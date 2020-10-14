Cryptocurrency
Large entity moves $75 million worth of Ethereum
Large entity transferred 198,862 ETH worth (75,971,783 USD) from an unknown wallet
It looks like Ethereum Whales are sure on the move, as the world’s second most valuable crypto by market value keeps gaining traction at breakneck speed.
A recent data feed on Whale Alert revealed that a large entity transferred 198,862 ETH worth 75,971,783 USD from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
Also, it’s critical to note that data visualization seen from Santiment Research Company, showed the bullish divergence forming on this blue hot crypto. It said:
- “Ethereum NVT model, which measures the health of the asset’s token circulation compared to current market cap, is indicating that we’re projected for a 6th straight month of bullish divergence.
- Beginning its first bullish month of 2020 on Santiment’s model at $134 on March, 7 of the past 8 months have shown a bullish divergence.
- This has predictably resulted in the price propelling itself +187% since.”
At the time of writing, Ether traded at $382.95 with a daily trading volume of $10,055,286,262. ETH price is down -0.4% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
What it means
Traders or entities who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called Whales. This means that an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
Nairametrics had earlier observed the high movement by these Ethereum whales, as large entities have purchased almost half of all the Ethereum mined so far in 2020.
- This is clear evidence that major investors are now looking at the future potential of ETH as an investment, despite the recent sell-offs recorded in the second most capitalized crypto market.
- Ethereum supports smart contracts on which developers can write code in order to program digital value.
- Examples of decentralized apps (dapps) that are built on Ethereum include tokens, non-fungible tokens, decentralized finance apps, lending protocol, decentralized exchanges, and much more.
Cryptocurrency
Publicly traded companies own 601,000 Bitcoins, gain $500 million
more than 601,000 BTC is held by companies listed on the Nasdaq and other exchanges around the world.
Publicly traded firms have now invested about $7 billion in the world’s most popular crypto.
Statistics, compiled by Bitcoin Treasuries show more than 601,000 BTC is held by companies listed on the Nasdaq, Australian Securities Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange, OTC Markets Group, Canadian Securities Exchange.
The 15 publicly traded companies with BTC treasuries have also gained $500 million since their respective time investing in Bitcoin.
The number one holder of this valuable crypto is Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust, which has a BTC treasury worth about $5.17 billion. CoinShares comes a distant second holding more than $802 million in BTC.
Michael Saylor, the company’s Chief Executive, disclosed why his company chose Bitcoin as a multigenerational investment.
“I considered investing our treasury in fiat, bonds, stocks, swaps, index funds, options, real estate, commodities, precious metals, art, & intangibles before settling on Bitcoin. It seems like the ideal long-duration asset – I don’t understand why anyone would want to trade it,” Saylor said.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Ekene Ojieh, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Strategy at Buffalo Chase, a crypto analytic firm, gave vital insights on why BTC seems to be the next safe-haven asset. She said, “In the past few weeks, gold saw a new all-time high of $2034 which is about 42.6% in the last decade.”
She further said;
- Bitcoin has gained about 8.9 million percentages over the last decade. Security and scarcity are the topmost reasons why traders have trust in safe-haven assets like gold and bitcoin.
- Bitcoin would outperform gold in a foreseeable future because it’s easily accessible for anyone with internet and of course a more profitable asset than gold.
She spoke about the initial skepticism that traditional banks and global financial regulators had on bitcoin, which looks to be changing now
- The last decade has been quite challenging for bitcoin and the crypto space despite the enormous price increase. Regulators, investors, and mainstream traders were skeptical about bitcoin because of its volatility and how bitcoin works.
- In recent times, we have seen growth in the adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in general; regulators and banks are finding an entry point into the crypto space.
- In addition, the market cap of both gold and bitcoin, which is 9 trillion dollars and 117.81 billion dollars respectively, shows that bitcoin still has a lot of potentials. Going by this trajectory, bitcoin is expected to gain more grounds, increase in value, and also be widely used/accepted.”
Cryptocurrency
#EndSARS: Nigerians, Startups fast adopting Bitcoin
Nigerians millennials are fast adopting cryptos, especially as Nigerian youths seek Police reforms.
Nigerian millennials, and fintech startups are now fast adopting cryptos, especially while Nigerian youths seek police reforms. This is because it offers them the needed security and far cheaper transaction fees against using fiat currencies.
- Recent data shows that the use of Bitcoin for peer to peer lending in Nigeria among its Millenials, and startups is on an exploding run.
- Statistics obtained from usefultulips, a BTC analytic data provider, revealed that Nigeria leads Africa’s peer to peer lending in 2020, posting weekly P2P volumes of between $7 million, followed by South Africa and Kenya posting about $2 million weekly.
Timi Ajiboye, a co-founder of Buycoins.africa, a leading crypto exchange in Nigeria, spoke via his Twitter feed about the advantage crypto has over fiat currencies like the naira, at this time when Nigerians are agitating for police reforms.
He opined:
“They have the power to shut down centralized exchanges that use payment processors (who are already under fire). But they cannot shut down non-custodial wallets & P2P exchanges that don’t handle fiat. No one can. That is the power of Bitcoin.”
Jens Ischebeck, a renowned Fintech publisher, in a note shared with Nairametrics, gave vital insights on why Africans are fast adopting crypto, and the advantages that crypto assets bring:
“Most African citizens have started shifting their hopes to the use of crypto, to escape numerous constraints faced with the traditional money transfer services, including cost, speed, and inconveniences.”
Recall that Bundle, a social payment app for cash and cryptocurrencies, had set up three cryptocurrency wallets for fundraising aimed at supporting the victims of SARS brutality and the protesters of the EndSARS movement.
The company also made some contribution of NGN 1,000,000 (2,145 BUSD) to support the cause.
Adebayo Juwon, Marketing Lead, FTX Africa, in an exclusive note to Nairametrics, spoke on the advantages that cryptos offer in today’s world. He said:
“Business owners are always seeking for means to scale their businesses, getting a competitive edge over others while being profitable at the same time. Recently, many of the top companies across the globe have been working towards achieving their goals with Blockchain technology.
So, it not surprising that a significant number of young Nigerians and small business owners avoid Nigerian banks, because of their stringent capital controls on outflows, relatively high transaction costs, and inflexible exchange rate system.
That said, it’s fair to say Nigerian millennials are fast adapting to the most disruptive financial asset in the modern era.”
Cryptocurrency
Unknown entity transfers $115 million worth of Bitcoins
A yet to be identified entity transferred $115 million worth of Bitcoins.
Bitcoin whales are now moving at the speed of light in the world’s most popular crypto market.
Whale alert! Whale Someone moved 10,102 BTC ($115M) in block 652,561
Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks, and global inflation hitting a record high.
Furthermore, BTC dominance, the metric that measures bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization against the valuations of the rest of the crypto market economy is over 58%. Bitcoin (BTC) is up 6% during the last seven days and 19% for the last 90 days
While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales. This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.