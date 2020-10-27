$100,000 bounty offered to catch crypto hacker

Harvest Finance, a major decentralized finance protocol, has recently announced a $100,000 bounty, as a result of a $24 million attack targeting its liquidity pools.

In a recently released tweet seen by Nairametrics, Harvest Finance disclosed there is enough data so far to identify the attacker, “who is well-known in the crypto community.”

“Also, for the BTC addresses which hold the funds, there is now a significant amount of personally identifiable information on the attacker, who is well-known in the crypto community.

“We are putting out a 100k bounty for the first person or team to reach out to the attacker,” Harvest Finance tweeted.

Why it’s happening

Harvest Finance’s $100,000 bounty is coming on the back burner when it observed its protocol was apparently hacked, with the cyber hacker reportedly exploiting about $24 million from Harvest Finance pools and swapping for renBTC (rBTC).

Hence, Harvest Finance affirmed the hack, stating the protocol is “working actively on the issue of mitigating the economic attack on the Stablecoin and BTC pools.”

The report reads,

“We are working actively on the issue of mitigating the economic attack on the Stablecoin and BTC pools and will update this thread in realtime as soon as additional details are available.

“The economic attack was performed through the curve y pool, stretching the price of the stablecoins in Curve out of proportion and depositing and withdrawing a large number of assets through harvest.

“To protect users, we’ve pulled y pool and btc curve strategy funds to the vault

“At this point, all Stablecoin and BTC funds are in the vault (not deployed in a strategy). No other pools are affected.

“To be specific: to protect users, 100% of Stablecoin and BTC curve strategy funds have been withdrawn from the strategy to the vault.”

What you should know

Harvest, a new (DeFi) platform created on the Kava blockchain, plans to launch a product that will enable users to earn more on Bitcoin, XRP, Binance coin, and two other cryptos.

Harvest offers crypto users the platform to supply crypto assets for lending, and earn interest on them, as well as, use their crypto as security for borrowing,; this is according to Brian Kerr, Kava’s co-founder and Chief Executive.