ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu visits victims of Lekki shootings, promises to investigate the incident
Governor Sanwo-Olu has visited the hospitals where victims of Lekki Toll Plaza shootings are receiving treatment.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has visited the hospitals where victims of the unfortunate shooting incident at the Lekki Toll Plaza are receiving treatment.
The victims sustained various degrees of injury after the incident with the Nigerian Army on Tuesday evening.
This was disclosed through the official Twitter handle of the Governor.
Commenting on the unfortunate incident, the Sanwo-Olu tweeted, “This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger.”
As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents.
I will give a state broadcast in the morning.
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 21, 2020
What they are saying
Speaking on his visit to the victims of the unfortunate incident in the respective hospitals where they are being treated, the Governor remarked that, “I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki. There are currently 10 patients at the Gen Hospital, 11 at Reddington, and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries, while 2 are receiving intensive medical care. 3 patients have been discharged and we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.”
Commenting on why it took him this long to make a statement, he said because he prioritized the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident.
(READ MORE:#EndSARS: We will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest – Makinde)
The governor concluded by acknowledging that as a leader, the buck stops at his table. He promised to work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilize all security operations to protect the lives of our residents.
ENDSARS
BREAKING: No fatality recorded in Lekki shooting – Governor Sanwo-Olu
Governor Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that there was no fatality recorded in the Lekki tollgate shootings.
Lagos State Government has declared that there is no record of fatality in the controversial Lekki shooting on Tuesday.
This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the Lagos State Government briefing on EndSARS broadcast on Wednesday.
He said, “Three of the injured protesters have been discharged, while some are in the hospital. There is no record of any fatalities.”
Details soon…
ENDSARS
BREAKING: TVC reportedly on fire
Television Continental in Ikosi-Ketu is reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.
Television Continental (TVC) station in Ikosi-Ketu is reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.
This was disclosed by some residents, who shared videos on social media this morning, October 21.
It appears some security operatives are on ground to curb the damage, as residents confirmed they heard gunshots.
Before the fire
Meanwhile, Morayo Afolabi Brown, who anchors the programme ‘Your View’ on TVC, disclosed during the live show that some people were at the gate of the TV station, trying to force their way into the premises.
This happened shortly before the live programme went out of coverage.
Meanwhile, Brown Kabiti, Morayo’s husband, expressed his fears and anxiety on his facebook page over the incident.
He said, “As I go to watch Your View this morning; I go in tears, fear, and anxiety. God, my household is innocent. Please protect my own.”
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Joe Biden issues press release on violent crackdown of Protesters in Nigeria
Joe Bidden urges Buhari and Miltary to cease the violent crackdown against protesters
Former US Vice President and now Presidential Aspirant, Joe Biden, has commented on the alleged shooting of Protesters, as well as violence across the country.
Here is his statement,
“I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths. My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence. The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy. I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.” Joe Biden
See link to Statement