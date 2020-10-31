Connect with us
Dangote Sugar appoints Ravindra Singhvi as GMD/Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Ravindra Singhvi has been appointed as the substantive Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.

Published

9 hours ago

on

The Board of Directors of Dangote Sugar has appointed Mr. Ravindra Singhvi as substantive Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, effective October 30, 2020.

This disclosure was made by the company in a notification of the resolution of its board meeting, to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The statement partly reads:

“Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc. wishes to notify the Exchange and the investing public that at the Board of Directors Meeting of the Company held today, Friday October 30, 2020, the Board approved (a) the Unaudited Financial Statement for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020, and (b) the appointment of the current Ag. Managing Director, Mr. Ravindra Singhvi as substantive Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc. effective October 30, 2020.”

What you should know

Prior to his new appointment, Mr Singhvi had been the ag. Managing Director of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc since 18th June, 2019, after serving as the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

The Board’s stance on the appointment

The Board has stated that it is “confident that he is a great asset to the Company, particularly at this time when it is on a rapid growth trajectory, in view of its recent acquisition and it’s several backward integration projects (BIP) to position itself for further job creation in local plantations and factories, import substitution and deeper contribution to national economic development.”

Mr. Singhvi is wished the very best in his endeavors.

About Mr. Ravindra Singhvi

He has over 39 years of proven experience in leadership positions in Manufacturing and Processes in Sugar, Petrochemicals, Cement, and Textiles products industries in India.

He is a Chartered Accountant with background in Company Secretarial Practice, Corporate Governance and Management, and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in B.Com (Hons) and Law(I) from the University of Jodhpur, India.

Prior to joining Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Mr. Singhvi had served as the Managing Director & CEO of NSL Sugar Limited, Hyderabad, India, and Managing Director, EID Parry (1) Limited, Chennai, India, one of top three sugar producing companies in India.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Mbali SC

    October 31, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    May God bless and use you to enable the Company grow in Jesus name

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Appointments

Airtel Africa Plc appoints Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as Non-Executive Director

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has been appointed by Airtel Nigeria Plc as a Non-Executive Director.

Published

3 days ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Airtel Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as a Non-Executive Director (NED), with effect from 27 October 2020.

This information is contained in a note sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 27th of October 2020 and signed by Secretary, Airtel Africa Plc, Simon O’ Hara.

READ: Airtel Africa set to expand its Nigeria and other Africa operations with $1.25 billion

The appointment of Ms. Bayer Rosmarin is by the nomination of the controlling shareholder, pursuant to the terms of relationship agreement dated 17 June 2019, between the Company, Bharti Airtel, Airtel Africa Mauritius Limited, the majority shareholder, and an indirect subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, and Bharti Telecom. Ms. Bayer Rosmarin will replace Arthur Lang, who stepped down as a non-executive director on the same day.

READ: Airtel Africa secures fund from Qatar Investment Authority

Ms. Bayer Rosmarin is currently the CEO of Singtel Optus and Consumer Australia. She was previously with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where she held several senior positions and varied portfolios, before being appointed as Group Executive of Institutional Banking and Markets.

READ: Scandal: Another blow on Nissan as CEO steps aside  

What they are saying

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal said, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Arthur, who joined the Board in October 2018 and supported the company through its IPO, for his significant contribution to the success of our strategy to build Airtel Africa into a market-leading mobile service provider and wish him well for the future.”

READ: MTN: Data subscriptions triggered surge in Q2 2020 Revenues

He further stated, “I am delighted that Kelly has agreed to join the Airtel Africa Board and we very much look forward to working closely with her.”

Appointments

MTN Nigeria announces the appointment of Karl Toriola as CEO designate

MTN Nigeria has announced the appointment of Karl Toriola as new CEO designate, to replace Ferdi Moolman. 

Published

5 days ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

MTN Nigeria announces the appointment of CEO designate to replace Ferdi Moolman  

The Management of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Karl Toriola as the CEO designate. 

This information is contained in a note sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 26th October 2020 and signed by MTN Nigeria Plc Secretary, Uto Ukpanah. 

READ: Africa’s largest telecoms firm, MTN, to divest from its Middle East operations

The note partly reads: 

MTN Nigeria is pleased to inform The Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange), the investing public and other stakeholders, of the appointment of Mr. Karl Toriola as the CEO designate. His appointment is effective 19 March 2021, providing enough time for an orderly handover.

(READ MORE: MTN launches e-sim, a virtual sim card for more security and quality service)

Since joining the Group in 2006, Mr. Toriola has also held a number of senior operational roles including Chief Technical Officer of MTN Nigeria, CEO Of MTN Cameroon and MTN Group Operations Executive.

Mr. Toriola has at various times in his career in MTN Group, had oversight responsibility of 16 of the Group’s subsidiaries and served on various MTN boards, including MTN Nigeria.

(READ MORE: MTN Nigeria begins N100 billion commercial paper issuance today)

What they are saying

Speaking on the appointment, Dr Ernest Ndukwe OFR, Chairman of MTN Nigeria said, “After a thorough and rigorous selection process, we are delighted to welcome Karl back to MTN Nigeria. Karl Toriola is recognized throughout the industry as a highly experienced and well-regarded business leader.

“With his rich credentials, I am personally pleased that Mr. Karl Toriola is well-suited to lead MTN Nigeria’s Executive Management team through the next stages of growth in the years ahead.” 

(READ MORE:MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank post gains, as investors gain N54.42 billion)

What to expect

Mr. Karl Toriola’s appointment as CEO of MTN Communications Nigeria Plc is effective from 19 March 2021, providing enough time for an orderly handover by Mr. Ferdinand Moolman.

READ: NB Plc to raise additional N20 billion from its N100 billion Commercial Paper

The current CEO of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Ferdinand Moolman, will exit this role with effect from 19 March 2021 and assume a new role as MTN Group Chief Risk Officer. He will remain on the Board of MTN Nigeria in his new role as the MTN Group Chief Risk Officer.

Appointments

TCN MD, Sule Abdulaziz appointed Chairman of West Africa Power Pool

The acting Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, has been appointed the new Chairman of WAPP.

Published

1 week ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

TCN MD Abdulaziz, four other directors receive appointment letters

The acting Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule Abdulaziz, has been appointed the new Chairman of the Executive Board of West African Power Pool (WAPP). Abdulaziz was nominated by the former Managing Director of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), Joe Makoju, who is an honorary member of WAPP.

READ: NNPC signs gas development and commercialization deal with SEEPCO

This disclosure was made by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, through a public statement in Abuja on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

In her statement, Mbah revealed that the West African Power Pool was created by Decision A/DEC.5/12/99 of the 22nd Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, and adopted during the 29th Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held in Niamey, Niger.

READ: Indian firm, Ramco signs partnership deal with Nigerian airline

The appointment was made during the 46th meeting of the WAPP Executive Board which was chaired by the Secretary-General of ECOWAS, Ki Sengui, and held through video conference on October 21.

The statement from Mba partly reads, “While making the nomination, Makoju noted that Abdulaziz is an expert in engineering with vast experience in the electricity sector and therefore will perform creditably as the new WAPP Executive Board Chairman.

READ: Continental Reinsurance Plc acquires 100% ownership of its Botswana subsidiary

“His proposal was endorsed by MDs and Director Generals and other members of the board,” she said.

According to the statement, Abdulaziz in his acceptance speech thanked the board members and the honourary members for his nomination as the Chairman of the board and assured them of his total commitment to the overall objective of the regional electricity body.

READ: A bitter family feud has continued to hamper this company’s growth

He also expressed the need to move the pool to the next level of operational efficiency and solicited the support of member utilities, especially members of the executive board in this regard.

Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website 

He urged members to ensure prompt payment of their contributions to the pool and also continue to collaborate actively with the secretariat to ensure effective and efficient coordination and implementation of all WAPP programmes.

