Traders Voice…A Better Tomorrow

How many more negative hashtags are we going to have this year? It appears the year 2020 keeps birthing
negative news. The term, Nigeria is a “youthful population” is ironic, because it just seems like it has not meant
much for several years. For a country that the youths make up about 65 per cent of its population, yet gravely
underrepresented in every area of the government. They say we are the leaders of tomorrow, but it almost feels
like there is little to no plans being made for us to become the leaders of tomorrow. Despite all the challenges
of unemployment, discrimination, insecurity and many more faced by Nigerian youths, we still manage to see
a good number of us defeating the odds. Last week re-established the power of the future leaders and what
could be achieved if we all come together to fight for a common cause.
However, we would rather not get political on this, but would like to express how proud we are of the brave
young men and women who are relentlessly and peacefully fighting for justice and an end to police brutality in
Nigeria. Just as we stood against police brutality in America, we at Comercio Partners also stand against police
brutality here in Nigeria. Afterall, how are we meant to make wealth if we are not alive?
“The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear.” Aung San Suu Kyi
#Endpolicebrutality
The 2021 Budget Proposal – Practicable or Hopeful?
Last week, the Federal Government presented the 2021 budget to the National Assembly, providing a fiscal
plan that has a disturbing semblance to the unrealistic theme of your favorite science fiction movies. But
distressingly, this proposal was not made for the cinemas. So, let us start by looking at the assumptions:
Oil Price Benchmark – $40/bl
Oil Production Estimate – 1.86 mbpd
Exchange Rate – N379/$
2021 GDP Growth Projection – 3.00%
2021 Inflation Target – 11.95%
The 2021 budget assumptions simply follow the same pattern as previous years, providing a buttered-up
economic expectation of the upcoming fiscal year. Delving into the realism of the assumptions, the oil price and
production targets of $40/bl and 1.86 mbpd, respectively, are the closest attainable figures in the assumption
lineup. However, let us also bear in mind that the initially proposed and approved benchmarks for crude oil
price and production estimate for 2020, which stood at $57/bl and 2.18 mbpd, respectively, both seemed
realistic when presented but became far-fetched once the Covid-19 pandemic hit the global economy.
More interestingly, the proposal sees the economy growing by 3 percent in 2021, with inflation printing at 11.95
percent. This growth target comes in against the reality of a looming recession following the 6.10 percent
contraction seen in the second quarter and a N2.3 trillion economic stimulus plan that we are struggling to pay
for. Also, with inflation at 13.22 percent in August, one can only wonder what will happen once the electricity
tariff and petrol pump price increase fully join the party. The exchange rate target is also not a true reflection,
as most individuals and companies cannot get FX at the official rate.
Looking at the revenue – expenditure dynamics, the budget proposes an aggregate expenditure of N13.08
trillion, which compares to a projected revenue of N7.89 trillion built on shaky assumptions. In an unlikely
scenario where we generated the total sum of expected revenue, we are still left with a deficit of N5.20 trillion,
to be financed majorly by new borrowings totaling N4.28 trillion. However, this implies that the government
will embark on more borrowings in 2021, which would provide slight support for the depressed rates in the
fixed income space and mop up some of the excess liquidity in the system. Nevertheless, the fiscal plan appears
to be unrealistic given the current and expected macroeconomic atmosphere.
Looking at the entire budget assumptions, it raises questions. For a country that has been battling with FX supply,
inflation rate and interest rates, one cannot help but ask, ‘what would have to give going forward into next
year?’ The CBN has consistently reiterated that its major focus is on developing the real sector and has been
trying to do this by implementing policies to keep interest rates low to encourage lending, whilst also using one
of the asymmetric corridors such as the CRR debits to try to curb excess liquidity and reduce pressure on FX.
However, revenue has been a major challenge in Nigeria and has been further threatened by the wake of the
covid-19 pandemic which begets the question, ‘how sustainable can the low-interest rates be when projecting
a huge budget deficit and reduced liquidity next year?’
Please feel free to join in the conversation we would love to hear your thoughts on this.
Where is the money?
The equities market sustained its bullish momentum last week as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index
(NSEASI) advanced by 5.30% WoW to close at 28,415.31 points. The market breadth closed at +5.86x (vs.
+0.54x recorded last week) as the market recorded fifty-three (53) advancers in contrast to fourteen (14)
decliners in the week. We expect the anticipated profit-taking activity this week to create good entry points for
investors still looking to take advantage of the fundamentally sound stocks with good dividend yield.
Boosting IGR; A necessity for states to avoid total dependence on FAAC allocations
IGR of the 36 states of the federation and FCT declined by 12% y/y to N612.87bn in H1 2020 from N693.91bn in H1 2019.
According to the recent data published by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) declined by 12% y/y to N612.87bn in H1 2020 from N693.91bn in H1 2019. We believe the decline was largely due to the impact of the lockdown measures implemented by most state governments in the second quarter to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictive measures led to a slowdown in economic activities particularly in the informal
sector which affected revenue from taxes and levies amidst job losses.
Further analysis of the data revealed that IGR was down 26% q/q in Q2 2020, driven by lower tax collections from PAYE (down 27% q/q), direct assessment (down 42% q/q), road taxes (down 38% q/q) and revenue generated by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) down 42% q/q. The steep decline in tax collections can be explained by reduction in income level of taxable persons arising from job losses and wage cuts, reduced vehicular movements both within and out of states, closure of markets, malls, recreational centres and limited running of revenue-generating MDAs during the second quarter. Notably, 25 out of 37 states recorded quarterly declines in IGR during the second quarter, with Kwara (down 70% q/q) , Plateau (down 69% q/q) and Bachi (down 68% q/q) being the hardest hit while Gombe (up 70% q/q), Sokoto (up 90% q/q) and Katsina (up 63% q/q) had the highest
quarterly growth.
Lagos State had the highest IGR with N204.51bn (equivalent to 33.4% of total IGR), followed by Rivers State with N64.59bn ( 10.5%), FCT with N35.21bn (5.7%) and Delta with N30.84bn (5%). On the other hand, Adamawa (N3.7bn; 0.6%), Ekiti (N3.2bn; 0.5%) and Jigawa State (N3.0bn; 0.5%) recorded the least IGR. Noteworthy to mention is the fact that only Lagos (80%) and Ogun (58%) states have IGR accounting for more than 50% of the total revenue available to them. Considering the vast level of economic activities in both states with Lagos being regarded as a commercial hub while Ogun is notable for its high concentration of industrial estates, this suggests that there is a direct relationship between the size and nature of economic activities in a state and the amount of IGR that can be generated.
Traditionally, most states governments have relied heavily on FAAC allocations to meet their recurrent expenditure with little being spent on capital projects. This has exposed them to the volatilities in the oil market, as FAAC allocations are based on crude oil sales proceeds to the federation account. Recall that during the last crash in the oil market in 2015, many states owed their workers many months arrears of salaries. We reiterate that state governments need to reduce their dependence on FAAC allocations by providing incentives to attract private sector investment in exploiting states’ resources. State governments also need to accelerate investment in infrastructure to make the business environment conducive for businesses to thrive.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Time for an ambitious response to COVID-19 from Africa
As the world is yet to discover a cure or develop a vaccine, a second wave of COVID-19 infections may not go well for Africa.
The international media have picked up on the theme that “Africa has done all right” in the fight against COVID-19.
This is understandable in terms of the number of cases and deaths: 1.3 million cases out of 35.8 million globally and 37,000 deaths out of 1.0 million globally according to the EU’s European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. As many as 680,000 cases and 17,000 deaths have been reported from just one country (South Africa).
We hear the rejoinder that the data are suspicious and that the number of cases for Africa appears low because the scale of testing has been relatively low.
The release of data has been fiercely contested in advanced economies due to different methodologies. The point about testing is more valid. In the past month airports, schools, restaurants and places of worship have been reopened in many African countries. We can say that Africa has done all right if it is not subjected to a second wave (as much of Europe has).
Public resources were already stretched before the emergence of COVID-19 and have been hit since by the fall in tax revenue across the continent. Governments have not been able to throw money at the problem as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) states have done. However, they entered the crisis with some transferable expertise from combating Ebola in West Africa and in eradicating polio.
That said, the economies have taken a hammering from COVID-19. Taxes on spending, income and commodities have all plummeted. The support from multilateral agencies, led by the IMF’s conditionality-free facilities to tackle external shocks such as COVID-19, has not been adequate to cover the gap. The result is that worthwhile infrastructure projects, which are one of several proven routes out of underdevelopment, have often been deferred.
With a few exceptions such as gold, commodity prices are far lower than they were pre-COVID. Tourism, particularly at the high end, is vulnerable to changing trends. Expensive holidays, in for example, Namibia, Rwanda and Mauritius have become much harder to sell. We are talking carbon footprint as well as COVID-related fears.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows are expected to decline by between 20 and 40 per cent this year according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). For remittances, the World Bank anticipated a fall of 20 per cent for emerging and frontier markets in March. In this uncertainty, these are brave forecasts but the multilaterals are expected to make them.
Q2 2020 data for Nigeria show remittances down by over 30 per cent year-on-year although the picture is much better in Kenya. For foreign portfolio investors, there was initially a huge exit from all emerging markets, put at US$90bn in March alone. This is the estimate of the independent Institute of International Finance in Washington, which thinks that about half has been recouped.
There are some obvious winners in terms of industries for Africa as elsewhere. Payment platforms, mobile operators and e-sales in general spring to mind, and we should mention the opportunities for offshoring as multinationals identify the savings from moving back office functions to new and cheaper jurisdictions. Sadly, there are losers too, horticulture in Kenya being one of many.
We will feel more comfortable if Africa avoids a major second wave. The youth of the population may prove critical in this respect. The economic damage has been huge however, and the resources to drive a recovery are limited. This is the time for the settling of differences between states and the pushing of bold reforms.
Where better to start, than with a grand project about which we have had many doubts, the African Continental Free Trade Area which is scheduled to become operational soon?
NNPC to end oil-for-fuel swap system
The NNPC boss disclosed that plans were underway to end the oil-for-fuel swap system in the nearest future.
Speaking at a virtual conference at the African Refiners & Distributors Association annual conference, NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari noted a plan to end the country’s oil-for-fuel swap system which has saved the country US$1bn a year, as soon as local refining capacity improves by 2023.
The government has been assisting the private sector to develop modular refineries, and a few private refineries are expected to come on stream soon. Such as a 100,000-barrel capacity refinery located near Portharcourt, the Niger Delta Petroleum refinery in Delta state and six modular refineries.The country is also patiently awaiting Dangote’s 650,000 barrels perday capacity refinery.
The NNPC MD also noted that he expected NNPC’s refineries to be fully revamped and running again by 2023 through patnership with private companies. About 90% of the refined petroleum products consumed in Nigeria are imported.
The refineries located in Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt with a combined nameplate capacity of 445,000 bpd have long operated at low levels due to many years of underinvestment and poor maintenance. Depite continuous talk of revamping the refineries, in 2019, combined capacity utilization of Nigerian refineries fell to 2.5%, an all-time low annual activity level since 1998 when NNPC started providing the data.
Nigeria’s oil-for-swap deals provide virtually all Nigeria’s gasoline and some of the diesel and jet fuel. Nigeria has used a few methods in the last decade to meet its domestic fuel needs.
First is that the NNPC refines crude oil at its three refineries and sells most of the output to privately owned fuel marketing companies. Small amounts are sold through NNPC’s network of retail filling stations. The NNPC, through subsidiary PPMC has also imported products using fuel marketers.
Second, the fuel marketers deliver the products to PPMC and are given cash in exchange (called “open account” imports). The open accounts method was stopped in 2011.
The third method involves private marketers importing products with permits issued by the Petroleum Product Pricing and Regulatory Authority (PPPRA) and selling them to a range of wholesale and retail buyers.
Finally, NNPC imports and sells products through swap deals in which crude oil is exchanged directly for refined petroleum products.
Swaps have helped the country maintain the flow of fuel into the country especially since the open account system was stopped but many analysts have expressed concerns around it. There are concerns that countries tend to enter into oil-backed barter deals like swaps only in desperate times and in such difficult times, officials may struggle to negotiate hard terms with the traders and refiners on the other side of the table. Many analysts have also
questioned the probity of the swap deals as many believe the swap deals are not properly structured, monitored and audited.
