House of Reps determined to resolve ASUU issues and empower youths – Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed the readiness of the House of Representatives to resolve the strike issues of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and empower Nigerian youths.
This statement was made by the Speaker during a meeting in his office, with a group of young lawmakers under the aegis of ”Young Parliamentarians Forum” of the National Assembly.
The Speaker reiterated that some of the demands of the youth following the #EndSARS protests would be addressed constitutionally, as part of the decision was to reform the Police, in a quest to accommodate a better and more reformed Police.
On youth empowerment, the Speaker said a lot still needs to be done, he explained further that no Nigerian government has done more than what the present administration has done.
What they are saying
Speaker of the House of Representatives, while speaking on the determination of the House Representatives on youth empowerment, said,
“All of us, every segment of the government, especially the House of Representatives, before the protests took the initiative, debated motions and took far-reaching decisions on the floor. We gave ourselves 30 days, and since then, we’ve been working night and day, especially with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).
“We thought the best way to go about it is to amend the Police Service Commission Act and that has been done, and the report has been concluded. Soon, it will be published and be on the floor.”
“We are determined to resolve the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) matter, and if we can resolve two out of three issues, I think we would have gone a long way to help the lecturers who are on strike.”
“There’s a bill on vocational education, I think from the 8th Assembly – that was even my bill. We’ll pick it up again and pass it to you (Young Parliamentarians Group) to polish it up and add it to whatever ideas you have.”
While speaking on the giant strides by the current administration in terms of youth empowerment, the Speaker said,
“I make bold to say that no government, in Nigerian history from inception, and I stand to be corrected, has put in as much in youth empowerment as this present government.”
“Facts don’t lie, a government that has devoted N500bn to youth empowerment every year. There’s Trader Moni, N-Power, and several others – they are all there. This government has done a lot about youth empowerment and is ready to do more. We can never be bereft of ideas.
BREAKING: Lagos relaxes curfew further, now from 10pm to 6am
The Lagos state government has announced a further relaxation of the earlier imposed curfew to be effective from 10 pm to 6 am.
The Lagos state government, on Friday, October 30, 2020, announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the outbreak of violence across the state following the #EndSARS protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings from 10 pm to 6 am.
This is against the curfew from 8 pm to 6 am that is currently in operation.
This was disclosed in a series of tweet posts by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on his official Twitter handle.
The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.The curfew will now be from 10pm till 6am. #HealingLagos #ForAGreaterLagos
— Gbenga Omotoso (@gbenga_omo) October 30, 2020
The commissioner said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities. He urges all Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun actions that can threaten our unity.
The statement from Omotosho partly reads, ‘’The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests. The curfew will now be from 10 pm to 6 am.’’
The statement also said that the Governor advised purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly.
Nairametrics had about a week ago, reported the easing of 24-hour curfew which was earlier imposed by the Lagos State Government from 6 pm to 8 am. This was announced by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a press briefing at State House Marina, after a tour of the state to inspect the level of destruction of the public and private asset during the #EndSARS protests that later turned violent.
This action suggests a move towards a return to normalcy as businesses try to get back to full activities after the 2 weeks of protests that brought economic activities in the state to a halt. This also coincides with the approval for all markets to open every day of the week by the Lagos state government.
NITDA warns the public to beware of unsolicited mails
National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has warned the public to beware of unsolicited mails that claim to be from Microsoft Teams.
This appeal is contained in a verified tweet by the organization, as seen by Nairametrics.
Beware!!!#BeCyberSmart pic.twitter.com/O5DMDqPTL3
— NITDA Nigeria (@NITDANigeria) October 30, 2020
The organization urged the public to be cyber smart and noted that hackers send fake emails that appear to come from an automated message of Microsoft Teams.
The email urges the recipient to click on the “Reply in Teams” button, clicking the button leads users to a phishing page that steals login credentials.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported the appeal by CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to all Nigerians to be cybersecurity conscious, which will guarantee online safety for internet users. The appeal was made during the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) event held this month.
- Microsoft Teams is a proprietary business communication platform developed by Microsoft, as part of the Microsoft 365 family of products.
- Teams primarily competes with the similar service slack, offering workspace chat and videoconferencing, file storage, and application integration.
- Teams is replacing other Microsoft-operated business messaging and collaboration platforms, including Skype for business and Microsoft classroom.
ASUU insists on rejection of IPPIS, says some Professors get N8,000 as salary
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that there is no going back on its rejection of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) of the Federal Government.
They have accused the Federal Government of frustrating efforts to resolve these issues that led to the ongoing strike action embarked upon by the university lecturers.
This disclosure was made by the National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, while appearing at a programme on Channels Television on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
While stressing that it was wrong to use the payment platform for university lecturers, Prof Ogunyemi blamed this for the alleged irregularities in the payment of salaries and allowances of lecturers, with some lecturers receiving very poor remuneration in some cases.
Ogunyemi said, “The issue of what we call amputated salary came into it because the IPPIS platform was not designed for the university system.’
“So, the platform does not recognize negotiated agreements like we are talking about allowance – unacademic allowances, research journal, and other things.’’
He added, “In fact, there were professors that were paid like N8,000 in some months on our campuses. So, we don’t expect anything otherwise because that platform was not meant for the university system.”
Going further, the ASUU president stated that the IPPIS cannot work for the university system, especially in the area of taxation.
According to him, the government gave the lectures a one-line salary scale which means taxes are being deducted from allowances and that is not the case with those in the civil service. He disclosed that the lecturers were losing as high as 50 to 70% of their salaries with the implementation of the IPPIS, which was designed for civil servants.
Ogunyemi said the Federal Government has still not taken the necessary steps needed to address the strike action
ASUU has been on strike for about 8 months over a disagreement with the Federal Government on the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System. The university lecturers rather adopted the University Transparency Account System (UTAS).
The Federal Government recently said it was going to give a consideration to adopting UTAS, ASUU’s proposed payment platform. It said it was going to send to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and then the Office of the National Security Adviser for a second look.
Nancy Egop
October 29, 2020 at 11:10 am
Saying that N500b has been given out for youth empowerment is not the issue. How was the money managed? Can government give a breakdown of how N500b was used for youths? Why are the youths still protesting after all the empowerment programmes? Because their protest is not all about sars and police alone. What did government fail to address?