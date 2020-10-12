Business
#EndSARS: Nigerian firms, Start-ups donate millions in support of protests
Nigerian firms and start-ups have expressed support for the #EndSARS protests by making voluntary donations to the cause.
The recent #EndSARS protest has gained not only nationwide, but also worldwide attention in the last few days with protests simultaneously happening in several cities around the world.
The protest which is a stand against Police brutality and the subsequent call for the disbandment of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police Force over allegations of harassment, abduction, extortion and murder, has gained the support of several Nigerian firms, companies and start-ups, as they make donations to support the cause.
Following the fundraiser kicked off by Flutterwave Inc. for the victims of the #EndSARS protest, the company has made the initiative open to the public in order to raise more funds for the cause.
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported on how the staff of Flutterwave donated N2million to the protesters of the nationwide #EndSARS protest.
The Federal Government through the Inspector General of Police has dissolved the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) as reported by Nairametrics.
What you should know
The funds raised on the Flutterwave platform are as follows N10,262,703, $6,040, £583, CAD1,300, GHS715, AUD105, ZAR400, EUR675, CZK500, and AED100, according to a tweet retweeted by the tech company.
Here is what has been disbursed so far;
- N100,000 was sent to the Abuja Protests.
- N90,000 was sent to Port Harcourt protest for medical supplies.
- N2million was paid for the hospital bills of Miss Joy, a victim of the protest who was hospitalized.
- N1million was sent to the family of Jimoh Isiaka, who lost his life as a result of the peaceful protest.
Some other donations made to support the #EndSARS protest are:
Bundle Africa
Bundle a social payment app for cash and cryptocurrencies had set up three cryptocurrency wallets for fundraising aimed at supporting the victims of SARS brutality and the protesters of the EndSARS movement. The company also made some contribution of NGN 1,000,000 (2,145 BUSD) to support the cause.
Also, Yele Badamosi, CEO of Bundle Africa who claimed to have been a victim of the Police unit, personally made a contribution of NGN 500,000 (1,072.5 BUSD) to the cryptocurrency wallet the company had set up to fund the protest.
6/ How will your contribution be used?
We will donate all funds raised to two legitimate #EndSARS support campaigns equally:
1. @feminist_co:https://t.co/255auU9g1N
— Bundle (@BundleAfrica) October 10, 2020
Quidax
Quidax, a cryptocurrency exchange firm that buys and sells cryptocurrencies donated N500,000 to the EndSARS protest. The company stated this via its Twitter handle.
https://t.co/AoedcWmLW7
We’ve joined other tech startups in donating N500,000 to #EndSARS and are calling on other tech startups to do the same.
This problem doesn’t only affect us but our customers and employees.
Thanks @flutterwave for making this happen!#EndPoliceBrutality
— Quidax (@QuidaxAfrica) October 10, 2020
Feminist Coalition
Feminist Coalition, a Nigerian feminist set, established to oppose injustice through peaceful protests, fundraising, and social media organisation, raised N6,354,561.27 as of Oct. 10th.
According to the group, donations made would be used on First Aid, masks, bail, hospital bills, food, water, glucose for protesters, and also for the provision of legal aid to protestors, who have been arrested on the frontline.
— Bilkis (@bilkisss_) October 11, 2020
BudgIT Nigeria
BudgIT, a civic tech organisation focused on increasing the degree of transparency, citizen engagement & accountability in public finance, made a donation of N500,000 to support the medical expenses of Miss Ndubueze Isioma Joy, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound during the protest.
We will support with N500,000. Our best wishes are with Ndubueze Isioma Joy at these challenging times. #EndSARS https://t.co/PKZkzIwBc2
— BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) October 9, 2020
emPawa Africa
EmPawa, an initiative aimed at helping upcoming artists with knowledge and funds to reach their full musical potential, donated N1 million for medical supplies, food, water, etc to the #EndSARS protest.
"We are saddened by the death of Jimoh Isiaq and wounds to a number of protesters in Abuja, Ogbomosho etc. So we're supporting the cause with N1m for medical supplies, food, water etc. Feel free to also donate here: https://t.co/ecMq34DHO9
— emPawa Africa (@emPawaAfrica) October 10, 2020
Adam Bradford
Adam Brandford is an English social activist, business adviser, and entrepreneur. He set up an emergency fundraiser, and to kick off the lunch, he donated $10,000 alongside Benson Ekpo. The money raised would be used to support activism & youth initiatives.
Today, myself and https://t.co/Q2BOFwOZFr’s Africa lead Benson Ekpo have launched an emergency fund to support activism & youth initiatives countering the SARS destruction. I have pledged $10,000 today to launch the fund. Who is with me to shine these youth brighter? #EndSARS
— Adam Bradford (@Entre_Adam) October 10, 2020
Scale My Hustle
Scale My Hustle is a social enterprise that helps entrepreneurs by providing an E-learning platform and a supportive community to help grow and build their businesses.
The company made a donation of N1,000,000.00 to support the peaceful protest.
Police brutality has no place in our society. We stand firmly behind the voices calling for #EndSars and have made a donation of N1,000,000.00 to support the cause. #EndSarsNow #EndSarsProtests pic.twitter.com/kaXokZ7y34
— ScaleMyHustle (@scalemyhustle) October 10, 2020
Why this matters
No one ever knows how a protest will end. In the last 4 days of the #EndSARS protest, Jimoh Isiaka lost his life to the struggle, and a host of other youths have reported injuries, hospitalized or arrested. Though the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has announced the dissolution of the SARS unit, protesters have refused to leave the streets.
#EndSARS: Motorists spend hours in Lekki Expressway traffic
#ENDSARS Protest meant some commuters got home past midnight on Sunday.
Motorists living in the Lekki-Ajah axis spent hours in traffic on Sunday, October 11th as #EndSARS protests caused traffic gridlock along the Lekki -Epe expressway stretch of the road.
The traffic was said to have started at about noon as protesters blocked the road after the Ajah axis demanding that the rogue SARS division in the Police Force be disbanded. The Federal Government eventually succumbed under pressure and disbanded SARS.
Unfortunately, most motorists paid the price as they remained in traffic for hours with some arriving home past midnight due to the enduring traffic gridlock. A motorist who could not help but express his frustration took to Twitter to lament how he has spent over 7 hours in traffic. He tweeted, “I have been in a traffic gridlock on Lekki-Ajah road since 3pm. This is 10.10pm, I am not near home yet. What mess of a city!”
I have been in a traffic gridlock on Lekki-Ajah road since 3pm. This is 10.10pm, I am not near home yet. What mess of a city! pic.twitter.com/py7Nf4kOvj
— Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) October 11, 2020
Nigerians have had to endure traffic in recent weeks as work commenced on Third Mainland Bridge, one of the major traffic routes connecting Lagos Island and Lagos Mainland.
Traffic was also bad on Saturday, October 10, along the Bourdillon road on the Ikoyi Axis as protesters blocked off access temporarily to make their demands known. However, it was not as bad as the Lekki Traffic experienced on Sunday.
What to expect
Protesters are said to have resumed at Lekki Phase 1 gate early on Monday morning continuing the call to #EndSARS. Commuters were seen diverting to the Ikoyi Link bridge to avoid being in traffic jams.
Reports also indicate the protesters will reconvene in the Ikeja axis towards the international airport, potentially causing another traffic gridlock today. Motorists are advised to commute with caution.
COVID-19: How CBN policies helped prevent the collapse of the Nigerian economy – Oscar Onyema
The NSE CEO has highlighted some of the measures the CBN took to save the Nigerian economy from collapse.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema has revealed how various initiatives and policies of CBN prevented the Nigerian economy from major setbacks before, during, and after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking recently in a conference organized by the NSE, Mr. Onyema revealed that the Nigerian economy, like every other economy was severely hit by the impact of the pandemic, which was evident by the volatility in different markets. Therefore, in response to these harsh economic consequences, the CBN designed a lot of policies to help mitigate the effect of the pandemic.
Commenting further, he opined that investors are generally reacting to policy changes as economies open up and world economies enter a recovery mode. Some of the policy changes he referred to, include; CBN policy that domestic institutional investors should stop participating in the OMO market. This policy has driven significant funds into the Nigerian Treasury Bills market, some of the funds have also trickled down to the equity market.
Cut in interest rate: This policy is a significant move in support of equities as an “asset class” because most investors are driven by yield. Due to the fact that the Nigerian economy has shifted into a negative real interest rate environment, these types of cuts will tilt investment preference to assets class that will generate higher yields and returns.
What they are saying
Mr. Oscar noted that: “Given the record dividend yields that are available in the Nigerian market and given a strong fundamental of a number of companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, it makes sense, as investors try to balance, and rebalance their portfolios that they will look at equities.”
Mr. Onyema concluded by stating that, there were also some fiscal policies that are supportive of the market. He appreciated the Central Bank of Nigeria governor for his leadership in tackling the pandemic and taking adequate measures.
Why this matters
Recall that IMF predicted that Nigeria’s economy as measured by GDP will decline by 5.4% due to the impact of the pandemic, up from 3.4% it had earlier predicted. This decline is most likely to widen the inequality accompanied by other harsh socio-economic consequences. Hence, the justification for the combinations of fiscal and monetary policy mix adopted to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported CBN’s initial policy response to COVID-19 ranging, from granting of a further moratorium of one year on all principal repayments to the reduction of interest rates, the establishment of N500 billion targeted credit facilities among others.
Distribution of loans under ACGSF declined by 31.62% in 2 years – NBS
The distribution of loans under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund declined in recent years.
According to a recent report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the distribution of loans under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) has maintained a downward trend since 2017.
This is despite concerted efforts by the Federal Government to drive investment and growth in the country’s agricultural sector.
The recent report showed that fund distribution under ACGSF declined by approximately 31.62% from N11.90 million allotted in 2017 to N8.14 million in 2019.
The significant decline was also recorded both in terms of the volume and value of loans under the scheme over the period under view. For example, the volume of loans worth N100,000 and below declined by 37.14% from 26,825 in 2017 to 16,862.
Source: NBS Report
In case you missed it
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported CBN’s plan to increase funding in the agricultural sector from 4% to 10% of the entire credit in the banking system. CBN revealed that the country needs to increase its level of bank credit to the agricultural sector by over 50% within the next 4 years to boost food production.
What you should know
The Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) was established by Decree No. 20 of 1977 and commenced business in April 1978. Its original share capital and paid-up capital were N100 million and N85.6 million respectively. The Federal Government holds 60% and the Central Bank of Nigeria holds 40% of the shares. The Capital base of the scheme was increased to N3billion in March 2001. The fund guarantees credit facilities extended to farmers by banks, up to 75% of the amount in default net of any security realized.
What this means
This indicates a decrease in the lending portfolio of banks to agriculture due to perceived risk. This has been the trend since the deregulation of the financial system unlike between 1978 and 1989 when the government stipulated lending quotas for banks under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGSF). To reduce the declining trend, several innovations and products were introduced under the scheme such as;
- The Self-Help Group Linkage Banking
- Trust Fund Model
- Interest Draw Back
Why this matters
Given the present regime’s drive to diversify the economy and ensure food sufficiency and security, all hands will now be on deck in achieving this goal.