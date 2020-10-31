Seplat declares a total interim dividend of $29 million for shareholders

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange, has announced the payment of a total $29,422,228.05 as interim dividend to shareholders.

This information is contained in its notification dated 30 October, 2020, which was signed by the Company Secretary, Mr. Emeka Onwuka, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.

The notification partly reads:

“Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (“Seplat” or the “Company”), a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange, today announces an interim dividend at a rate of US$0.05 (United States Five Cents) per Ordinary Share (subject to appropriate WHT) to be paid to SEPLAT’s shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 13th November 2020.”

What you should know