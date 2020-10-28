FG approves N2.9 billion contracts to print examination materials

The Federal Executive Council has approved N2.9 billion contracts for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, after the Council meeting, which was led by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday.

Adamu, who was with the Minister of Information and Culture; Lai Mohammed; and Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, explained that the recent disturbances as a result of the protests were the reason the ministry postponed the examinations.

He said, “Today, the Federal Executive Council approved the award of the contract for the printing of examination materials – both sensitive and non-sensitive. The contract is worth N2.9 billion.

“It was awarded for a group of 8 printers. The materials are for the Basic Education Certification Examination, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, and the National Common Entrance.”

What you should know

On October 25, 2020, Nairametrics had reported that the National Examinations Council (NECO) announced the indefinite postponement of the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE).