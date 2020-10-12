Energy
FG, Labour agree cut in electricity tariff for 3 months, to distribute 6 million free meters
Labour and FG have reached an agreement to cut electricity tariff for 3 months and supply millions of free meters.
The Federal Government and the organized labour have agreed to provide a tariff relief of N10.20 per kilowatt-hour for Nigerians for the next 3 months and also distribute 6 million free meters following the completion of the 2 weeks suspension of electricity tariff.
According to a tweet post from the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, this was disclosed in a communique made available to journalists after a lengthy meeting between the organized Labour and the Federal Government on Sunday evening.
The communique disclosed that the committee adopted a two-phase approach to proffer solutions which would help resolve issues affecting the electricity sector in the medium term, whilst providing relief to customers immediately.
They stated that the immediate relief would be provided to citizens for a 2 to 3-month period (which will not exceed December 31, 2020), saying it will be the timeline for the conclusion of an extended scope of work for the Technical Committee.
According to the communique: “Following extensive analyses, it was realised that VAT proceeds from the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) could be used to secure varying levels of relief in customer tariffs across bands A, B and C, ensuring that all customers receive some form of relief during this difficult time. Cumulatively the per kWh relief that will be provided to customers in bands A, B and C is N10.20 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), which will be distributed across the bands. The relief will be in place for the 2 to the 3-month period required for the Technical Committee to conclude its extended scope of work. It should be noted that Bands D and E tariffs were not changed, and this freeze will remain in place.”
It was also disclosed that the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) will be accelerated. They stated: “This programme will distribute 6 million meters to Nigerians free, of charge. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) having approved the funding for this programme, the meters will begin being distributed to consumers immediately using stockpiles in-country and local assemblers. The cost of meters shall be recovered from the DISCOs.
“The 6 million meters to be procured for the NMMP will only be through local meter manufacturers and assemblers. This will create jobs and a new meter manufacturing sub-sector in the country.”
It was also resolved that there will be proper salary protection for electricity workers. They disclosed that In implementing payment discipline measures for the DISCOs, the Government will ensure the protection of the salary for Electricity Workers saying it will be protected in the revised payment waterfall structure for the NESI. Thus; “In order to protect customers from changes in tariff during the 2-3 month period of review by the Joint Technical Committee, DISCOs will be directed to temporarily suspend customer band migration. This means that while DISCOs are expected to fulfil their Performance Improvement Plans (PIP) thereby improving the quality of service to customers, no added charges will be passed on to customers during this period. This measure is aimed at building confidence in the Service-Based Tariff structure.’’
On the inclusion of Labour representatives in NERC, it stated, “The committee had no objection to the inclusion of Labour into the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission. Government is committed to fully engage Labour in the ongoing review of the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) 2002. As a result, the Executive will recommend to the National Assembly inclusion of Labour representation into the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.”
To further assure Nigerians of the new agreement, the Honourable Minister of Power, Sale Mamman took to his official Twitter handle to state that Nigerians will only pay for the energy they consume and also a plan to distribute 6million meters to homes and businesses were underway.
“To ensure that Nigerians only pay for the energy they consume, a Metering scheme that will see 6 million free meters distributed to Nigerian homes and businesses is set to commence this quarter,” Mamman tweeted.
NERC says Discos will compensate electricity consumers for power delivery failure
Discos have been warned to compensate consumers should they fail to supply them the required amount of electricity in the new tariff regulation.
The Federal Government has warned power distribution companies (Discos) that they will compensate affected consumers for defaulting in service delivery if they fail to supply the required quantum of electricity under the new service reflective tariff regime.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by Sanusi Garba, the Vice Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), who doubles as a commissioner at the commission, in Abuja. He said that NERC had deployed a mechanism to monitor the Discos.
NERC had revealed that all Discos committed to delivering agreed quantum of power to customers in various categories beginning from September 1, 2020, when the new service reflective tariff regime started. The commission is expected to start monitoring the Discos on a monthly basis to ensure compliance by the power firms in terms of meeting the agreement.
He said the service reflective tariff, which took effect on September 1, 2020, before it was suspended for 14 days after an agreement between the Federal Government and labour unions, would ensure that customers of distribution companies paid for what they consumed.
Garba said, “The commission has come forward to say tariffs will be service-based, meaning that you will pay your rates in correlation with the level of service you get. Now, obviously, the commission has its own mechanism for monitoring the performance of the Discos. This is because if a Disco says you are in Band C, it means the Disco is committed to giving you between 12 to 16 hours as a minimum.
“So the role of the commission is to monitor and at the end of the month to determine which Disco has complied with their service commitment or not. And consumers will be compensated for failure to deliver on that service. We do not expect consumers to start putting gadgets to monitor electricity.”
He explained that the monitoring was on the basis of clusters, as the commission would monitor all consumers in a particular area, for instance, those on Bands A, B or C.
He admitted that NERC would not expect consumers to be the ones to monitor compliance by Discos. He said that consumers are to follow the normal processes of complaining so that the commission will step in to resolve the issue if they believe that there has been service failure.
When told that many consumers do not have the required meters to make the right tariff payments, Garba said the government was working towards providing funding for meters.
He said, “On the issue of metering and the concern that consumers don’t have meters, I’m sure you are aware that the commission issued an order capping the amount of energy that an unmetered customer should be billed. That was designed to make all Discos to expedite the process of providing meters to all consumers because that is the way the electricity business is designed to run.”
Garba said the commission was now looking at the timelines, the rates, installation rates, specifications, etc, in order to make the story of estimated billing a thing of the past.
FG estimates that alternative petrol, CNG would cost N97 per litre
FG, following its estimation claims alternatives to petrol, could be much cheaper.
The Federal Government has estimated that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will cost N97 per litre, as it had promised to provide alternatives to the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, for poor Nigerians.
According to a report from The Nation, the disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, while carrying out an inspection of the Autogas Dispensing Station and conversion exercise in Abuja.
The criticism and protest that greeted the sharp increase in the pump price of petroleum products in September prompted the Federal Government to announce its plans for calibrating vehicles and power generating plants for gas fueling free of charge in October.
This is also in line with the promise of intensifying efforts to provide Nigerians with Autogas to reduce the impact of rising cost of petrol, and conforms with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to introducing gas as a better fuel for Nigerians.
The Executive Secretary of Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Abdulkadir Saidu in a statement, said the Autogas Dispensing Station and Conversion Inspection Exercise took place at the NNPC Autogas Dispensing facility Jahi and Autolady Garage in Abuja, where some government official vehicles were being converted from petrol use.
The Minister expressed his satisfaction with the conversion process so far and charged conversion centers to make vehicle and user safety a priority during the process. He added that his vehicles and some in the President’s fleet would soon be converted as well.
Mr. Abdulkadir Saidu stated that the government would ensure that autogas would soon be made available to people all over the country.
He said, “Nigerians can rest assured of the Government’s undying commitment to providing a cheaper and cleaner alternative to PMS, as prices have been on an upward climb in recent months following the deregulation of the downstream sector.
“Aside from the fact that autogas is cheaper, we are also concerned about making the conversion of cars affordable so that Nigerians can indeed reap the advantage of this new policy.”
The PPPRA boss, after the inspections, also disclosed that some filling stations across the country were already keying in to the plan by adding Autogas dispensers to their stations.
He urged Nigerians to embrace Autogas, as gas-powered vehicles are cheaper and more environmentally friendly than any other fuel available on the market today.
He also noted that the majority of vehicles built in the last two decades are well suited to conversion for dual-fuel applications, therefore it is safe for all Nigerians willing to convert their vehicles.
DPR to enforce safety standards in tank farm operations
DPR boss revealed that tank farm operators will be forced to comply with the safety regulations of the agency.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has promised to enforce safety practices in tank farms operating in the country, and will not allow it to be compromised.
The disclosure was made by DPR’s Zonal Operations Controller, in Port Harcourt, Mr. Bassey Nkanga, during a tour of tank farms with the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee, on the relocation of tank farms from residential areas.
He said, “DPR will continue to improve, we talk safety and safety is our watchword. The oil and gas industry knows that our vision on safety, cannot be compromised. But in the event of lapses, we allow room for correction until the required compliance level is met in terms of minimum safety requirements.”
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the DPR boss revealed that tank farm operators that are within his jurisdiction, are aware of the safety regulations of the agency.
Nkanga said, “So far, what we saw today is quite commendable, the few lapses detected could be improved upon and I believe that affected companies will also make necessary improvements soon.”
On his own part, the Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Mr. Sergius Age, said that there was a need for collaboration amongst the relevant government agencies.
He said, “When we started this task some months back, the various agencies were actually at each other’s throats. But today, there is better cooperation among them. I believe that by the time we shall be presenting our reports, they will all be working in synergy. Our emphasis has always been on safety compliance. We look forward to having a breakdown on collaboration among relevant agencies, such as the Federal Fire Service, the Nigerian Ports Authority, Federal Ministry of Environment, NIMASA, and others. We are determined to also ensure that operating tank farms, conform to operational guidelines of the DPR. From our findings today, one of the facilities we inspected, we saw about 24 storage tanks sited at close range, we observed issues with their offset that is too close. This simply means that all storage tanks are exposed to possible danger if there is an incident of a fire outbreak. For others, the water sprinkles were not optimally functional and the hydrants were not also as forceful as we expected.”
The Ad-hoc committee chairman pointed out that that tank farm operators should put mechanisms in place to effectively manage some accidents that can occur after official hours.