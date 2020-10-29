Exclusives
Lafarge, Nigerian Breweries, Stanbic IBTC, others top best performing stocks in Q3 2020
Nairametrics reviews the best stocks in Q3 2020, judging by their performance.
Lafarge Africa, Nigerian Breweries, Stanbic IBTC, United Capital, and FTN Cocoa made the list of best-performing stocks in the third quarter of 2020 (July – Sept’20).
The third quarter of the year was a recovery period for the Exchange, as the All Share Index grew by 9.61% to close the gap caused by the negative performance it endured in the first quarter of the year – during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also recorded a 14.92% positive growth in the second quarter.
As Company stocks is one of the popular means of short-term investments in Nigeria and a look at persistent inflationary pressures; it is imperative to assess the performances of the stocks listed on the exchange during the covid era, to ascertain the profitability of investors in this period.
To determine the best-performing stocks, we looked at the stock prices as of the last trading day in June 2020 and compared to their prices as of the last trading day of September 2020. Here are the top 5:
Lafarge Africa Plc
The Cement manufacturing company grew its stock value by as much as 50% between July and September 2020. As at 30th June 2020, the stock of Lafarge was worth N10 per unit of share but grew to N15 as at the last trading day of September – with a market capitalization of N241.6 billion.
A cursory look at the Q2 2020 financial performance, shows a 5% year-on-year decrease in revenue generated. However, a reduced cost of sales helped improved the company’s gross profit by 10% and a subsequent 78% increase in profit before tax at N19.38 billion.
June 30th – N10
September 30th – N15
Return – 50%
Ranking – First
Nigerian Breweries Plc
The second on the list is the brewery giant, Nigerian Breweries – the makers of Star Lager, Fayrouz, Goldberg, and many other consumables. It grew its stocks by 35.73% from N36.1 as of 30th of June to N49 per share at the end of Q3 2020. The market capitalization also closed at N391.8 billion as at the review period, being the second most capitalized consumer goods firm – only behind Nestle Nigeria.
A look at the Q2 2020 financials, shows that the company endured a downturn, mostly affected by the COVID-induced lockdown, which halted all social gatherings, as it posted a profit before tax of N69.8 million – 99% decline compared to N7.95 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
However, with the lifting of lockdown nationwide, the outlook for the Q3 and Q4 2020 appears to be positive, as investors have shown confidence in the brand, which has translated into a positive stock performance in the quarter.
June 30th – N36.1
September 30th – N49
Return – 35.73%
Ranking – Second
Stanbic IBTC Plc
The third most capitalized bank on the stock exchange is also the third on the list of best performing stocks in Q3 2020, growing its stock by 33.88% from N30.25 per unit of share recorded as of June 30th to N40.5 at the end of trading in September – with a total market capitalization of N449.8 billion.
In the same vein, the Q2 performance of Stanbic IBTC indicates an 11% increase in gross earnings, which permeates into 32.2% increase in profit before tax – from N21.1 billion recorded in Q2 2019, as against N27.9 billion in the review period.
June 30th – N30.25
September 30th – N40.5
Return – 33.88%
Ranking – Third
United Capital Plc
The financial and investment service firm recorded a 30.59% increase in its stock value, as it moved from N2.55 per unit of share as at June 30th to N3.33 as at the end of September. This growth places United Capital in fourth position, as one the best performing stocks between July and September 2020.
The investment firm displayed firm resolve against the effects of COVID-19 in the second quarter of the year – as it posted a profit before tax of N1.5 billion, as against N1.2 billion reported in the corresponding quarter of 2019. This indicates a 22.9% increase in profit.
June 30th – N2.55
September 30th – N3.33
Return – 30.59%
Ranking – Fourth
FTN Cocoa Processors Plc
A unit of FTN Cocoa shares was valued at 20 kobo as at June 30th. However, it grew by 30% to N26 kobo as at the end of trading on 30th September 2020, leaving its total market capitalization at N572 million.
Data obtained from Nairalytics – the research arm of Nairametrics, showed that FTN Cocoa has not released its financials since Q1 2019. However, the cocoa processing company was able to post a positive stock performance in the third quarter of the year to sit fifth on the list.
The company was formerly registered as Fantastic Traders Nigeria Limited, a Limited Liability Company, which was incorporated in 1991. It commenced cocoa processing business in a third-party arrangement (Toll Processing) with Stanmark cocoa processing company limited in 1995. They converted cocoa beans into cocoa butter and cocoa cake/powder, and later extended their activities to Ile-oluji, Cocoa Cooperative etc.
June 30th – N0.20k
September 30th – N0.26k
Return – 30%
Ranking – Fifth
Bubbling Under
The following stocks make up the rest of the top 10 in descending order:
6. Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
7. University Press Plc
8. Eterna Plc
9. Unity Bank Plc
10. Fidson Healthcare Plc
Bottom line: With a double-digit growth in the following stocks, Investors who bought these stocks would be delighted to see their investments appreciate during this period and will look forward to gaining more in the subsequent periods.
Currencies
Why exchange rate disparity remains high despite CBN’s intervention
Despite the intervention measures by the CBN, why does the disparity between the official and black-market rates remain high?
The Nigerian economy has been faced with serious foreign exchange crisis since the first quarter of the year, with severe pressure on the nation’s foreign exchange market and external reserve. The local currency is under the grip of tough external pressure, characterized by internal foreign exchange shortages and consistently high black-market rates. This has led to a high disparity between the official exchange rate and black-market rate.
The undesired situation is attributable to the crash in crude oil prices, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic that has impacted negatively on the global economy. The plunging oil prices have increased the pressure on the naira, as about 90% of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings is from crude oil exports.
Bank of Africa analysts, Rukayat Yusuf and Andrew MacFarlane, in its Global Bank’s latest report on Nigeria’s forex unification and shortages, said that Nigeria’s current foreign exchange pressure is likely to gain momentum in 2021, as the economy and imports recovery will trigger a future adjustment of the nation’s currency to N430/$1 next year.
Recall that despite several initial denials by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in response to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic and oil shocks; the apex bank on March 20, 2020, devalued the exchange rate from N307/$1 to N360/$1. This was followed with the suspension of sales of foreign currency to the Bureau De Change operators on March 27, 2020, in the face of depleting external reserves.
In a move viewed as attempts by the CBN to unify the exchange rate, the apex bank further devalued the naira on August 6, 2020, from N360/$1 to N380/$1 on the official window and closed the gap with the parallel market – which is the unofficial market. The huge exchange rate gap has made round-tripping very lucrative and encouraged hoarding amongst forex dealers.
Goldman Sachs analysts had earlier predicted that the exchange rate will dip to N500 to $1 in the face of rising inflation and declining external reserves. The wide gap between the official and unofficial rates is seen by analysts as an indication of increasing pressure on the forex market and dollar shortages, which the CBN is trying to contain with several policies targeted at reducing the demand for the greenback, conserve the scarce foreign exchange, and help boost dollar supply in the market.
Some of these policies include:
- Resumption of sales of dollars to the Bureau De Change Operators and mandating them to sell at not more than N386 to a dollar.
- Removal of third parties from buying forex routed through Form M.
- Clampdown on exporters who refuse to repatriate their export proceeds to Nigeria.
- Restriction on forex allocation to importers of maize by the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).
However, despite some of these measures by the CBN, the disparity between the official and black-market rates still remain as high as almost N70. So, the question is why the huge gap? Especially, with the resumption of dollar sales to the BDCs.
Some analysts and stakeholders have complained that the measures are hurting business operations and pushed more demands to the parallel market. They believe it has encouraged hoarding and speculations to continue thriving; thereby, making it difficult to reduce the black-market rate.
What they are saying
While expressing his view on why the exchange rate disparity is still high, despite the resumption of dollar sales to BDCs; the President of Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe, said the impact of the resumption of sales of foreign exchange to BDCs is expected to be gradual.
Gwadebe said, “Firstly, the impact is gradual. You know there was a time when the dollar reached N500/$1. N474, N480 to a dollar was when there were other interventions in the market. As soon as the news of the resumption of sales to Bureau De Change broke, we witnessed the dollar going for as low as N420, N430 to a dollar. However, after taking off, the rate is now N460, which is the parallel market rate.
“Don’t forget there is a huge backlog and every other buyer – authorized or unauthorized, queued in the parallel market. So, the pressure is on the parallel market from manufacturers and existing investors. In fact, the most unfortunate behavior is hoarding and speculation.’’
The ABCON President noted that people hoard and speculate when liquidity is low in the retail sector of the market. He pointed out that, although the liquidity is gradual, the rebound is expected to continue gradually.
Gwadebe said the role of the BDCs is to provide liquidity in the retail end of the market, which is what the CBN is empowering the BDCs to do and a key reason the rate has improved from the record high of about N480/$1.
He noted that the resumption of sales of dollars to BDCs is discouraging frivolous demands, adding liquidity into the system, aiding return of confidence and stability in the market.
He reiterated that the BDCs remain the only threat to hoarding and speculation, while expressing satisfaction that the reserve is growing and will increase the confidence of investors.
Blurb
GSM firms set to rake in billions from data guzzling #ENDSARS Protesters
The #ENDSARS protests and its aftermath has lingered throughout the month of October leading to a massive guzzling of data.
The #EndSARS protest is expected to be a massive boost for the revenues of GSM/telcos in Nigeria. The protests and its aftermath has lingered throughout the month of October leading to a massive guzzling of data by protesters and those relying on the internet to follow the protest online.
Nigerian youth started a protest to end police brutality three weeks ago calling for the end of the notoriously brutal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police Force. The protest which began on Social Media ended up in the streets of major cities across the country catching the attention of the federal and state governments, eventually forcing them into accepting the demands of the protesters.
Unfortunately, the protest was taken over by hoodlums as they went on a rampage burning police stations, public and private property as well as going on a looting spree. Nigerian soldiers were also accused of shooting at peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll. Despite the sad turn of events, social media played a major role in garnering support for the demands of the youth as thousands of images, videos and hashtags were shared by millions of users locally and globally.
Unlike previous protests in Nigeria, the #EndSARS protest kept its momentum going with the help of social media applications such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and most notably WhatsApp. Images of protesters, videos, hashtags were shared by millions of Nigerians using these platforms, pushing the boundaries of what is real or fake. As people shared videos and images in support of the protest, so did they guzzle up internet data.
According to one report, “in the first 14 days, #EndSARS and its related hashtags saw 18 times more mentions than the August 4 Beirut explosion over the same period, with 173 billion impressions (and climbing) for the campaign dwarfing the 29.3 billion impressions for the Beirut blast” depicting just how huge the impact of social media was to the fueling of the protests.
Who gains financially?
Whilst the protesters can boast of a considerable measure of success throughout the protest, internet service providers, particularly telcos stand to gain more financially than anyone else. According to data from the NCC, Nigeria has about 149 million internet subscribers and is one of the fastest-growing in the world. GSM Companies have posted some of their best profits in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has hampered economic activities globally and including Nigeria.
Airtel Africa reported during the week that data revenue from its Nigerian operations rose 38% to $257 million (N97.6 billion) for the period between April and September 2020. This translates to a revenue of N16.2 billion monthly. MTN, Nigeria’s biggest telco reported revenues from Data of N241.6 billion up 57% in the 9 months ending September 2020. MTN rakes in about N26.8 billion monthly in data revenues alone.
These figures are largely backed by increased reliance on internet data to drive work from home activities during the lockdown. Airtel CEO Raghunath Mandava confirmed this in his statement following the results. “In these unprecedented times, the telecoms industry has emerged as a key and essential service for these economies, allowing customers to work remotely, reduce their travels, keep them connected and allow access to affordable entertainment.”
On the money: GSM Giants, as well as other Internet Service Providers, are poised to reap even more from the increased reliance on data to drive social activism and awareness. As millions of consumers share more videos and images, the need to download and save on their devices or in the cloud will continue to line up billions more in cash in the bank for service providers.
ENDSARS
Post-#EndSARS: A time of reckoning for the Insurance companies in Nigeria
As the dust from the #EndSARS protests settles down, it is a time of reckoning for insurance companies in Nigeria.
A time of unforeseen circumstances causing huge damages to insured objects is a time to gauge the preparedness and evaluate the financial capacities of the insurers in managing the risk events vis-à-vis indemnifying for losses suffered by their clients. As the dust from the #EndSARS protests settles down, it is a time of reckoning for insurance companies in Nigeria.
The hijacked #EndSARS protests have come and gone, but the smoke raised by the trailing losses/damages are still with the insured and are quite humongous to sink the boat of the entire insurance industry put together, if not properly managed.
From the emerging reports, Lagos state alone requires a whopping sum of N1 trillion to resuscitate the vandalized infrastructures. The concern expressed by many stakeholders is the total costs accruable if all the vandalized infrastructures were fully insured – as the resultant claims could swallow up the insurance industry.
It is not yet clear how much of these assets were appropriately insured but considering that our insurance culture is quite low amongst both the private and public sectors, there is a strong likelihood that some of the vandalized assets might not have been appropriately insured or insured at all.
Nairametrics recently profiled and reviewed the capital base of some frontline insurance companies in Nigeria and are persuaded to believe that they have the capacity to withstand the vagaries of the emerging losses and still stand strong, considering their excellent past claims settlement history to date.
Leadway Assurance
It is a privately-owned insurance company, whose financial capacity grew over time and can now underwrite risks of very high costs, as regards heavy industries like Oil and gas and big manufacturing concerns.
- It has a capital base in excess of N45 billion, according to its 2019 financial statements and a gross premium was about N89billion.
- In 2019, it settled claims amounted to about N38.5billion.
Axa Mansard Insurance
It was formerly known as Guaranty Trust Assurance Plc, following the acquisition of its majority shareholding by Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.
- Results for the period ended 31st December 2019 reveal that the company has shareholders’ funds of N30billion and a gross premium income of about N41.6billion.
- About N17.5billion was settled as claims within the period.
AIICO Insurance Plc
This is one of the largest Life Insurance companies in Nigeria and a primary underwriter for general insurance businesses, as well as a key player in the Oil and Gas industry.
- As of 2019 year-end, the capital base of the company was N27.9billion, with a gross premium income of N50billion.
- N25.4billion was settled as claims.
Custodian and Allied Insurance Plc
- As of December 31, 2019, the company was capitalized to about N19billion, with a gross premium income of N25.2billion.
- It settled the sum of N2.3billion as claims from clients within the period.
Linkage Assurance Plc
The company is a product of a merger of two major insurance companies – Central Insurance Company Limited and Linkage Assurance Plc, to form a new and bigger Linkage Assurance Plc.
- Results for the period ended 31st December 2019 indicates that the company has shareholders’ funds of about N19billion and a gross premium income of about N6.3billion.
- About N1.7billion was settled as claims within the period.
Bottom line
There is no doubt that the amount of damages is quite huge but the industry has the capacity to absorb the financial shock that could arise from the legitimate resultant claims connected with the hijacked #EndSARS crisis, as the frontline insurance companies are reasonably capitalized with excellent claims settlement histories.