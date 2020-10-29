House of Reps determined to resolve ASUU issues and empower youths – Gbajabiamila 

The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed the readiness of the House of Representatives to resolve the strike issues of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and empower Nigerian youths.

This statement was made by the Speaker during a meeting in his office, with a group of young lawmakers under the aegis of ”Young Parliamentarians Forum” of the National Assembly.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila reiterates Reps’ determination to empower Nigerian youths The House of Representatives is determined and ready to empower the Nigerian youth to make them competitive globally, the Speaker of the House, Rep. @femigbaja, said on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/RpGY4IieGm — Speaker of the House of Representatives (@SpeakerGbaja) October 28, 2020

The Speaker reiterated that some of the demands of the youth following the #EndSARS protests would be addressed constitutionally, as part of the decision was to reform the Police, in a quest to accommodate a better and more reformed Police.

On youth empowerment, the Speaker said a lot still needs to be done, he explained further that no Nigerian government has done more than what the present administration has done.

What they are saying

Speaker of the House of Representatives, while speaking on the determination of the House Representatives on youth empowerment, said,

“All of us, every segment of the government, especially the House of Representatives, before the protests took the initiative, debated motions and took far-reaching decisions on the floor. We gave ourselves 30 days, and since then, we’ve been working night and day, especially with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

“We thought the best way to go about it is to amend the Police Service Commission Act and that has been done, and the report has been concluded. Soon, it will be published and be on the floor.”

“We are determined to resolve the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) matter, and if we can resolve two out of three issues, I think we would have gone a long way to help the lecturers who are on strike.”

“There’s a bill on vocational education, I think from the 8th Assembly – that was even my bill. We’ll pick it up again and pass it to you (Young Parliamentarians Group) to polish it up and add it to whatever ideas you have.”

While speaking on the giant strides by the current administration in terms of youth empowerment, the Speaker said,

“I make bold to say that no government, in Nigerian history from inception, and I stand to be corrected, has put in as much in youth empowerment as this present government.”

“Facts don’t lie, a government that has devoted N500bn to youth empowerment every year. There’s Trader Moni, N-Power, and several others – they are all there. This government has done a lot about youth empowerment and is ready to do more. We can never be bereft of ideas.