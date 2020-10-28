Business
FG approves N2.9 billion contracts to print examination materials
Federal Executive Council approved the award of the contract for the printing of examination materials.
The Federal Executive Council has approved N2.9 billion contracts for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, after the Council meeting, which was led by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday.
Adamu, who was with the Minister of Information and Culture; Lai Mohammed; and Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, explained that the recent disturbances as a result of the protests were the reason the ministry postponed the examinations.
He said, “Today, the Federal Executive Council approved the award of the contract for the printing of examination materials – both sensitive and non-sensitive. The contract is worth N2.9 billion.
The contract, which was awarded to a group of eight printers, was meant for materials of the Basic Education Certification Examination, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and the National Common Entrance.
This came barely 2 days after the examination body had put on hold all her 2020 school certificate activities due to the curfew and closure of schools in some parts of the country.
2 Comments
Business
BREAKING: Lagos relaxes curfew further, now from 10pm to 6am
The Lagos state government has announced a further relaxation of the earlier imposed curfew to be effective from 10 pm to 6 am.
The Lagos state government, on Friday, October 30, 2020, announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the outbreak of violence across the state following the #EndSARS protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings from 10 pm to 6 am.
This is against the curfew from 8 pm to 6 am that is currently in operation.
This was disclosed in a series of tweet posts by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on his official Twitter handle.
The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.The curfew will now be from 10pm till 6am. #HealingLagos #ForAGreaterLagos
— Gbenga Omotoso (@gbenga_omo) October 30, 2020
The commissioner said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities. He urges all Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun actions that can threaten our unity.
The statement from Omotosho partly reads, ‘’The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests. The curfew will now be from 10 pm to 6 am.’’
The statement also said that the Governor advised purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly.
Nairametrics had about a week ago, reported the easing of 24-hour curfew which was earlier imposed by the Lagos State Government from 6 pm to 8 am. This was announced by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a press briefing at State House Marina, after a tour of the state to inspect the level of destruction of the public and private asset during the #EndSARS protests that later turned violent.
This action suggests a move towards a return to normalcy as businesses try to get back to full activities after the 2 weeks of protests that brought economic activities in the state to a halt. This also coincides with the approval for all markets to open every day of the week by the Lagos state government.
Business
NITDA warns the public to beware of unsolicited mails
NITDA has warned the public to beware of unsolicited mails that claim to be from Microsoft Teams.
National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has warned the public to beware of unsolicited mails that claim to be from Microsoft Teams.
This appeal is contained in a verified tweet by the organization, as seen by Nairametrics.
Beware!!!#BeCyberSmart pic.twitter.com/O5DMDqPTL3
— NITDA Nigeria (@NITDANigeria) October 30, 2020
The organization urged the public to be cyber smart and noted that hackers send fake emails that appear to come from an automated message of Microsoft Teams.
The email urges the recipient to click on the “Reply in Teams” button, clicking the button leads users to a phishing page that steals login credentials.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported the appeal by CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to all Nigerians to be cybersecurity conscious, which will guarantee online safety for internet users. The appeal was made during the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) event held this month.
- Microsoft Teams is a proprietary business communication platform developed by Microsoft, as part of the Microsoft 365 family of products.
- Teams primarily competes with the similar service slack, offering workspace chat and videoconferencing, file storage, and application integration.
- Teams is replacing other Microsoft-operated business messaging and collaboration platforms, including Skype for business and Microsoft classroom.
Business
ASUU insists on rejection of IPPIS, says some Professors get N8,000 as salary
ASUU has once again reiterated that there is no going back on its rejection of the IPPIS of the Federal Government.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that there is no going back on its rejection of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) of the Federal Government.
They have accused the Federal Government of frustrating efforts to resolve these issues that led to the ongoing strike action embarked upon by the university lecturers.
This disclosure was made by the National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, while appearing at a programme on Channels Television on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
READ: FG warns Nigerians about on-going N3million COVID-19 grant scam
While stressing that it was wrong to use the payment platform for university lecturers, Prof Ogunyemi blamed this for the alleged irregularities in the payment of salaries and allowances of lecturers, with some lecturers receiving very poor remuneration in some cases.
Ogunyemi said, “The issue of what we call amputated salary came into it because the IPPIS platform was not designed for the university system.’
READ: I won’t approve 2021 budget without provisions for #EndSARS victims, ASUU – Gbajabiamila
“So, the platform does not recognize negotiated agreements like we are talking about allowance – unacademic allowances, research journal, and other things.’’
He added, “In fact, there were professors that were paid like N8,000 in some months on our campuses. So, we don’t expect anything otherwise because that platform was not meant for the university system.”
Going further, the ASUU president stated that the IPPIS cannot work for the university system, especially in the area of taxation.
READ: #EndSARS: FG creates new N25 billion Youth Fund, to increase to N75 billion in 3 years
According to him, the government gave the lectures a one-line salary scale which means taxes are being deducted from allowances and that is not the case with those in the civil service. He disclosed that the lecturers were losing as high as 50 to 70% of their salaries with the implementation of the IPPIS, which was designed for civil servants.
Ogunyemi said the Federal Government has still not taken the necessary steps needed to address the strike action
READ: How FG makes N1 trillion from reforms, anti-graft operations
ASUU has been on strike for about 8 months over a disagreement with the Federal Government on the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System. The university lecturers rather adopted the University Transparency Account System (UTAS).
The Federal Government recently said it was going to give a consideration to adopting UTAS, ASUU’s proposed payment platform. It said it was going to send to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and then the Office of the National Security Adviser for a second look.
Gargah on top
October 28, 2020 at 10:23 pm
Plz government should favor students to continue with their neco examination. because normalcy can never restore easily till government secure it by force
Gargah on top
October 28, 2020 at 10:25 pm
Plz government should favor students to continue with their neco examination because normalcy can never restore easily in Nigeria till government secure it by force