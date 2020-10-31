Connect with us
IGP says protesters attacked 205 public, private facilities

Data collated when the #End SARS peaceful protest started indicated that 14 states recorded major violence.

The Nigerian Police Force has stated that about 205 critical national security assets, corporate facilities and private properties were razed down and vandalized during the EndSARS protest, which was hijacked by hoodlums and arsonists.

This was disclosed by Mr Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, during a virtual conference of Senior Police Officers in Abuja, according to a news report by NAN.

Adamu disclosed that data collated between Oct. 11, when the #End SARS peaceful protest started as a demonstration, and Oct. 27, after it was hijacked by the vandals, indicated that 14 states recorded major violence.

He said that some of the states severely affected by this civil unrest are Lagos, Edo, Delta, Oyo, Kano, Plateau, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers, Abia, Imo, Ekiti, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The violence had resulted in attacks on critical national security infrastructure, other corporate and private properties, as well as injuries or fatalities to civilians, the police, and other security agents.

What you should know

  • 71 public warehouses and 248 privately owned stores were looted in the course of the protests nationwide.
  • 51 civilian fatalities with 37 injured, and 22 policemen gruesomely murdered with 26 others injured were recorded during the protest.
  • 10 firearms, including 8 AK 47 rifles, were carted away during the attack on police stations, and a locally made pistol had been recovered from elements operating under the guise of the EndSARS protest.
  • 1,596 suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the violence and widespread looting across the country.

ENDSARS

#EndSARS: Police did not shoot protesters – IGP Adamu

The IGP has said that police officers acted professionally and exercised commendable restraints during the #EndSARS protests.

October 30, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has said that officers of the Nigeria Police Force acted professionally and exercised commendable restraints during the protests, in a response to Amnesty International about police firing at protesters.

The IG disclosed this in a statement on Friday morning, saying reports on the shooting of protesters is not true.

What you should know

Amnesty International released a report on the 21st of October, 2020, saying it has confirmed “that the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters yesterday at two locations in Lagos. The killings took place in Lekki and Alausa, where thousands were protesting police brutality as part of the #EndSars movement.”

President Muhammadu Buhari also disclosed last week that 51 civilians, 11 Police officers, and 7 soldiers have been killed in the unrest.

The IGP said today that, “Officers of the Nigeria Police Force acted professionally, exercised commendable restraints and some paid the supreme price for peace during the recent protests and ensuing violence in some parts of the country.

“The Amnesty Int’l report is untrue, misleading, and contrary to all available empirical evidence.

“Even when the protests turned violent in some parts of the country, the officers still maintained utmost restraint and did not use excessive force in managing the situations.”

The IG added that 22 Police personnel were killed by hoodlums, with many more injured and that 205 police stations were attacked.

“Available reports show that twenty-two (22) police personnel were extra-judicially killed by some rampaging protesters and scores injured during the protests. Many of the injured personnel are in life-threatening conditions at the hospital.

“Two hundred and five (205) police stations and formations including other critical private and public infrastructure were also damaged by a section of the protesters,” he said.

The IG said Amnesty International failed to pay tribute to police officers who lost their lives in the violence and accused the organization of “discriminatory tendencies.”

ENDSARS

Desmond Elliot apologises for addressing the youths as “Children”

Elliot apologised and allegedly broke down in tears on Live TV for addressing #EndSARS protesters as children.

October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, apologised and allegedly broke down in tears on live TV for addressing #EndSARS protesters as “Children.”

The lawmaker disclosed this in a statement he issued via his Twitter handle and on a live TV interview on Thursday.

Elliot explained that he was carried away by his emotions, which was the reason he used such a word to describe the protesters on the floor of the house.

He tweeted, “I have read your honest feedback& suggestions& [sic] I sincerely apologize for addressing the youths as ‘Children.’

“I did not mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction&looting [sic] of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency.

“I saw women crying and my constituent members distraught as a result of the damages inflicted on their source of livelihood. I was moved by this while giving my submission on the floor of the House.

“I allowed my emotions get the better of me and for this I apologize to everyone my earlier statements may have hurt.”

What you should know

The lawmaker, who is also a film maker, in his submission at the House on Thursday, allegedly pushed for the passing of a social media regulation bill.

His controversial statement received lots of criticisms, as many Nigerian youths attacked him for referring to youths as “children” and for also pushing for the regulation of social media.

ENDSARS

#EndSARS: Not everyone who looted is hungry, some are greedy – Adesina

Femi Adesina has insisted that some of the people who were involved in looting were not hungry but mere criminals.

October 29, 2020

Presidency says no national broadcast by President Buhari today

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media says the looting of Covid-19 palliatives was not only done out of hunger, but out of greed and criminality.

Mr. Adesina made the statement in an interview with Channels TV on Thursday afternoon. The curfew period after the protests recorded nationwide lootings of Covid-19 palliatives, shops and other businesses.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that Lagos State Government  disclosed that it will be prosecuting 229 suspects who allegedly took advantage of the #EndSARS protests to vandalize and loot public and private properties in different parts of the state.

The looters even looted the homes of influential politicians. The house of former House of Representative Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, was also  looted in Jos, with eye witnesses saying “the invaders moved several items – tricycles, furniture, electronics, and other valuables – out of the house.”

Mr. Adesina disclosed that looters are not hungry because what they did is a crime and crime should not be justified.

“I wouldn’t agree completely with that (that the looters are hungry) because criminality is criminality. Would you justify armed robbery because the man was poor?” he said.

“Just as you can’t justify armed robbery because a man was poor and then he took a gun to rob another person, you can’t also justify the lootings that are going on. It is pure criminality.

“It is not everybody engaged in that looting that is hungry, that is the truth. It is pure greed and criminality,” Adesina said.

He added that if hoodlums did not attack police stations, the lootings would not have happened.

“Therefore, it was a corollary to the mere anarchic situation that came on the country because of the protests. If you didn’t have people burning police stations, killing policemen, burning private and public property, you wouldn’t have this spate of looting,” he said.

