Commodities
International Oil price rebounds
Brent crude futures rose by 60 cents or 1.4%, to close at $42.32 per barrel.
There is a flicker of hope for the international oil price as the London Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, drawing support from robust China data. Although, concerns about waning demand elsewhere and supply resumptions in Norway, the Gulf of Mexico, and Libya were weighed.
Brent crude futures rose by 60 cents or 1.4%, to close at $42.32 per barrel while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 63 cents or 1.6%, to close at $40.06 per barrel.
China, the world’s top crude oil importer, took in 11.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in September, up 5.5% from August and up 17.5% from September last year.
What they are saying
According to Commerzbank, “Currently, oil demand is driven primarily by China,” and according to IEA Chief, Fatih Birol, “The era of global oil demand growth will come to an end within the next 10 years, but in the absence of a large shift in government policies, I don’t see a clear sign of a peak.”
S&P Global Platts Analytics estimates Libyan crude supply could return to 500,000 b/d this month but warned that “longer-term stability remains uncertain.”
What you should know
- Workers have been returning to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms after Hurricane Delta and Norwegian workers to offshore rigs after ending the strike, while OPEC member Libya on Sunday lifted force majeure at its Sharara oilfield.
- Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) on Oct.11 lifted force majeure on Sharara, the country’s top-producing oil field, and restarted pumping as the OPEC producer continues to restore its energy industry following the Libyan National Army’s end of a nine-month blockade in September.
- NOC received assurances from the Petroleum Facilities Guard, linked to the self-styled LNA (Libyan National Army), that it will end security violations and remove hurdles to allow the national oil company to lift force majeure and resume operations at the field, the company said in a statement.
- Libya’s total output on Monday was expected to hit 355,000 bpd. A full return of the 300,000 bpd Sharara field would nearly double that.
- Libya holds Africa’s largest proven reserves of oil and its main light sweet Es Sider and Sharara export crudes yield a large proportion of gasoline and middle distillates, making them popular with refineries in the Mediterranean and Northwest Europe.
Commodities
Gold prices drop, U.S Tech Stocks tick up
A rapid rise in U.S tech stocks saw the precious metal losing its shine.
Gold prices dropped lower as the U.S dollar regained momentum on Tuesday morning at London’s trading session.
A rapid rise in U.S tech stocks also saw gold losing its shine, as investors increase their buying pressures on riskier assets.
At the time of writing, Gold futures were down by 0.40% to trade at $1,921.15.
READ: Oil prices drop, storm departs Gulf of Mexico
What you should know
The reason gold prices are dropping is hereby explained;
Tech stocks, particularly Apple and Amazon, got the attention of global investors as their impressive fundamentals kept safe-haven assets like gold at bay.
READ: Days of crypto criminals numbered
In addition, gold traders are factoring a likely win by Democrat Joe Biden in the November’s U.S. presidential elections, which might lead to a much larger stimulus package than currently obtainable by President Trump.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on key macros weighing down on the precious metal
READ: Apple’s market value cross $ 2 trillion
“After gold broke $1,920 last week, the market is likely priced higher this week, with the $1,960-1,980 range in focus. The path of least resistance is to the upside.
“News flow of late has been stimulus-on/stimulus-off and current optimism over more fiscal aid has pushed stock markets and the precious metals complex higher.
READ: Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon shares drop, top U.S official orders lockdown
“Gold’s longer-term outlook remains bullish given the rising COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing US-China tensions, and an eventual large-scale fiscal deal expected.”
Gold’s uptrend has stalled as the US dollar (outside of the British Pound) struggled for direction, after the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) interventions.
Commodities
Oil prices drop, storm departs Gulf of Mexico
Crude oil prices drifted lower at the first trading session of the week.
Crude oil prices drifted lower at the first trading session of the week. The drop is coming as U.S. producers began regaining its lost output after Hurricane Delta subdued, coupled with a strike that had affected production in the North Sea region.
At the time of writing, Brent crude prices dropped 0.93% to trade at $42.45/barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate prices were also down by over 0.91% to trade at $40.23 a barrel.
READ: Nigeria’s dollar earnings fall by over $7 billion due to Covid-19
However, both major oil contracts printed more than 9% gains last week, the biggest weekly gain for Brent crude since June.
Despite hurricane Delta disruption last week, crude oil prices are still holding around $40 a barrel over the past few months, encouraging U.S. energy firms to add oil and natural rigs for a fourth week in a row last week, data from Baker Hughes showed.
READ: NDDC Probe: Reps give Akpabio 48 hours to publish names of lawmakers who got contracts
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave vital macros, such as ever-increasing oil supplies in a fragile energy market.
“With the expected return of exogenous supply and as short-term constraints begin to ease, oil is slipping back to WTI $40 at the open as New York futures fell as much as 0.9%, after declining 1.4% on Friday.
READ: Crude oil prices record gains after tropical storm hit Gulf of Mexico
“Oil prices fell as operations in the Gulf of Mexico began to resume following Hurricane Delta. Libya is taking significant strides to rejuvenate plans to restart production, and oil workers in Norway called off a strike.
According to local drillers, Libya’s Sharara field will initially pump 40,000 barrels of crude a day before reaching its capacity of almost 300,000 barrels in 10 days.”
READ: Two strange Bitcoin whales transfer $290 million worth of Crypto
Bottomline
The permanency of these barrels returning to the market will worry oil bulls and provide a nagging pain in the neck to OPEC.
READ: Bitcoin might be worth $1,000,000 in 2025
Commodities
Gold prices shoot up, U.S dollar drops
Spot gold, known for tracking bullion prices in bullion, gained 1.8% to settle at $1,928.31.
Gold gained for a second week in a row breaching the $1,900 price level. The gains were triggered by high hopes for a new U.S. Covid-19 relief deal and the sudden plunge in the U.S dollar on Friday.
U.S. gold futures settled at $1,926.20/ounce up to $31.10 on Friday. For the week, it gained about 1%. On the other hand, Spot gold, known for tracking bullion prices in bullion, gained 1.8% to settle at $1,928.31.
READ: Large BTC entity transfers over $100 million worth of Crypto
In addition, the U.S dollar plunged heavily on Friday, as it headed towards its second consecutive weekly loss over higher commodity prices. The U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies, edged down 0.68% to 93.012.
“Gold prices skyrocketed … after the White House blinked first over the stimulus deadlock,” said Ed Moya, an analyst at New York’s OANDA. “Gold looks like it will benefit from a stimulus deal before the election. It is unclear if Democrats will accept the latest … offer, but it seems the White House is determined to get something done.”
READ: Oracle wins bid to acquire TikTok’s US operations after Microsoft offer was rejected
Why gold price is rising: Gold prices have recorded impressive gains so far in 2020, propelled by low-interest rates in many emerged markets such as Europe, Japan, and America. The widespread stimulus from global central banks has also helped in boosting the price of the safe-haven asset, considered a bulwark against inflation and currency debasement.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, explained the macros that gold traders will have on their minds, especially in the coming week. He said:
“After a hectic week on the gold desk, traders are left taking inventory of a crazy week on the gold counter.
READ: Apple, Tesla share prices drop massively from record highs
“I think gold investors are fully loaded and not reacting to any correlations (for example, the weaker dollar higher gold), which suggests to me that investors are marking time while institutional traders are going over the data logs to game plan for next week.”