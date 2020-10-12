Connect with us
Outlook: What to expect from Stock Markets W/W

Market analysts are slightly pessimistic about the coming week in the Nigerian bourse.

Published

2 days ago

on

Foreign investors demand for Nigerian stocks increases to N38.98 billion, Nigerians reveal why they pick their favourite banking stocks

The Nigerian Stock market remained relatively impressive at W/W. In the previous week, the All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 5.30% to close the week at 28,415.31 and N14.852 trillion respectively.

Fourteen (14) equities depreciated in price, lower than fifteen (15) equities in the previous week. Ninety-six (96) equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and twelve (112) recorded in the previous week.

However, Profit-taking was noticed at the last trading session of the week as the plunge in money market rates, coupled with institutional investors re-strategizing ahead of the Q3 earnings results propelled buying interests of Nigerian Stocks, particularly NSE30 Stocks.

Stock traders and investors are trooping into the perceived undervalued local equity market amid the continual low-yields seen in Nigeria’s debt market.

Abiodun Keripe, Managing Director, Afrinvest Research in a note to Nairametrics spoke on his expectations for the coming week at Nigeria’s local bourse
While we expect the soft gains in the domestic market to be sustained, we note that investors are likely to extend the profit-taking activities into the week ahead.

  • The year is gradually winding down and portfolio managers are looking to finish with a decent average performance for the year.
  • Additionally, there is still the paucity of alternative assets with low valuation and the potential to outperform the low yielding fixed income instruments. I believe these are few drivers for the equities market which reinforces our positive outlook for the week.
  • We expect the release of Q3 2020 earnings results from this week. With the not-too-underwhelming H1 numbers, we think the Q3 corporate performance will likewise be a positive catalyst.

On the global scene Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on expectation for the coming week, at the global equity market saying;

Investors remain focused on the implications of a ‘Blue Wave’ election, given that the probability of a Democratic sweep has climbed to 60% from 47% one month ago,”

Furthermore, he opined;

  • With much of the street thoroughly drenched in the Blue Wave, I would expect global drivers to reassert their influence with the path of the global economic recovery, COVID-19 case counts, progress towards a vaccine, and broader trade issues.
  • The market remains zeroed-in on optimism, focusing on a likely pick-up in government spending, notably on infrastructure and ‘green’ initiatives. However, it requires one to ignore the prospect of higher corporate taxes and also potentially massive shifts in the regulatory backdrop for some sectors like tech.
  • These elements point in vastly different directions for risk appetite, and I expect ‘risk-off’ to win out, in part, because of timing.

What to expect

Taking a cue from some market analysts who are slightly pessimistic about the coming week in the Nigerian bourse. Profit-taking is more likely to continue amid falling crude oil prices, and growing youth unrest over alleged police abuses.

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. University of Pennsylvania: Power of Markets, IBM Enterprise Design Thinking. You can follow Olumide on twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

Market Views

Natural gas, Apple, First Bank among best performing assets in 7 days

An insight into the best-performing assets around the world in the last few days.

Published

1 day ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Best performing global financial assets in the last 7 days, Many Nigerians are trooping into foreign stocks, Foreign Investors Ignore Nigerian Stocks rally, Global stocks become blockbusters, optimism rises for COVID-19 cure

Investment performance helps individuals to understand if their specific financial assets are performing or underperforming. It also provides the needed insight to help an investor modify or maintain his/her strategies.

What you should know

The methodology used by Nairametrics, with the help of other leading financial data providers, through their price assessments performance in percentage terms, ranked the financial assets at specific categories.

  • The objective is to give the needed insight of top-performing financial assets around the world, and should not be seen as a piece of investment advice or guide, as Nairametrics advises one to seek the services of a certified financial advisor for such services.
  • For Commodities, U.S stocks, Currencies, and Cryptos, the most recent weekly performance was used.
  • In the case of Nigerian stocks, the previous week’s top gainers were used for easier clarity.
  • Readers should also note that the historical performance of these financial assets does not guarantee future performances.

Top 5 gainers in the Commodity market in the last 7 days

  1. Natural Gas 12.42%
  2. XAG/USD 8.04%
  3. Aluminum 4.83%
  4. Silver 4.69%
  5. Nickel 4.23%

Source: Investing.com

Top 5 gainers in the Nigerian bourse last week

  1. ETERNA PLC up 32.48%
  2. INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC up 21.03%
  3. AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC up 20.63%
  4. TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC up 19.48%
  5. FBN HOLDINGS PLC up 19.23%

Source: Nigerian Stock Exchange

Top 5 gainers in the Crypto market in the last 7 days

  1. REN 45.3%
  2. Thorchain 41.5%
  3. UMA 30.8%
  4. Band Protocol 23.5%
  5. Quant 18.7%

Source: Coingecko

Top 5 gainers in the Currency market in the last 7 days

  1. USD/TRY 1.47%
  2. GBP/USD 1.33%
  3. CAD/JPY 1.18%
  4. AUD/USD 1.08%
  5. GBP/JPY 1.07%

Source: Investing.com

Top 5 U.S Stocks in the last 7 days

  1. Apple 9.93%
  2. Microsoft 7.52%
  3. Caterpillar 7.31%
  4. Salesforce.com 6.77%
  5. Goldman Sachs 6.48%

Source: Investing.com

Disclaimer: The data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers. So, prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes.

Therefore, Nairametrics doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading loss you might incur as a result of using this data.

Currencies

U.S dollar stable amid U.S holiday

Trading activity in the currency market has been feeble overall, due to a holiday in the U.S.

Published

2 days ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

The US dollar remains king, U.S dollar gains against major currencies, America threatens China with sanctions., U.S dollar slumps against major currencies, investors become optimistic about global demand, U.S Dollar Stands Firm, Foreign Exchange Traders Remain Neutral 

The U.S. dollar rebounded slightly on its first trading session for the week.

What we know; At the time of writing the U.S dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of other global currencies, edged up by 0.02% to 93.069.

That said, trading activity in the currency market has been feeble overall, due to a holiday in U.S. money and bond markets on Monday.

READ: U.S dollar stays flat as America’s Federal Reserve becomes “extraordinarily uncertain”

The U.S holiday observed is known as Columbus Day. It’s a type of federal US holiday that commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus to the Americas in 1492.

The U.S dollar index saw its biggest loss in six weeks on Friday on hopes that a deal for new U.S. stimulus would be reached.

READ: Tether releases 250,000,000 USDT from its treasury

President Donald Trump on Friday offered a $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief package in talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – moving closer to Pelosi’s $2.2 trillion proposals.

Quick fact; The U.S. Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against a basket of other major currencies (like the Japanese yen, British pound sterling, Swedish Krona, and Euro). Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations via dollar transactions to countries like Europe, and Japan, would need to pay fewer dollars in meeting such obligations.

READ: Investors rushing into Amazon, Apple, Facebook, as NASDAQ sets new record

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi with vital insights spoke on recent price action prevailing most USD pairs.

” I think that once the street digests the PBoC push back, the USD will continue to make new lows ahead of the election.

In EURUSD, there are no real levels of consequence ahead of 1.1950-1.20. USDCHF has broken support at 0.9130 and I do not see it getting back above 0.9160 now.

READ: Guinness gains on NSE despite N17 billion pre-tax loss

But USDJPY stands out to me as having not moved at all, but given what gold and USDCNH (even after PBoC interventions) are doing, there is a risk of another slip down to 104 area.

JPY, and AUD election weights and volumes, in general, remain under pressure. With the 1m having rolled over the US election on Nov. 3 last week, direct supply for election dates from the systematic sellers is not disappointing from a volume perspective.”

READ: Gold surges past record high as U.S dollar hits record low

It’s fair to suggest that global investors’ present mood will be dampened on taking more risks, but the U.S dollar might be supported for now as global investors turn more cautious towards strengthened geopolitical uncertainty.

Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin might be worth $1,000,000 in 2025

Hedge fund manager predicts a wave of institutional funds to push Bitcoin to $1,000,000 in the next 5 years.

Published

2 days ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

Bitcoin might be worth $1,000,000 in 2025, Crypto: LINK price hits all-time high, passing $8

Raoul Pal, the founding partner and CEO of Global Macro Investor who has more than 50% of his capital in the flagship crypto, is predicting a wave of institutional funds to push Bitcoin to $1,000,000 in the next 5 years.

READ: Why Bitcoin could reach $500,000

In an interview with Stansberry Research, the former hedge fund manager as seen on Youtube revealed the global economy was moving from the “hope phase” to the “insolvency phase” as global investors realize that the economy is going to take much longer recovering from COVID-19 pandemic than anticipated.

READ: Nigeria records lowest remittances from abroad since 2008

He said, “There’s no stimulus around, and we’ve got more problems to come to Europe, the US and elsewhere, and businesses don’t have enough cash flow. They’re closing in droves and that’s what I call the ‘Insolvency Phase’…

“Yeah, I think [$1 million is] about right. Just from what I know from all of the institutions and all of the people I speak to, there is an enormous wall of money coming into this. It’s an enormous wall of money. Just the pipes aren’t there to allow people to do it yet, and that’s coming, but it’s on everybody’s radar screen and there’s a lot of smart people working on it.”

READ: U.S public listed company allocates $425 million into Bitcoin

In addition, another valid reason Nairametrics believes the flagship crypto valuation might certainly rise is the high global quantitative easing program which is in a matter of time propel Bitcoin prices, according to Gemini crypto exchange co-founder and CEO, Tyler Winklevoss.

“The Fed continues to set the stage for bitcoin’s next bull run,” Winklevoss said in a July 22 tweet, which included an article link on the government agency’s discussions of further stimulus spending.

READ: Where to invest your N5m to N500m safely and securely

According to Winklevoss, there’s never been a better time to buy bitcoins than now that the government is involved in stimulus packages that are intended to pump money into the system.

Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website

