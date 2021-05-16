The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has stated that despite the numerous opportunities in the manufacturing sector, only N5.73 trillion has been invested in it so far.

This disclosure is contained in a report issued by the NESG on Friday. According to the report, the gap between announced investment and actual investment points to the low confidence level of investors in the real sector.

Highlights of the report

Between 2019 and 2020, investment announced stood at US$46.4 billion with the manufacturing sector accounting for 25% (US$11.56 billion) of these announced investments.

Actual FDI inflows into the economy in both years was US$1.96 billion (just 4% of announced investment) with sectors such as Telecoms, Trade, Agriculture and Manufacturing, accounting for the larger inflows (NIPC, 2021).

One major reason the manufacturing sector has not attracted significant investments when compared with those of other countries is policy and regulatory inconsistency. Frequent reversals of government policies on importation, lack of implementation of the provisions in national policy documents and regulatory lapses are key factors that have affected the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

What are other challenges facing the sector?