Soldiers take over streets of Abuja due to #EndSARS protests

Soldiers have been deployed to the streets of Abuja and stationed in strategic places to arrest the escalating #EndSARS protests.

According to media reports, this development is coming amid protests by Nigerians who have been demanding for an end to police brutality and comprehensive reforms of the Nigerian Police Force.

The protests, which have been ongoing for about 2 weeks across the country, have in some cases gone out of hand in Abuja with suspected hoodlums attacking #EndSARS protesters as well as pro-SARS groups.

The situation has led to clashes that left several persons injured with vehicles and other property damaged.

There have been reports that a protester, who was stabbed by one of such hoodlums, died in a hospital.

This is also coming after protesters defied the rain on Sunday night to camp outside and block access to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters.

It was also gathered that the security agencies including the army had dislodged protesters who blocked the popular AYA Roundabout on Monday, armed soldiers were seen patrolling to ensure the flow of traffic.

They mounted barricades as they tried to manage the situation. There were reports of similar scenarios in other parts of the city as the protesters divide themselves into groups and operate from various locations.

It can be recalled that the Nigerian army had denied that the ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ which is supposed to kick off from October 20 to December 31, was not targeted at #EndSARS protesters but is a yearly exercise in the Nigerian Army calendar which traditionally holds from October to December of each year.

Though the Army Spokesperson Col Musa Sagir has said the exercise has no relationship with any lawful protest under any guise whatsoever, many have insinuated it was meant to break the protests.

