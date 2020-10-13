AGSMEIS: CBN expand beneficiaries to 14,638

The Central Bank of Nigeria has extended the number of beneficiaries under the Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) Loans to 14,638 applicants.

This information is contained in a communique from the last MPC report of CBN verified by Nairametrics. The communique also revealed that 250 SME businesses, predominantly the youths, have also benefited from the Creative Industry Financing Initiative.

In addition to these initiatives, the CBN is set to contribute over N1.8 trillion of the total sum of N2.30 trillion needed for the Federal Government’s 1-year Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), through its various financing interventions using the channels of Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs).

Backstory

A few months ago, the CBN announced that it has unveiled a framework that will integrate a non-interest window in all its intervention programmes aimed at supporting businesses and households that have been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nairametrics had earlier reported on how to access the AGSMEIS fund.

Why it matters

Given the impact and accompanying harsh consequences of the pandemic, coupled with the present regime’s focus on diversification of the economy, this intervention is therefore aimed at achieving the diversification goal, reflating the economy, creating more jobs and income, managing inflation, and setting the economy on the path of recovery.

CBN in the latest communique of its last MPC meetings also revealed that it has disbursed a total of N3.5 trillion in interventions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as of September 22, 2020. The breakdown of the disbursement includes:

Real Sector Funds: N216.87 billion

Targeted Credit Facility: N73.69 billion

AGSMEIS: N54.66 billion

Pharmaceutical and Health Care Support Fund: N44.47 billion

Creative Industry Financing Initiative: N2.93 billion

In terms of project distribution, a total of 128 projects that comprises 87 real sector funds project and 41 health-related projects have been funded. In like manner, about 120,074 have received funding under the Targeted Credit Facility.

