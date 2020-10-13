Cryptocurrency
BREAKING: Unknown entity transfers $115 million worth of Bitcoins
A yet to be identified entity transferred $115 million worth of Bitcoins.
Bitcoin whales are now moving at the speed of light in the world’s most popular crypto market.
Whale alert! Whale Someone moved 10,102 BTC ($115M) in block 652,561
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 10,102 BTC ($115M) in block 652,561 https://t.co/zEDpKdQFRk
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) October 13, 2020
Big mistake: Ripple’s CTO sold his Bitcoin for $750
Ripple’s CTO stated that he sold some Bitcoins for $750, 40,000 Ether (ETH) for $1 each
Many times in the investment world, patience can be golden. This theme was prevalent when Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, had recently revealed with regrets that he and his wife made bad decisions for their crypto portfolio in 2012 — resulting in the eight-figures worth of missed profit at current prices.
In a series of tweets recently released by Ripple’s CTO, he sold some Bitcoins for $750, and 40,000 Ether (ETH) for $1 each back then — a stash that would be worth more than $15.5 million in today’s prices.
Ripple’s David Schwartz also admits that "derisking" by selling BTC at $750 and XRP at $0.10 "hurt". https://t.co/4N7ScChkxA
— Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) October 13, 2020
Investing in crypto assets has always been a hot trend among investors around the globe. However, selecting which cryptocurrencies to invest in is often complex, especially for beginners.
According to CoinMarketCap, there are over 5000 crypto-coins to select from, although not all of them are worth investing your hard-earned capital in.
For you to be a successful crypto trader, you must be able to understand the relationship between reward and risk management. This entails high understanding levels about the degree of randomness in the BTC market and the risk involved in taking such risk. As a successful BTC trader, you are required to understand when its best to trade BTC as market conditions change from time to time.
Chris Ani, a professional BTC trader, in a phone chat interview, explained to Nairametrics in detail, the major attributes every successful BTC trader must possess, including the need to have basic trading skills. He said;
“To prevent yourself from becoming a slave to the market, you must be trading small enough size on your trades that you are not emotionally attached to them. Trading opportunities wait for no one.
“You have no idea when and where they will appear. Whenever they appear, you have to be ready with your trading plan. You must also master technical and fundamental analysis and most importantly, the one that works for me, understand the seasons and market structure so as to know when to trade, allow big wins run, or rather exit the market in order not to lose your money.”
Ripple owners say XRP will be worth $100
The poll targeted the XRP community and included more than 1,000 participants.
A recent Twitter poll conducted by a popular Ripple and crypto enthusiast XRP_Cro showed that most Ripple owners believe XRP will surge above $100.
The poll targeted the XRP community and included more than 1,000 participants, these further revealed 43% said they plan to sell most of their XRP holdings around $100. 39% said participants will sell at $10 – $50, while the remaining 18% claimed they would cut their long positions between $3 – $10.
Another question asked was which crypto they thought will give them their best return; 77.9% chose XRP, while 15.7% placed their bets on supply chain management protocol VeChain (VET). Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) garnered 2.9% and 3.5% of the votes respectively.
Recall a popularly known crypto analyst, with the pseudo name Crypto Whale, spoke on XRP’s unique advantages over Bitcoin. Crypto Whale said:
- XRP is x1000 faster than $BTC (3-4 seconds).
- XRP is x1000 cheaper than $BTC (> $0.01).
- XRP is better for the environment (no mining).
- XRP is more scalable.
What you should know
Ripple is a privately held fintech company that provides a global payment solution via its patented payment network called Ripple Network (also known as RippleNet). XRP is the digital token that has a circulating supply of 45 Billion coins and a max supply of 100 Billion coins.
- Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. It is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
- XRP still remains the only crypto gaining traction among global banks as Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, with assets of more than USD 2.8 trillion announced in November 2018, that in cooperation with Ripple, it would provide an international money transfer service on the payment corridor from Japan to Brazil.
2 TRON whales transfer over 120,000,000 TRX
Two unknown entities moved over 120 million TRX worth over $3million from an unknown wallet to exchanges.
Large entities seem to have increased their buying interest on the fifteenth-most valuable crypto lately.
As data feed on Whale Alert, an advanced crypto analytic tracker revealed two unknown entities moved over 120 million TRX worth over $3million from an unknown wallet to crypto exchanges.
40,000,030 #TRX (1,081,729 USD) transferred from #Okex to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 13, 2020
84,510,015 #TRX (2,188,765 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Huobi
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 12, 2020
TRON at the time of writing traded at $0.02708694 with a daily trading volume of $909,016,177. TRX price is up 1.7% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 72 Billion coins and a max supply of 101 Billion coins
Should you buy Tron? Nairametrics will allow the jury to decide on such bias, but it should be noted that it’s among the fast-rising cryptos in the crypto-verse. A few months ago, Tron was ranked 56th and astronomically is now among the top sixteenth most valued cryptos.
As TRON is being emerged from Ethereum, there are good possibilities that the momentum catches Ethereum based cryptos, thus pushing its prices upward.
What you must know; TRON is a blockchain-based platform that is designed to ensure that its technology is suitable for daily use. Whereas Bitcoin can handle up to six transactions per second, and Ethereum up to 25, TRON states that its network has capacity for 2,000 TPS — 24/7.
- This project is best described as a decentralized platform focused on content sharing and entertainment; to this end, one of its biggest acquisitions was the file-sharing service BitTorrent back in 2018.
- TRON is one of the biggest and most popular blockchains globally, ranked fifteen by market value, and has entered a strategic alliance with BitGo, the leader in digital asset financial services, to bring Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and a newly minted Wrapped Ether to the TRON ecosystem as TRC20 tokens.
Just recently TRON CEO, Justin Sun tweeted on the rising transactional volume of Defi crypto which Tron happens to be part of by tweeting;
- Tron foundation: DeFi Ecosystem Transaction Volume in Q3 2020
- The transaction volume increased by 2,577%.
- TRON’s DEX category holds a 41% share of the total volume.