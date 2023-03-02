Aswaju Bola Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria, stated on Wednesday at the office of his Campaign Council that he understands the aches and aspirations of Nigerian youths and that the results of the presidential election on Saturday have confirmed his perceptions.

According to him, “Now, to you, the young people of this country, I hear you loud and clear. I understand your pains, your yearnings for good governance, a functional economy and a safe nation that protects you and your future”.

He further stated, “Remodeling our precious national home requires the harmonious efforts of all of us, especially the youths. Working together, we shall move this nation as never before”.

For many years, the country has been plagued with a high level of unemployment. The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) even projected that the country’s unemployment rate is 37 per cent. Hence, the youth have been yearning for a government that will create jobs, improve the educational system and support small businesses.

Here’s a review of his plans for job creation, support for business owners and educational development:

Job creation and credit facilities for business owners

In addition to creating jobs, Mr Tinubu promised to make credit facilities available to business owners so they can expand their operations.

He added that his administration would ensure that youths wouldn’t have to spend more years in university owing to lecturers’ strikes and that his promise to the public would remain a solid agreement. He also promised to provide the populace with the skills that will make them employable.

“ I make a social covenant with you today that the unemployed among you will get jobs. Those with no skill will be provided the relevant skill that would put food on their table….we will make soft loans available for market women and business owners as well as loans for education .”

Improving the educational system

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu also promised to recruit more teachers and also give student loans as part of efforts to develop the education sector and also build the youth capacity.

“ The education system is to change. We would overhaul it and tinker with some areas with the philosophy that no one would be left behind. There will be student loans for all. We are going to reform the Almajiri system, We are equally going to build more schools, recruit more teachers and train them ,” the former Lagos State governor said.

“ Youths are the greatest asset of tomorrow,” Tinubu said , “and will be part of his all-inclusive government.

Building technology hubs

To further help young people in keeping up with the technological trend, he said if elected, his government would equally introduce technology hubs where youths can acquire digital skills to better develop their technology and leadership skills.

“ Youths can even develop technological languages on their own and make a better 21st-century approach to governance in Nigeria ,” he said.

Track record as former Governor

It would be recalled that within the first nine months of his government, Governor Bola Tinubu of Lagos State was able to provide jobs to about 10,000 job seekers.

The former state Information and Strategy Commissioner Dele Alake during Tinubu’s tenure as Governor of Lagos had stated that vacancies were filled in the state Civil Service, while people were also employed as street sweepers, neighbourhood watchers and traffic wardens.