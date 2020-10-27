Business
Lagos State Governor approves full reopening of markets in the state
The Lagos State Government has announced the full reopening of markets in the state.
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the full reopening of food and non-food markets in Lagos State.
This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, in a statement released via Twitter by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Gawat Jubril, on Tuesday.
Dr Ahmed pointed out that Mr Governor also advised the continued observance of all safety protocols.
He noted that traders and their customers mu st adhere strictly to the covid 19 protocols for their safety and the citizenry at large.
The statement partly reads, “The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the full resumption of operations of both food markets and non-food markets. They are now to open daily.”
In the statement announcing the re-opening of the markets across Lagos, the commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, said Mr Governor took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce, mitigate the hardship of recent times, and ensure that Lagosians can recover fast.
Dr Ahmed pointed out that Mr Governor also advised the continued observance of all safety protocols. He noted that traders and their customers must adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols for their safety and that of citizens at large.
What you should know
Recall that the state government, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, had regulated the opening of food and non-food markets, as they were only allowed to operate three days in a week – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
What this means
In line with the directives from the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, food and non-food markets in Lagos can now open daily and operate fully, annulling any restriction previously imposed on them.
Business
What led to the Ogba tanker explosion- Lagos
Lagos State Government has disclosed the explosion was caused by the spillage of petrol from a truck laden with petrol.
The Lagos State Government has attributed the tanker explosion that occurred at Yerevan Filling Station earlier today to the spillage from the articulated truck, laden with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol.
This was disclosed via the official Twitter handle of the state on Tuesday.
According to the government, the revelation was as a result of the investigations by the LASEMA Response Team.
It tweeted, “The inferno was quickly curtailed due to the prompt response of the Agency’s team in conjunction with the Lagos State Fire Team.
“The leaky valve which was the source of the inferno has been shut off, the inferno has been extinguished while blanketing of the truck and entire area is ongoing in order to avert any secondary incident.”
Business
Petrol tanker explodes at filling station in Ogba
Residents of Ajayi road in the Ogba area of Lagos came close to panic at the explosion of a petrol-loaded tanker.
A petrol-loaded tanker has exploded along Ajayi road, Ogba area in Lagos.
The incident, which was confirmed by Nairametrics’ staff, occurred on Tuesday morning, at Yerevan petrol station along Ajayi Road, Ogba.
When Nairametrics inquired from the owner of the filling station on what caused the explosion, he refused to talk to our analyst.
He said, “I can’t make any comment now because I am still trying to process what actually happened myself too.”
Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have arrived at the location.
No casualty was reported, as the fire only affected the petrol tanker.
Meanwhile, some residents had allegedly taken the owner of the filling station to court, when they claimed such a facility is not meant to be in a residential area like Ogba.
– Just In : Tanker explode in a filling station at Ajayi Road , Ogba.
Business
Governor Makinde directs the employment of 5000 youths
Governor Makinde has initiated moves to create job opportunities for about 5000 youth in Oyo state.
Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the employment of 5000 youths across the state under the auspices of the State Government’s Agency Schemes in the next few months.
This information was disclosed by Governor Seyi Makinde while speaking yesterday at the Post-Protest Meeting with Traditional Rulers and Other Stakeholders, held at the House of Chiefs, Agodi, Ibadan.
READ: Seyi Makinde Proposes N3 billion investment plan for water supply
During the meeting with the traditional rulers, caretaker chairmen of local government and local council development areas, and clerics; Makinde discussed the way forward for the state following the #EndSARS protests and subsequent events.
The Governor disclosed that in line with the mandate of his administration, he has directed the employment of 5,000 young persons across all government agency schemes over the next few months.
READ: #EndSARS: State Governors should have necessary powers to control the Police Force – Seyi Makinde
What they are saying
The Governor during the meeting said,
“Let me again reassure the good people of Oyo State that our administration will continue to live up to our mantra of putting the people first. We will continue to protect the rights of every resident of Oyo State as contained in the amended Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.
“I have directed the employment of 5,000 young persons across all government agency schemes over the next few months. The criteria for employment and the dates for assessment will be announced by the agency authorities.
READ: Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde is worth over N48bn
“Going forward, starting from 2021, there will be provisions made for the Direct Labour Agency in the budget. This will ensure more employment opportunities for residents who have requisite skills when projects are awarded.
“We will be proceeding with the fifth phase distribution of palliatives by the end of this week, having completed the verification of the individuals who qualify for them.
“I outlined the steps we are taking to address the issue of ending police brutality and other injustices, as a judicial panel will be inaugurated within a week to consider cases of injustice.”
READ: DisCos distribute relief items worth millions of naira to cushion lockdown effects
Why this matters
The 5000-youth employment initiative across the state under the auspices of the State Government’s Agency Schemes is in line with the current administration’s determination to address the needs of the youths and quell their dissatisfaction.
However, this move is expected to create opportunities for youths in the state, as it will reduce the level of unemployment in Oyo State, and build on the gains of previous actions and steps taken by Governor Seyi Makinde.
