outside China is weak, with the second wave of COVID-19 contaminations wrecking world economies.
In recent months, China’s unrefined petroleum imports have not fallen under 11 million barrels per day (bpd), with June orders of 12.9 million bpd crushing the past record from May by more than 1.5 million bpd. The market is feeling pressure amid rising COVID-19 cases in the United States and Europe, and also due to Libyan oil production.
A few U.S. states detailed daily record increments in COVID-19 infections on Thursday, raising worries about future gasoline interest, while France extended curfews as the second wave of the pandemic compasses across Europe. Oil prices rose last week when the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, spoke about the possibility of a stimulus package.