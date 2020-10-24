ENDSARS
#EndSARS: IGP orders immediate mobilisation of officers to restore normalcy
The IGP has directed officers to take control of the current unrest and breakdown of law and order in some parts of the country.
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate of all police operational assets and resources to bring an end to the unrest.
This was made known via the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Police Force, @PoliceNG, in a statement titled, “RECLAIM THE PUBLIC SPACE AND RESTORE NORMALCY – IGP ORDERS AIGs, CPs, PMF, CTU & SPU COMMANDERS”.
According to the statement, the IGP has directed the officers to reclaim the public space from criminal elements masquerading as protesters in some parts of the country.
The IGP gave the order to all Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), Heads of Police Operational Units, Squadron and Base Commanders in charge of Zonal/State/FCT Commands, the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit.
The statement read in part, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate mobilization of all police operational assets and resources to bring an end to the wanton violence, killings, looting and destruction of public and private property, and reclaim the public space from criminal elements masquerading as protesters in some parts of the country.
“In addition, CPs/Heads of Police Formations in the various states have also been charged to mobilize their men and work in sync with the Command CPs in the areas where they are domiciled, to dominate the public space and ensure peace and safety in the affected areas.
“The IGP, while noting that enough is enough to all acts of lawlessness, disruption of public peace and order and wanton violence which have resulted to indiscriminate looting of shops, malls and warehouses, damage to property and loss of lives in some parts of the country.”
The IGP further enjoined law-abiding citizens not to panic but rather join forces with the police and other members of the law enforcement community to protect their communities from the criminal elements. He also called for “the understanding and cooperation of the citizens, assuring that the action is geared towards ensuring public order and safety and public security in our communities.”
What you should know
In the last few days, several parts of the country, especially Lagos, Cross River and Delta have witnessed a rise in civil unrest as hoodlums torched down Police stations, government properties and have also looted and destroyed several private businesses.
The recent unrests could be traced to the hijacking of peaceful protests organised by #EndSARS agitators who took to the streets of many Nigerian cities in the last two weeks to demand the dissolution of a notorious police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, better known as SARS, who has been alleged to be involved in a countless number of harassment, extortion, abduction, armed robbery and murder of innocent citizens.
Tinubu visits Sanwo-Olu, speaks on recent violence in the state, travelling out of the country
Tinubu has spoken up about some of the happenings that have led to the recent unrest in Lagos State.
The former Lagos State Governor and the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to the outbreak of violence during the #EndSARS protest which has led to the destruction and looting of public and private infrastructure in the state.
He lamented the invasion and wanton looting and burning of public and private assets in the state of late, including police stations.
This was made known by Tinubu during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at State House Marina, to commiserate with him on the recent violence in the state, sympathize with the victims through him and seek his permission to visit some of the victims.
While addressing journalists after the meeting with the governor, Tinubu said he asked him if he had ordered the attack on #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday.
He also said that he did not travel out of the country as reported by some sections of the media, who claimed that he had travelled to France and the UK.
Tinubu said, “I didn’t go nowhere; I’m a Lagosian and I still hold the title of Asiwaju of Lagos and I am still a Jagaban. Fake news is all over the place. They say Seyi my son was kidnapped and was chased but look at him. I didn’t pay a penny to bring him here.
On the investigation and compensation for victims of violence, Tinubu said, “First, we have to segregate the calendar, those who suffered casualty before the protests from the hands of SARS. You have to separate that from those who suffered casualty due to what happened at the toll gate.
“For those who suffered casualty from SARS, the Commission of Inquiry that is already set up will unearth that and will make their recommendations. I trust the calibre and the character of the people there, they are independent. That is one.
“Those who suffered casualty during the gunshots need to answer some questions too, how are they there? How long were they there? What kind of characters are they? Even though we want to help, we still must extract information that will help the government to prepare in future and understand how and when to react because the governor, in particular, is a youth.’’
Going further, he said, “As a youth himself, he (Sanwo-Olu) quickly went to Abuja with the 5/5. The government immediately put into action, dissolved the SARS and had to work through other recommended actions, the needs they demanded. Within a few days, he reported back to the public. That is responsive enough.
“But where are we getting the looting, the carnage, the burning, the invasion of police stations, stealing of arms, maiming of the innocent? It is a handshake beyond the elbow.”
Tinubu has been under intense media attack over the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday. He was accused of being the mastermind of the incident because of his alleged interest in the tollgate which has been blocked for about 2 weeks, an allegation he has denied.
The hoodlums had burnt down some businesses allegedly linked to him in the course of the violence that erupted in Lagos. They include Oriental Hotel, Television Continental (TVC) and Nations newspaper.
President Buhari to address Nigerians on Lekki toll plaza shootings after investigation
Minister of Sports says President Buhari will address Nigerians on the Lekki Toll Plaza shootings at the completion of investigations.
President Buhari will address Nigerians on the Lekki toll Plaza shootings, as he awaits the outcome of the investigations into the shootings of unarmed #EndSARS protesters by soldiers.
This disclosure was made by Mr. Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, during an interview with Arise TV on the unrest and uncertainties gripping Nigeria following the protests over police brutality.
The Minister emphasized that the President during the National Security Meeting yesterday has ordered an investigation into the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting, and thereafter he would speak on the incident.
What they are saying
When asked by Charles Aniagolu of Arise TV why the President hasn’t made an official statement on the unfortunate event at the Toll Plaza, Mr. Dare explained in his response that President Buhari hasn’t made a statement on the tragedy because he wants to have all the facts, which will absolutely be made public.
“It is important to get all the facts right before we go forward. In this case, it’s going to be difficult to hide these facts because we live in a multimedia world and we have pieces of evidence and corroboration and I think it is important to get the facts right.
“I think that’s the part the President has towed and I am sure that when the facts are made available, this President – because he has integrity – will level with the Nigerian people about what happened on Tuesday in Lekki.”
Mr. Sunday Dare said the present administration’s commitment to protecting the rights of all citizens is unshaken. He reiterated that in line with this core mandate, a presidential pronouncement was made by the Presidency to permanently dissolve the notorious SARS group.
He disclosed that the level of responsiveness and concrete steps that the President has taken to stem down civil unrest in the country is commendable, as the #5 of 5 demands are fully accepted by the President.
Again, Osun declares 24-hour curfew
Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has again, re-imposed the earlier suspended 24-hour curfew in the state.
Osun State has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state. The decision is coming barely 24 hours after the initial curfew, which was suspended.
The announcement was made by Governor Gboyega Oyetola in a statement shared via the Twitter handle of the state on Saturday.
According to him, the curfew takes immediate effect and it is indefinite.
According to him, the curfew was reintroduced to “prevent the current state of anarchy from degenerating into a large-scale breakdown of law and order.”
He said, “Government notes with huge disappointment, the abuse of the suspension, a day ago, of the 24-hour curfew earlier declared in the State to forestall the breakdown of law and order and protect the lives and property of citizens and residents.
“It is unfortunate that hoodlums and criminals have taken advantage of government’s action to wantonly loot government and private property, including private business premises and homes in several parts of the State this morning. This is unacceptable and it stands condemned.
“After an Emergency Security Meeting this afternoon, where the whole situation was reviewed and assessed, we came to the inevitable conclusion to declare a curfew. Consequently, I hereby declare a 24-hour curfew across the whole State with immediate effect.
“This inevitable conclusion was reached to avert the continuation of this irresponsible act, especially now that the genuine protesters have suspended their protest earlier today.”
Governor Oyetola imposes another 24-hour curfew with immediate effect, until further notice, following the looting of Govt &Private properties, including private business premises &homes.
