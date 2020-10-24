Lagos state moves against fake news and inciting messages merchants

The Lagos State Government has warned against fake news and inciting messages as they react to videos in social media and online space, creating tension and encouraging ethnic conflicts.

This was contained in a statement that was issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

In the statement, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to disregard the videos, which are the tools of anarchists, whose plan is to create hatred and divisiveness for which Lagos is not known for.

The statement partly reads, ‘’Inciting videos of this nature are not what our land needs now, following the loss of lives and destruction that fake news, misinformation and unfounded rumours have triggered in our dear state in the last couple of days.

‘’The government appeals to Lagosians to disregard the calls of ethnic and religious jingoists as well as agents of destruction who are on a mission to destroy our state by pitching us against one another for yet to be ascertained reasons. This is a very critical moment for us as a people. It is, therefore important that we stand together and remain circumspect because the brewery of falsehood is unrelenting in its mission.’’

The commissioner said Lagos State is the melting point of various cultures, tribes and religions across Nigeria and noted we have co-existed harmoniously for ages and will continue to live together peacefully.

He pointed out that the sad incident of the past few days affected everyone who lives, trades or works in Lagos, regardless of their tribe, culture, race and religion. He said this is a time for us to empathize with one another and not listen to purveyors of evil messages, especially on social media.

Omotosho said the government will continue to protect lives and property and warned fake news and inciting message merchants to stop their evil enterprise or face the legal consequences of their destructive actions.