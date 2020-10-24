EndSARS: Our police reform agenda is a game changer to end impunity – Osinbajo

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo told a US delegation that the proposed reform of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) will be a game-changer in ensuring an end to impunity. The reforms have become necessitated by reports of police brutality, extortion, unlawful arrests, and extrajudicial killings.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, via his official Twitter handle.

According to Prof. Osinbajo, “The plan of both the Federal & State Governments to investigate police brutality & prosecute erring police officers, create new State-based Security and Human Rights Committees, as well as providing compensation to victims of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units, would be a game-changer in ensuring an end to impunity.”

This is a sequel to the public outcry for the re–structuring and overall rehabilitation of the security architecture owing to the high incidence of gross violations and abuse of fundamental human rights by the police and other security operatives in the country.

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Lagos State Government had published a schedule of ongoing criminal prosecution of erring police officers accused of human rights abuses in the state.

What they are saying

Commenting on the latest development, Prof Osibanjop said, “At least 13 states have since established Judicial Panels to seek justice and compensate victims whose rights have been breached by the disbanded SARS.

“Our holistic police reform plan will end impunity. Together, Nigeria will prevail.”

Why it matters

The reform of the Nigerian police and other security architecture is long over-due. The restructuring will lead to assuaging rising tension among the pro-EndSARS Nigerians. Also, it will end a culture of impunity among police officers, which will culminate in renewed trust for the security outfit.