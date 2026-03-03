Konga has launched its nationwide Berekete Sales campaign, offering up to 50% discounts across major categories such as Electronics, Computing, Home and Kitchen, Beauty, and Personal Care, timed to align with Ramadan, Lent, and Eid celebrations

The promotion features standout deals including the Starlink Gen 3 kit at ₦550,000, a two for one offer on the Huawei Watch 3 at ₦200,000, discounts on ASUS laptops, and exclusive pre order gifts for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Through its integrated ecosystem of secure payments, nationwide logistics, and customer support, Konga aims to deliver strong value, seamless shopping experiences, and increased affordability while strengthening customer trust and brand loyalty

Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce platform, Konga, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Berekete Sales, a nationwide promotional campaign designed to deliver exceptional value to customers across key product categories. The initiative reinforces Konga’s commitment to affordability, accessibility, and innovation while strengthening its position as a trusted retail partner for millions of Nigerians.

The Berekete Sales campaign features discounts of up to 50% on high-demand categories including Home and Kitchen, Computing, Electronics, Beauty, and Personal Care. Carefully curated to meet both everyday and aspirational needs, the campaign comes at a strategic period that coincides with Ramadan, Lent, and the approaching Eid al-Fitr celebrations, seasons traditionally associated with reflection, generosity, and family-oriented spending.

Speaking on the campaign, Victor Olaleye, Konga Group Head of Marketing, emphasised that the Berekete Sales initiative reflects the company’s understanding of the economic climate and the importance of value-driven retail experiences. “Berekete Sales is about delivering abundance in savings to our customers,” he stated. “We recognise that this period is significant for many households observing Ramadan and Lent, and we want to ensure they can access premium products at competitive prices. Our goal remains to make quality products accessible while maintaining the seamless shopping experience Konga is known for.”

Among the standout offers is a special deal on the Starlink Gen 3 kit, now available at ₦550,000, reduced from its regular price of ₦590,000. As the authorised distributor, Konga continues to provide customers with reliable access to the high-speed satellite internet solution, further strengthening connectivity options in Nigeria. Activation services are available in select cities, ensuring a smooth transition to enhanced internet performance.

In addition, technology enthusiasts can take advantage of an exclusive offer on the Huawei Watch 3, with a special promotion that allows customers to receive two units for the price of one at ₦200,000. This offer underscores Konga’s strategy of delivering premium lifestyle products with unmatched value.

The Berekete Sales campaign also extends to computing solutions, with attractive deals on ASUS laptops, catering to professionals, students, and businesses seeking performance-driven devices at competitive prices. Furthermore, customers can pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra on Konga and receive gift items worth over ₦500,000 from Samsung, a compelling incentive for early adopters and technology enthusiasts.

By aligning its promotional calendar with key religious seasons, Konga demonstrates cultural awareness while providing practical solutions for customers during Ramadan, Lenten observances, and Eid celebrations. The campaign ensures that households can upgrade their living spaces, enhance productivity, and invest in quality lifestyle products without straining their budgets.

Beyond the discounts, Konga’s integrated ecosystem, spanning secure payment solutions, nationwide logistics, and reliable customer support, ensures a seamless shopping journey from browsing to delivery. This operational strength continues to differentiate the brand within Nigeria’s competitive e-commerce landscape.

As consumer expectations evolve, Konga remains focused on delivering not just products but complete retail experiences anchored on trust, transparency, and value. The Berekete Sales campaign is positioned to drive significant traffic, boost sales volumes, and deepen brand loyalty across its growing customer base.

With substantial savings, premium product offerings, and time-sensitive deals, the Berekete Sales As the campaign gains momentum, customers are encouraged to visit Konga.com or any Konga retail store nationwide to take advantage of these limited-time offers. With its blend of spiritual season sensitivity and high-tech accessibility, Konga continues to set the pace for the future of commerce in Africa.