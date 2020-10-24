Business News
#EndSARS: Our police reform agenda is a game changer to end impunity – Osinbajo
Osinbajo has told a US delegation that the proposed reform of the Police will be a game-changer in ensuring an end to impunity.
The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo told a US delegation that the proposed reform of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) will be a game-changer in ensuring an end to impunity. The reforms have become necessitated by reports of police brutality, extortion, unlawful arrests, and extrajudicial killings.
This was disclosed in a tweet by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, via his official Twitter handle.
According to Prof. Osinbajo, “The plan of both the Federal & State Governments to investigate police brutality & prosecute erring police officers, create new State-based Security and Human Rights Committees, as well as providing compensation to victims of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units, would be a game-changer in ensuring an end to impunity.”
This is a sequel to the public outcry for the re–structuring and overall rehabilitation of the security architecture owing to the high incidence of gross violations and abuse of fundamental human rights by the police and other security operatives in the country.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Lagos State Government had published a schedule of ongoing criminal prosecution of erring police officers accused of human rights abuses in the state.
What they are saying
Commenting on the latest development, Prof Osibanjop said, “At least 13 states have since established Judicial Panels to seek justice and compensate victims whose rights have been breached by the disbanded SARS.
“Our holistic police reform plan will end impunity. Together, Nigeria will prevail.”
Why it matters
The reform of the Nigerian police and other security architecture is long over-due. The restructuring will lead to assuaging rising tension among the pro-EndSARS Nigerians. Also, it will end a culture of impunity among police officers, which will culminate in renewed trust for the security outfit.
#EndSARS: Access Bank announces N50 billion interest-free facility for businesses
Access Bank Nigeria Plc has announced plans to offer N50billion interest-free credit facility to individuals and businesses.
Access Bank Nigeria Plc. has announced N50 billion in support of Nigerians through interest-free loans and grants to support communities, the youths, and micro, small and medium-sized businesses.
This information was disclosed by the bank through its official LinkedIn page.
The bank’s official statement read thus,
“Now more than ever, we remain committed to our purpose of impacting lives positively. In light of the recent occurrences, we will be supporting Nigerian businesses with 50 Billion Naira interest-free loans and grants. Watch this space for more information.”
Why it matters
The impact of the pandemic, coupled with the hijacked #EndSARS protests that led to the looting of businesses and destruction of properties has thrown so many Nigerians into debts.
This show of support from Access Bank will help alleviate and stimulate economic activities, as well as produce many positive multiplier effects on the economy.
Energy
#EndSARS: IPMAN warns of looming fuel scarcity across the country
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has warned of a looming petroleum scarcity in the country, following attacks on fuel tankers and the disruption of depot operations across the country by hoodlums who had hijacked the #EndSARS protests.
This disclosure was made by the Chairman of IPMAN in Rivers State, Dr. Joseph Obele, while speaking on a live radio program in Port Harcourt on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Obele disclosed that about 10 petroleum tankers belonging to its members were attacked and destroyed across the country by these hoodlums during the protests, although he noted that there had been no fatalities.
He said the scarcity of petroleum products could be inevitable if the situation failed to improve before filling stations exhausted their stocks.
Obele said, “About 10 of our trucks have been attacked nationwide by protesting youths, although there have not been casualties.
“Supply and distribution of petroleum products haven’t really been smooth, reason arising from the fact that 90% of our supply came from Lagos and there has been a skeletal supply schedule in Lagos for the past one week.
“Thursday’s case was worse, [as] all the depots in Nigeria were shut down. We don’t produce these products; we buy from depots and tank farms, and if these depots do not give us products, we fear that when we run out of stock, petroleum scarcity will happen.”
Backstory
Recall that the #EndSARS protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings, which started peacefully about 2 weeks ago, was taken over by hoodlums who meted out violence with the looting and destruction of public and private properties across the country. This has also led to the loss of lives and disruption to socio-economic activities.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: WHO warns against Gilead’s remdesivir drug approved by US FDA
WHO has expressed concern over the health implication of Gilead Science Inc’s recently approved remdesivir vaccine.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned health officials reviewing Gilead Science Inc’s GILD.O remdesivir against COVID-19 to consider all evidence, including a trial where the medicine failed, before giving its approval to the anti-viral drug.
While making the disclosure during a news conference, Chief Scientist at WHO, Soumya Swaminathan, said that the US regulators, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), appeared not to have considered the evidence when approving the drug this week.
Backstory
Nairametrics earlier reported that the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, granted full approval to Gilead’s antiviral drug for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease in the United States.
The approval came days after a WHO study had discovered the remdesivir anti-viral drug had little or no effect on COVID-19 patients’ length of stay in the hospital or chances of survival. WHO said it failed to prevent deaths among patients.
Swaminathan said that the FDA did not appear to have taken the global health body’s study into account in its approval.
When asked about the FDA move during the news conference, Swaminathan said, “We believe our results are very robust. We hope that people who are doing treatment guidelines in other countries, as well as regulators around the world, will take note of our study results, in addition to the other evidence.”
“Because you need to look at the global evidence for a drug before you make decisions,” she added.
For the remdesivir arm of the WHO’s Solidarity trial, 2,743 patients were given the treatment, compared to 2,708 in the control group.
Gilead’s own study of 1,062 participants, produced data indicating that the treatment cut COVID-19 recovery time by 5 days and helped reduce the risk of death in some patients who were getting oxygen.
The WHO said that the company, which has raised the possibility of bias in the unblinded WHO study because patients and their doctors were aware of which treatments were being used, got initial data showing that remdesivir failed the Solidarity trial in late September. However, the U.S. company said that it had told the FDA about initial Solidarity results.
The FDA did not immediately comment on Swaminathan’s statement that the U.S. agency did not take Solidarity data into account in its approval.
The WHO also disclosed on Friday that its formal guidelines on the use of remdesivir for COVID-19 should be ready for release in 3 to 4 weeks after a separate group within the United Nations health agency would have reviewed data from the study.
Anonymous
October 24, 2020 at 9:06 am
I no fit laugh eh eh! Did he just say a game changer to end impunity? Buwahahaha! The time impunity will end is when all of you get out of office and we fix this county collectively without a leader then later appoint representatives!