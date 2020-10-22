EndSARS: NESG Board postpones its 26th summit, to amplify the voices of Nigerian youths

The Board of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), has postponed its 26th Summit tagged “Building Partnership for Resilience”, owing to concerns over the hijacked #EndSARS protest and the need to amplify the voices of protesting Nigerian youths.

This disclosure was made by NESG, via its official Twitter handle.

The tweet reads, “In the past, deliberations and outcomes of the Summit drove a national discourse, but it is clear that holding this year’s Summit from October 26 – 27, 2020 without taking adequate cognizance and due consideration of recent developments across the country that have accentuated the need to amplify the voices of our youth for the reform of our institutions, and improvement of governance will be insensitive and inappropriate,”

“It is against this background that, after due consultation between the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and @FinMinNigeria as co-hosts of the Nigerian Economic Summit, the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit has been postponed.

“A new date for #NES26 would be announced in due course. We regret the inconveniences to resource persons, participants, sponsors, the media, vendors, and the public. We believe that this is the right thing to do at this time.”

Why this matters

The peaceful protests by Nigerian youths for an end to the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have gathered lots of attention and support from international governments and national agencies, which have lent their voice to the call for police reforms.

This recent development is welcomed as more pressure is piled on the Presidency to fast track its plans to implement the request made by the #EndSARS protesters.