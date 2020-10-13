International Oil price rebounds

There is a flicker of hope for the international oil price as the London Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, drawing support from robust China data. Although, concerns about waning demand elsewhere and supply resumptions in Norway, the Gulf of Mexico, and Libya were weighed.

Brent crude futures rose by 60 cents or 1.4%, to close at $42.32 per barrel while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 63 cents or 1.6%, to close at $40.06 per barrel.

China, the world’s top crude oil importer, took in 11.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in September, up 5.5% from August and up 17.5% from September last year.

What they are saying

According to Commerzbank, “Currently, oil demand is driven primarily by China,” and according to IEA Chief, Fatih Birol, “The era of global oil demand growth will come to an end within the next 10 years, but in the absence of a large shift in government policies, I don’t see a clear sign of a peak.”

S&P Global Platts Analytics estimates Libyan crude supply could return to 500,000 b/d this month but warned that “longer-term stability remains uncertain.”

What you should know