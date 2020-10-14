Business
#EndSARS: No Nigerian blood needs to be spilled or life lost during a peaceful protest – GEJ
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has called for protesters and authorities to exercise restraint.
Goodluck Ebele Jonathan says that Nigerians don’t deserve to lose their lives while protesting peacefully for the advancement of their country.
This was announced by the former President in a social media statement on Tuesday evening.
No Nigerian blood needs to be spilled or life lost during a peaceful protest that seeks to advance our country. We may hold different views on national issues, but there is no doubt that most people desire the same thing for Nigeria:
— Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) October 13, 2020
Recall that Nairametrics reported that despite the fact that the Inspector-General of Police announced the scrapping of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) on Sunday; a few minutes after, the police attacked #EndSARS protesters with tear gas, water cannons, and live ammunition.
Amnesty International announced that the Nigerian Police Force had killed 10 persons since the anti-police brutality protests started last week against FSARS.
In Goodluck Jonathan’s statement, he emphasized that Nigerians don’t need to be attacked during a peaceful protest.
“No Nigerian blood needs to be spilled or life lost during a peaceful protest that seeks to advance our country.
“We may hold different views on national issues, but there is no doubt that most people desire the same thing for Nigeria, a place where we can all live out the full potential of our God-given abilities. I implore everyone to exercise restraint as we walk through these challenging times.” Jonathan stated.
#EndSARS: Despite scrapping SARS, why are Nigerians still protesting?
Protesters have continued to take to the streets to protest despite the scrapping of the notorious SARS unit of the Police.
Nigerians are still protesting over cases of assault, illegal arrest, extortion, brutality, and killing of peaceful protesters by members of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu announced on Sunday 11th October 2020 that the group had been scrapped, and announced the setting up of a new outfit known as Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) yesterday, to take over from the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force.
#IGPDissolvesSARS pic.twitter.com/A1TvvefbOu
— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 11, 2020
However, protests have continued in major cities across southern Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.
During Tuesday’s protests, Nairametrics spoke with protesters in Abuja who disclosed their reasons for continuing the protest. The reasons are police brutality, even after the announcement of the dissolution; general reforms; and mistrust of the FG’s plans post-SARS.
Franklin, an artiste who joined the protest for the first time, wants an end to police brutality and general reforms in the country. He opined that the country is very harsh towards youths.
“We are protesting for them to put an end to police brutality, it’s way beyond just ending SARS. Even after they have announced it, there are several other things we are talking about,” he said.
“There are things that worry Nigerian youths, that need to be addressed. It’s also about changing the country’s structure, we have gone through a lot; yet, we still complain about light. We are calling for an increase in the salaries of the policemen. Help us fix this nation, we have been through a lot,” he further added.
He said that the profiling from SARS, especially on the Creative community has been brutal, and that the shooting of protesters needs to end.
“We are Creatives, not thieves. I have dreads, I am a Creative…we go through a lot for having dreads, the Surulere shootings feels like a war that has been declared against the Nigerian youths. We deserve better!”
Jemine is protesting because Policemen still mete out violence on peaceful protesters, even after the announcement to scrap the unit was announced.
“I feel it’s not true, because there was still violence yesterday. So, if there is still violence, what we are agitating for has not ended,” she said.
“We are not just saying #EndSARS, we are saying stop the arrest, maiming, and killings! Stop harassing us! So, if you say SARS has ended and people are still dying during a peaceful protest, then it’s not over.”
Alex said reported cases of police brutality during the protests is why he is out and agitating for a complete reform of the organization.
“Actually #EndSARS is not over. They said SARS is over; but in Lagos, they killed somebody and still brutalize people. As it stands now, our demands have not been met, we also want the total reform of the Police Force.”
Bobby will only believe the FG is serious about ending SARS, when the Police Chiefs are sacked for the brutal attacks on peaceful protesters.
“Where is the proof? I was there from Friday to Sunday, we got teargased. Till we can confirm it, I personally feel they need to replace the Inspector General and the Minister of Police, maybe then we would stop,” Bobby said.
Bottomline
Despite the announcement of the scrapping of the SARS unit, there are still reported cases of police brutality on peaceful protesters. This is the main reason cited by relentless protesters who have refused to end the protest. They are also using it as an opportunity to call for reforms in the Police force.
#EndSARS: NBA declares its support for citizens’ rights during protests for Police reforms
The NBA has called for the protection of rights of citizens participating in the peaceful protests across the country.
The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, has said that the right to protest is a fundamental right recognized by the Nigerian Constitution and upheld by Nigerian courts at all levels. Therefore, he called for the protection of rights of citizens participating in the peaceful protests across the country, as the group outlined its short-term and medium-term goals for Police reform while the #EndSARS protests rage on.
This was disclosed by Olumide Akpata on Tuesday afternoon after a briefing with reporters on the Association’s plans to protect the rights of individuals and long term reforms.
Recall Nairametrics reported this week that Olumide Akpata had said that the association is working to secure the release of protesters in the #EndSARS protests and is very interested in and committed to the peaceful and holistic resolution of all legal issues related to the protests.
Mid-term objectives
In yesterday’s statement, Akpata said the association is monitoring compliance with rules of engagement by security agencies and escalating cases of abuse to the highest authorities within the relevant security agencies. He added that the NBA would expand its public interest channels and platforms to receive complaints from members of the public, and liaise with the relevant authorities within the security agencies.
He urged for an audit on various SARS detention centers known for police brutality including Awkuzu (Anambra State), the infamous “human abattoir”, and notorious SARS detention facilities across Lagos, Port-Harcourt, and other parts of the country.
“The NBA demands an immediate audit of the detainees in these and other facilities to ensure that those who are unjustly and unlawfully detained are immediately released, while those against whom the Police have credible cases are promptly charged to court and prosecuted in accordance with the law.
“The NBA will work with, and continue to prod, the Chief Magistrates or designated Magistrates across the country to pay monthly visits to police stations and other detention facilities within their territorial divisions, to direct the arraignment of suspects or grant bail to them (as appropriate) in line with the newly enacted Police Act.”
He said that the NBA would work with the National Assembly on its proposed legislative intervention on issues affecting the Police.
Long-Term
In the longer term, The NBA demands a total reform of the police force into a modern, responsible, and responsive law enforcement establishment that addresses funding and better working conditions for officers.
“The NBA will set up an NBA Police Reform Team that will work with the Police and other institutions and organizations in developing or refining a Comprehensive Blueprint for Police Reform in Nigeria and continuously advocating for the implementation of the Blueprint.”
He added that the NBA through the Human Rights Institute will work with the Police, providing continuous education, enlightenment, and sensitization to members of the Nigerian Police and other agencies on respect for civil law, human rights, rules of engagement, compliance with rulings, and/or judgment of courts, etc., in the discharge of their duties.
Akpata said that NBA studies reveal that in most cases, there is a lack of proper orientation and re-training of officers on how to engage or relate with citizens in a democratic society.
#EndSARS: Flutterwave Chairman says he ordered closure of firm’s payment platform
Flutterwave Chairman has revealed that he ordered the closure of the firm’s payment platform.
The Chairman of Flutterwaves, Mr. Tunde Lemo, has revealed that he personally directed the suspension of the fintech firm’s payment platform.
According to a report from Thisday, Tunde Lemo, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and current Chairman of Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), said the decision was taken to prevent the illicit flow of funds through the payment channel.
This explanation is coming against the background of reports that the Federal Government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had summoned the fintech firm over the handling of funds for the #EndSARS protests and also the freezing of accounts of a Feminist Coalition group, a pro-#EndSARS women group.
He said, “I was the one that instructed them to shut down their system yesterday when the bad guys were moving money through them.”
As of Tuesday, a total of N16,706,635.9 had been donated into the account, according to a post on Flutterwaves’ official Twitter handle. This includes donations in foreign currencies.
The organizers of the protest have been using donations to fund medical supplies, food, drinks, legal aids, and others to sustain the protest.