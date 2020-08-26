Manufacturing
GDP: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector on tight ropes
Only two sub-sectors in the manufacturing space reported real growths.
It is no longer news that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contracted by 8.78% in the second quarter in real terms. This is a major decline when compared with a marginal growth of 0.43% reported in Q1 2020, and a contraction of 0.13 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, only two sub-sectors in the manufacturing space – chemical & pharmaceutical products and motor vehicles & assembling, reported real growths of 3.79% and 6.95%, respectively. This is higher than the real growths of 0.58% and 1.04% in the first quarter, and a contraction of 1.27% and 1.5% in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
The other 11 sub-sectors in the manufacturing space all contracted.
Among the sectors that contracted were eight subsectors that reported double digits contraction, with oil refining activities contracting the most by 67.6%, extending the streak of contraction by six quarters. It should be noted that the last time the sub-sector reported a major expansion was during the fourth quarter of 2018 (33.6%).
The contraction in the activities of these subsectors is attributable to global & domestic supply chain disruptions, foreign exchange illiquidity, weak consumer spending, and high operating costs. Subdued operations caused by the lockdown and other containment measures to combat the pandemic also affected manufacturing activities.
The contraction in the manufacturing sector during the second quarter is consistent with analysts’ expectations, at least based on the CBN’s recent Manufacturing PMI reports. These reports signalled the contraction of the manufacturing sector in the second quarter, with the Manufacturing PMI for May and June standing at 42.4 and 41.1; well below the benchmark index of 50%.
Expert’s perspective
The Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry, Dr Amuda Yusuf, maintained a cautious stance on the economy. He said that “although there has been a gradual reopening of the economy, business and commercial activities would remain subdued”.
He emphasized that with the protraction of the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of a vaccine, there is a high possibility that the economy would contract, though marginally, in the third quarter.
The DG of LCCI further raised concerns about how the manufacturing sector has been struggling before the pandemic, despite being one of the biggest beneficiaries of CBN’s loan-to-deposit policy.
He explained that the weakness of the manufacturing sector was due to global & domestic supply chain disruptions, foreign exchange illiquidity, weak consumer spending and high operating costs.
In his statement, he called for the removal of the structural bottlenecks to productivity through a mix of fiscal, monetary and regulatory measures.
He counselled that, a proper blend of fiscal and monetary policies, with proper implementation of the sustainability plan among other measures, would give the economy a boost in the near term.
FEATURED
Border closure boost sales and profits for Nigeria’s Agroproducers
Despite the pains some industries seem to be taking advantage of border closure.
The year 2019 was pretty bad for Okomu Oil. During the year it reported revenues were down 7% year on year while profits also fell 40% to N5 billion its worst year since 2016, the year Nigeria fell into its last recession.
One of Nigeria’s largest Agro-processing companies, Okomu Oil has been around for over 4 decades and is in the business of developing oil palm plantation, palm oil milling, palm kernel processing, and the development of rubber plantation.
To make money, it sells processed fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil for resale locally and via exports. Most of its customers are manufacturers of consumer goods such as soaps and cosmetics. It also makes money by processing rubber lumps into rubber cake for exports.
Last year, N15.8 billion of its revenue was from local sales while the balance N2.9 billion (mostly Rubber) was from exports. Most of its local sales revenues came from Crude Oil Palm. Despite its dominance in this sector, it faced an existential threat which if not contained could further erode progress made over the years.
The company blamed Smuggling or Illegal imports as its major reason for the revenue drop experienced in 2019. But things could have gotten worse were it not for what the company describes as the “timeous” intervention of the government in closing all land borders.
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had in October 2019, closed the country’s land borders to imported goods. According to the president, the closure of the borders was due to the smuggling activities of food items, particularly, that of rice.
The impact of this very controversial government action has been positive for Okomu Oil. Since then the company as seen its profits nearly doubled to N4 billion 20% shy of profits for the whole of 2019. Revenues are also up5 8% to N13.5 billion in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, all thanks to the border closure. Okomu Oil is not alone in this tale of good fortune.
Presco, another Nigerian company in the Afro processing space has also seen its revenue and profits jump in 2020 all thanks to the government’s controversial policy on closing the border.
Nairametrics research has also observed a similar trend among local manufacturing companies who face stiff competition from foreign substitutes. They have all reported higher revenues and profits in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic. Flour Mills Plc one of Nigeria’s largest manufacturing firms reported revenue growth of 9% to N574 billion while profits jumped 184% year on year. The company attributes this to better performance of its Agro-Allied segment and recognized border closure as a major boost for 20 volume growth of its pasta business.
Honeywell Flour Mills, a rival competitor also saw revenue rise from N74.4 billion to N80 billion at the end of its financial year-end of March 2020. Honeywell and Flour Mills of Nigeria both report March 31st as their year ends. Both companies also report impressive year on year growth in revenues in the period ended June 2020 despite the impact of the Covid-19 economic shutdown.
As these companies report a significant boost in revenues and profits the negative impact of the border closure has not gone unnoticed. The inflation rate has galloped to 12.5% as of July 2020 compared to 11.2% in September 2020. Food prices have driven Nigeria’s inflation rate in recent months particularly staple foods like rice.
The border closure has also not favoured other manufacturers particularly FMCGs who rely on imported raw materials to produce. In a recent article on Nairametrics, we reported that FMCGs with strong export operations have seen their export activities significantly affected as they can no longer push goods through the land borders to the West African markets where they have core export operations.
Essentially, they are required to pass through the seaports which make distribution cost more expensive, while delivery time takes longer. Accordingly, importing and exporting goods via the seaports has exposed more FMCGs to the Apapa menace.
Despite this, some FMCG’s have faired quite well in the in 2019 and into 2020. Nestle, Dangote Sugar, Nascon all saw their gross margins suffer a bit but the still managed to post profits in the first 6 months of this year.
For now, the border closure seems to have favoured Agro companies more than any other. With covid-19 still a looming threat it is unlikely that the government will reverse its decision anytime soon. The agro-processors are so far the winners and will hope the odds continue to be in their favour. How long this will last will depend on how far Nigerians are willing to endure pain for the so-called gains of import substitution.
Business
Dangote’s world biggest fertilizer plant starts production in February next year
The contractor disclosed that the pre-testing of the plant had already begun.
Dangote Group’s $2 billion fertilizer plant project, which is in the final stage of construction in the commercial city of Lagos, is expected to be ready to start production by February 2021. This information was given by Saipem SpA, the main contractor to the project.
The fertilizer plant, owned by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, is located in the Lekki district of Lagos with a name-plate capacity of 3 million tons of urea and ammonia, making it the world’s biggest. This facility is also within the vicinity of the 650,000 barrels a day Dangote oil refinery, which is also still under construction.
The Chief Operating Officer for Saipem SpA, Maurizio Coratella, said that test run of the facility, which started in March, was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic that led to economic lockdown and restrictions. He however pointed out that with a more stable outlook, things were picking up at the moment.
Corotella, in an interview, said, “We are picking up now that things are looking more stable and are currently very well advanced. We are in the commissioning stage of the first train, for the second, we will have that commissioning in six to seven months time.”
He also said that Dangote was making special arrangements, such as setting up dedicated flights for vendors and suppliers to enable it meet the completion deadline.
There have been some setbacks with the opening date of the fertilizer project leading to its postponement a few times. Earlier this year, the President of the Group, Aliko Dangote, had announced that the fertilizer plant would be opened for production in May, 2020.
While disclosing that during the visit of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to the facility, he said that the pre-testing of the plant had already begun. He also said that the plant would make Nigeria the only Urea exporting country in Sub-Saharan Africa, stressing that the fertilizer and the petrochemical plants, which are in the same vicinity could generate $2.5 billion annually.
The main contractor Saipem has been involved in business operations in Nigeria for over 50 years, with interests in some sectors such as oil & gas and power. Its current project in the southern part of Nigeria, the 430 megawatt power plant, is expected to start operations in the next couple of weeks.
It is also involved in the rehabilitation of the 4 refineries in the country.
Currencies
Manufacturers declare support for unification of exchange rate
Ahmed urged the CBN to tackle activities that made speculators manipulate the multiple exchange rates.
The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Mansur Ahmed, announced on Friday that the recent CBN unification of Nigeria’s exchange rate is a welcome development that will boost investor confidence in Nigeria.
He said the exchange rate unification will enable stable planned production for manufacturers in Nigeria leading to economic growth, adding that the Manufacturers Association had urged for an exchange rate unification to enable a market-friendly business environment in Nigeria.
“Clearly, this is a welcome development and a laudable initiative that has come at the right time. This is more so, particularly, now that the economic outlook is gloomy in light of the impact of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic that has culminated in uninspiring macroeconomic situations,” he said.
He revealed that the World Bank had attributed Nigeria’s falling Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the multiple exchange rates as investors felt a “manipulation of the foreign exchange market.”
“The unification will also boost investors’ confidence, control rising inflation, and promote transparency, entrench better exchange rate management and eradicate distortions to the barest minimum,” he added.
He urged the CBN to tackle activities that made speculators manipulate the multiple rates like “round-tripping” which he says expand the inflows of foreign investment into the economy.
He called on the Central Bank to implement 2 strategies to ensure a smooth transition into a unified exchange rate system.
“The first is to limit the short-term pains until efficiency gains materialize by responding swiftly with an inward-oriented rescue guideline while the second should seek to boost the pace at which such efficiency gains materialize,” he said.
He advised, it’s necessary the CBN “submit all the instruments of exchange rate determination” towards a free-market approach.