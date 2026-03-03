President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms chairman, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, as the minister of state for finance, replacing Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy) on March 3, 2026.

According to the statement, Uzoka-Anite will now move to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, as the Minister of State, her third portfolio in the administration.

What the Presidency Is Saying

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu has today conveyed the nomination of Oyedele to the Senate for confirmation in a letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The presidency described Oyedele as an economist, accountant and public policy expert.

Onanuga held that Oyedele played a role in overhauling Nigeria’s tax system.

“Until President Tinubu nominated him as a minister, Oyedele from Ikaram, Akoko, Ondo State, was the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, which overhauled Nigeria’s tax system,” the statement partly reads.

Brief Profile

According to the statement, Oyedele attended Yaba College of Technology, where he obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in accountancy and finance.

He attended Oxford Brookes University and earned a BSc in applied accounting.

“He also completed executive education programmes at the London School of Economics, Yale University, the Gordon Institute of Business Science, and the Harvard Kennedy School.

“Oyedele spent 22 years of his working career at PwC, joining in 2001 and rising to become the Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader,” the statement read.

Oyedele is said to be a professor at Babcock University in Ogun State and a visiting scholar at the Lagos Business School.

More to follow….