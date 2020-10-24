Business News
Lagos state moves against fake news and inciting messages merchants
The government has warned fake news and inciting message merchants to stop their evil enterprise or face legal consequences.
The Lagos State Government has warned against fake news and inciting messages as they react to videos in social media and online space, creating tension and encouraging ethnic conflicts.
This was contained in a statement that was issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
In the statement, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to disregard the videos, which are the tools of anarchists, whose plan is to create hatred and divisiveness for which Lagos is not known for.
The statement partly reads, ‘’Inciting videos of this nature are not what our land needs now, following the loss of lives and destruction that fake news, misinformation and unfounded rumours have triggered in our dear state in the last couple of days.
‘’The government appeals to Lagosians to disregard the calls of ethnic and religious jingoists as well as agents of destruction who are on a mission to destroy our state by pitching us against one another for yet to be ascertained reasons. This is a very critical moment for us as a people. It is, therefore important that we stand together and remain circumspect because the brewery of falsehood is unrelenting in its mission.’’
The commissioner said Lagos State is the melting point of various cultures, tribes and religions across Nigeria and noted we have co-existed harmoniously for ages and will continue to live together peacefully.
He pointed out that the sad incident of the past few days affected everyone who lives, trades or works in Lagos, regardless of their tribe, culture, race and religion. He said this is a time for us to empathize with one another and not listen to purveyors of evil messages, especially on social media.
Omotosho said the government will continue to protect lives and property and warned fake news and inciting message merchants to stop their evil enterprise or face the legal consequences of their destructive actions.
The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to videos in social media and the online space, creating tension and encouraging ethnic conflicts.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gbenga_omo @gboyegaakosile @Mr_JAGss #LASG #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/nw66YPLDXg
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) October 24, 2020
Appointments
TCN MD, Sule Abdulaziz appointed Chairman of West Africa Power Pool
The acting Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, has been appointed the new Chairman of WAPP.
The acting Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule Abdulaziz, has been appointed the new Chairman of the Executive Board of West African Power Pool (WAPP). Abdulaziz was nominated by the former Managing Director of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), Joe Makoju, who is an honorary member of WAPP.
This disclosure was made by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, through a public statement in Abuja on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
In her statement, Mbah revealed that the West African Power Pool was created by Decision A/DEC.5/12/99 of the 22nd Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, and adopted during the 29th Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held in Niamey, Niger.
The appointment was made during the 46th meeting of the WAPP Executive Board which was chaired by the Secretary-General of ECOWAS, Ki Sengui, and held through video conference on October 21.
The statement from Mba partly reads, “While making the nomination, Makoju noted that Abdulaziz is an expert in engineering with vast experience in the electricity sector and therefore will perform creditably as the new WAPP Executive Board Chairman.
“His proposal was endorsed by MDs and Director Generals and other members of the board,” she said.
According to the statement, Abdulaziz in his acceptance speech thanked the board members and the honourary members for his nomination as the Chairman of the board and assured them of his total commitment to the overall objective of the regional electricity body.
He also expressed the need to move the pool to the next level of operational efficiency and solicited the support of member utilities, especially members of the executive board in this regard.
He urged members to ensure prompt payment of their contributions to the pool and also continue to collaborate actively with the secretariat to ensure effective and efficient coordination and implementation of all WAPP programmes.
ENDSARS
President Buhari to address Nigerians on Lekki toll plaza shootings after investigation
Minister of Sports says President Buhari will address Nigerians on the Lekki Toll Plaza shootings at the completion of investigations.
President Buhari will address Nigerians on the Lekki toll Plaza shootings, as he awaits the outcome of the investigations into the shootings of unarmed #EndSARS protesters by soldiers.
This disclosure was made by Mr. Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, during an interview with Arise TV on the unrest and uncertainties gripping Nigeria following the protests over police brutality.
The Minister emphasized that the President during the National Security Meeting yesterday has ordered an investigation into the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting, and thereafter he would speak on the incident.
What they are saying
When asked by Charles Aniagolu of Arise TV why the President hasn’t made an official statement on the unfortunate event at the Toll Plaza, Mr. Dare explained in his response that President Buhari hasn’t made a statement on the tragedy because he wants to have all the facts, which will absolutely be made public.
“It is important to get all the facts right before we go forward. In this case, it’s going to be difficult to hide these facts because we live in a multimedia world and we have pieces of evidence and corroboration and I think it is important to get the facts right.
“I think that’s the part the President has towed and I am sure that when the facts are made available, this President – because he has integrity – will level with the Nigerian people about what happened on Tuesday in Lekki.”
Mr. Sunday Dare said the present administration’s commitment to protecting the rights of all citizens is unshaken. He reiterated that in line with this core mandate, a presidential pronouncement was made by the Presidency to permanently dissolve the notorious SARS group.
He disclosed that the level of responsiveness and concrete steps that the President has taken to stem down civil unrest in the country is commendable, as the #5 of 5 demands are fully accepted by the President.
ENDSARS
Just-in: Again, Osun declares 24-hour curfew
Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has again, re-imposed the earlier suspended 24-hour curfew in the state.
Osun State has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state. The decision is coming barely 24 hours after the initial curfew, which was suspended.
The announcement was made by Governor Gboyega Oyetola in a statement shared via the Twitter handle of the state on Saturday.
According to him, the curfew takes immediate effect and it is indefinite.
According to him, the curfew was reintroduced to “prevent the current state of anarchy from degenerating into a large-scale breakdown of law and order.”
He said, “Government notes with huge disappointment, the abuse of the suspension, a day ago, of the 24-hour curfew earlier declared in the State to forestall the breakdown of law and order and protect the lives and property of citizens and residents.
“It is unfortunate that hoodlums and criminals have taken advantage of government’s action to wantonly loot government and private property, including private business premises and homes in several parts of the State this morning. This is unacceptable and it stands condemned.
“After an Emergency Security Meeting this afternoon, where the whole situation was reviewed and assessed, we came to the inevitable conclusion to declare a curfew. Consequently, I hereby declare a 24-hour curfew across the whole State with immediate effect.
“This inevitable conclusion was reached to avert the continuation of this irresponsible act, especially now that the genuine protesters have suspended their protest earlier today.”
Governor Oyetola imposes another 24-hour curfew with immediate effect, until further notice, following the looting of Govt &Private properties, including private business premises &homes.
Click to read full texthttps://t.co/VKoGA2J5zA
— Government of Osun (@StateofOsun) October 24, 2020