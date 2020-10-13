Business
AGSMEIS: CBN expand beneficiaries to 14,638
The CBN has extended the number of beneficiaries under the AGSMEIS to 14,638 applicants.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has extended the number of beneficiaries under the Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) Loans to 14,638 applicants.
This information is contained in a communique from the last MPC report of CBN verified by Nairametrics. The communique also revealed that 250 SME businesses, predominantly the youths, have also benefited from the Creative Industry Financing Initiative.
In addition to these initiatives, the CBN is set to contribute over N1.8 trillion of the total sum of N2.30 trillion needed for the Federal Government’s 1-year Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), through its various financing interventions using the channels of Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs).
Backstory
A few months ago, the CBN announced that it has unveiled a framework that will integrate a non-interest window in all its intervention programmes aimed at supporting businesses and households that have been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nairametrics had earlier reported on how to access the AGSMEIS fund.
Why it matters
Given the impact and accompanying harsh consequences of the pandemic, coupled with the present regime’s focus on diversification of the economy, this intervention is therefore aimed at achieving the diversification goal, reflating the economy, creating more jobs and income, managing inflation, and setting the economy on the path of recovery.
CBN in the latest communique of its last MPC meetings also revealed that it has disbursed a total of N3.5 trillion in interventions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as of September 22, 2020. The breakdown of the disbursement includes:
- Real Sector Funds: N216.87 billion
- Targeted Credit Facility: N73.69 billion
- AGSMEIS: N54.66 billion
- Pharmaceutical and Health Care Support Fund: N44.47 billion
- Creative Industry Financing Initiative: N2.93 billion
In terms of project distribution, a total of 128 projects that comprises 87 real sector funds project and 41 health-related projects have been funded. In like manner, about 120,074 have received funding under the Targeted Credit Facility.
Breaking: #EndSARS: Lagos sets up N200 million fund for victims of police brutality
Governor Sanwo-Olu has made a promise to set up a N200 million fund for victims of Police brutality.
The Lagos State Government has set up a N200 million fund for residents in the state who have been victims of police brutality.
This disclosure was made by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, while addressing some angry protesters, in Alausa, Ikeja, and keeping up with his promise yesterday to address the issue of compensation for the victims.
While making the announcement, the governor requested from the leaders of the protests, a list of names of Lagos State residents that have been affected by police brutality.
BREAKING!!
VIDEO: Lagos state Governor, Sanwo-Olu approves 200million Naira fund for victims of SARS victimization#EndSARS #SARSMUSTENDED pic.twitter.com/RveFvidxtD
— Nairametrics (@Nairametrics) October 13, 2020
FG to spend N447.6 billion on Police in 2021
N447.6 billion has been allocated to the Police, as disclosed by the government in the 2021 Appropriation Bill.
The Federal Government is set to allocate the sum of N447.6 billion to the Ministry of Police Affairs in 2021, if approved by the National Assembly.
This was disclosed by the government in the 2021 Appropriation Bill presented to the lawmakers last week Thursday.
NPF’s allocation since 2018
The allocations of the government to the Nigeria Police Force have been on the increase in the last four years and the difference between the figures has been around N40 billion or more.
For instance, the 2021 proposed allocation increased to N447.6 billion from N403.45 billion allocated in 2020, which is about an 11% increase. That of 2020 also recorded an increase from N366.13 billion allocated to the force in 2019. This represents an increase of about 10%.
The difference between 2019 and 2018 allocations was over N42 billion when it increased from N324.2 billion (N366.13 billion in 2019).
What you should know
The breakdown of the allocation to the police in the 2021 budget is
- N18.45 billion is for overhead expenses, N417.2 billion on personnel expenses, and N11.98 billion on capital expenses.
- N14.23 million is for the construction of MOPOL and SARS headquarters in Okpoko Ayamelum, Anambra State.
- N166.7 million is for Arms and Ammunition in 2021, at a time several Nigerians have called for an end to police brutality across the nation.
- The Police also plans to purchase riot controlling equipment worth N57.87 million and 1000 pieces of bulletproof vests worth N67.6 million.
- Procurement of educational materials and upgrade of training equipment worth N128.5 million across training institutions in the country.
Should there be more protests, either by angry youths or other groups, it appears the police is prepared for 2021.
Backstory
The men of the force had lamented over what they described as underfunding of the Nigeria Police Force to the tune of about N1.1trillion between 2011 and 2015, which they argued weakened the capacity of the police to perform their duties and adequately improve the institution.
Former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase, had argued that neither the funding of the capital projects of the police nor the overheads had risen beyond N11 billion between 2011 and 2015, compared to actual funding requirements of up to N71 billion for overheads and N345.7 billion for capital projects in the case of 2015 for example.
#EndSARS: We are working to secure the release of protesters – NBA
The NBA has stated its commitment to secure the release of protesters arrested during the #EndSARS protests.
Olumide Akpata, President of the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA), said the association is working to secure the release of protesters in the #EndSARS protests and is very interested in, and committed to, the peaceful and holistic resolution of all legal issues related to the protests.
Mr. Akpata disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening.
This is to assure Nigerians that the @NigBarAssoc remains very interested in, and committed to, the peaceful and holistic resolution of all issues that resulted in the #EndSARS protests. pic.twitter.com/tjQahtfCw0
— Olumide Akpata (@OlumideAkpata) October 12, 2020
Backstory
Nairametrics earlier reported last week that the NBA condemned the serial breaches of the fundamental rights of Nigerians by officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), and urged that the Police put in place demonstrable measures to ensure proper enforcement and monitoring of the new directives.
“The actions of FSARS are both inconsistent with the social contract which the people have with the government and are also in flagrant disregard of the Police Establishment Act and all our laws, including the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999,” Akpata said last week.
In last night’s statement, he disclosed that the Association is committed to the peaceful resolution of the issues that have resulted from the protests.
“I have spoken with the Attorney General of Ogun, Edo & Lagos States within the last two days to secure their commitment to ensuring the release of protesters, and this has resulted in the release of several protesters in Ogun & Edo States.”
He added that the NBA is also working to secure the release of protesters from Monday’s Lagos protests in Surulere,
“We are working on the release of those held in Surulere and I have assurances that this will happen soon.”
The NBA Chief said the association has outlined plans for a sustainable resolution of all outstanding issues, especially the need for responsible policing and the continued respect for the fundamental rights of Nigerians.