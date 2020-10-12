Paid Content
Why you should choose Grenada for your next passport
Citizenship by Investment in Grenada is fast, financially sound, and provides global access opportunities.
The limitations of the Nigerian Passport in regard to global travel are very well documented. Citizens of Africa’s most populous country and largest economy only have visa-free access to 54 destinations that account for a combined 2.1% of the world’s GDP. In fact, according to La Vida Golden Visas’ Passport index, the Nigerian Passport is one of the lowest ranking passports in West Africa, even behind countries like Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Cameroon.
However, with a burgeoning technology scene and growing appetite amongst the rising middle class for international business, education and leisure, It is no surprise that more wealthy Nigerians are looking beyond the Nigerian passport and to second citizenships to provide greater mobility and access to global opportunities.
One avenue wealthy Africans have increasingly turned to is the acquisition of dual citizenships through government-approved investment programmes like Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment programme, which allows foreign individuals to acquire citizenships by investing in the country’s latest real estate marvel. A particularly popular government-approved project is Kimpton Kawana Bay Hotel Resort.
The ‘Isle of Spice‘ as it is most fondly called for its abundance of nutmegs and mace crops, Grenada, has emerged a particular favourite for wealthy Africans looking for a second passport. And with benefits including access to the US, China, Russia and the EU Schengen zone, tax haven, 60 to 90 days turnaround time and much cheaper cost to acquire, it’s not hard to see why.
The Grenada Citizenship by Investment Programme: Africa’s new sweetheart
Launched in August 2013 by the Grenada government to drive the economy, the Grenada Citizenship by Investment programme (CBI) is one of the world’s top-ranked CBI programmes and allows individuals and their families to obtain citizenship in Grenada. It offers a user-friendly second citizenship and a first-class investment opportunity whereby applicants can buy Government-approved real estate from USD220,000 like a unit in the Kimpton Kawana Bay resort, which is currently the most popular project. Citizenship by Investment in Grenada is fast, financially sound, and provides global access opportunities that other CBI programmes around the world simply cannot rival due to its low price and unique benefits.
Kimpton Kawana Bay
Kimpton Kawana Bay is a new beachfront 5-star luxury resort in Grenada. Title deeded studios and suites are for sale for the minimum investment of USD220,000 through Grenada’s acclaimed Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, which allows purchasers to apply for Grenadian citizenship for themselves and their family in one application. The resort is ideally positioned on Grand Anse Beach, voted by CNN and Condé Nast Traveller as one of the world’s best beaches. The resort will be operated by an internationally recognised hotel brand – Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the largest hotel groups in the world.
Benefits of Investing in the Kimpton Kawana Bay Project
Kimpton Kawana Bay offers hassle-free ownership with no annual out of pocket fees. There is a projected rental income of 3-5% through the transparent revenue-sharing model and personal accommodation usage of up to 2 weeks each year. After 5 years, investors are allowed to disinvest and recoup their initial investment should they require. The hotel, which will feature an infinity-edge pool overlooking Grand Anse Beach, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, exquisite fine dining restaurant, roof-top bar, beach bar, lounge with terrace, and water sports facilities already promises to be marvel and spectacular piece of real estate wonder.
A route to live and work in the United States of America
The E-2 Visa is an optional and secondary application which is available as an extra service to those who may want to gain residency in the USA. Should investors decide to take this step, they need to budget for an additional investment into a US business. There is no fixed amount set by the government, but it is recommended that applicants invest a minimum of $120,000 upwards and become at least a 50% shareholder in the company. This route is fast becoming more popular than the direct EB5 programme to the USA, which has lengthy delays and requires a much larger investment of $900,000+. It’s important to note that the E-2 visa category is not affected by the recent immigration bans announced by President Trump.
Unlocks a world of opportunities to Nigerians
According to La Vida’s Passport Report, Grenadian Passport is ranked 35 out of 109 countries when it comes to the most powerful passports in the world and combined with a Nigerian passport provides visa-free access to 163 countries, or 58.7% of the world’s GDP.
Tax Haven
Grenada imposes no foreign income, wealth, inheritance, capital gains, or gift tax. The simple and effective tax structure of the country makes it attractive to the world’s leading business people.
One application, four generations.
Grenada citizenship applications allow the main investor to include their spouse, dependent children, unmarried siblings, parents and grandparents under one family application. This allows large families also partake of the huge benefits the country has to offer, including high-quality education from St. George University.
Lifetime Citizenship
While changes in the political and legal structure of a country are normal, Grenada makes sure it doesn’t have any impact on your citizenship. This is why once you acquire its citizenship it stays with you for life. No subsequent changes in any policy can threaten your claim and you can reap the benefits for life.
Parting Notes
Visa-free travel, increased global business and education opportunities, creating a legacy for one’s family and having a ”Plan B” are just some of the many reasons investors take up second citizenship. And the Grenadian Citizenship offers several added attractions that many of its competitor countries simply do not.
Paid Content
These stocks have gained over 40% since we recommended them less than 6 months ago
Get great advice and stock recommendations when you subscribe to Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter.
Every investor’s wish is to invest in stocks that help them make money. There is a feeling you get, when you buy stocks at a lowly price, only for it to gain a few weeks or months later. It even gets better if the stocks you bought that have gained in appreciation, also pay juicy dividends.
Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter (SSN), was specially designed to help recommend stocks that are undervalued and dividend-paying, helping your portfolio grow. Since we launched in May 2020, we have recommended about 19 stocks, some of which have surpassed our target exit price as high as 40%. Here are some of our big winners.
READ: Apple and Tesla shares skyrocket after stock splits
Stanbic IBTC – Is one of our favorite banking stocks on our list of recommendations, for obvious reasons. The stock has gained a whopping 49%, since we recommended it back in May 2020. It was trading for N28.5 per share at the time and we believed it was highly undervalued and worth at least N35 per share. It closed last week at N42.5 per share, meaning if you bought when we recommended and still held it, you would have gained 49% in 152 days, as against our target exit of 22.8%.
Africa Prudential – We first recommended this stock in May 2020, following solid fundamentals and visionary leadership. Nairametrics founder, Mr. Ugo Obi-Chukwu had an opportunity to speak to the current CEO of the company, Mr. Obong Idong, and remarked that “he appears to be a visionary who is driven towards technology and innovation.” He also suggested that Obong had the support of his boss at pivoting the business into a full-fledged technology company.
READ: U.S stocks post gains in Q3, amid growing geopolitical uncertainty
When we recommended this stock, it was trading for N3.75 per share and an indicative dividend yield of a whopping 17.95%. Whilst we believed the stock was worth at least N7.35 per share, our target exit price was N4.70, providing a return of 25%. The share price closed at N5.73 on Friday, crossing our target exit price. If you bought this stock when we recommended it, you would have gained 52.8% in 159 days or less than 6 months.
GT Bank Plc – The second of the three banks on our list came highly recommended after it got pummeled, as investors feared the impact of the pandemic. It fell to as low as N16 per share in March, and we bought as much as we could. However, we recommended this stock in May when it was trading for N21 per share. Nevertheless, we had high expectations and placed a target exit price of N25 per share for the stock, which translates to an 18.5% gross return. 159 days after, the stock is trading for N30.4 per share, with a gross return of 44.1%. So, if you subscribed when we recommended this stock, you will be up by a whopping 44.1%.
READ: Apple, Microsoft gain over 1%, propels Nasdaq up
Lafarge Plc – This is one of our more recent stocks, having been recommended late in July 2020. At the time; we thought the stock was ‘on the cusp of a new era’ after it spun off its South African loss-making subsidiary to focus on Nigeria. Since then, its fundamentals have improved, propelling the stock into one of the best performers this year. When we recommended the stock, it was trading for N11.75 per share, with a target exit price of N15 per share or 27.7%. Well, it is 76 days later, and the stock is now trading for N17 per share, effectively beating our target selling price. The stock is now up 44.7%.
United Capital – Investors who bought this stock when we recommended it for N2.63 per share are holding on to one of the hottest stocks on the exchange. When we recommended this stock, our target return was 35% or N3.5 per share. By Friday, 105 days later, the stock hit our target price and now it’s up 35%.
Surely, these are not the only winners we have in the Stock Select Newsletter. Vitafoam has gained 20% since we recommended it 98 days ago. MTN has gained 31% since we also recommended it, while Axa Mansard has gained 23% (in just 63 days). We also have some recommended stocks that we believe are still undervalued, with the potential to gain over 20%.
Disclaimer – Stock Picking is not a science, and you cannot always be sure of making the right calls. It has not been rosy all the way, as a few of the recommended stocks are performing worse than expected. However, because we post our newsletters weekly, we can frequently evaluate our recommendation, assessing if some of our fundamentals are still as solid as they were when we first selected the stock.
Subscribe to Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter here.
Paid Content
BUA Group, FAVA of Italy sign agreement for supply and installation of a 720tons/day pasta processing plant in Nigeria
… as BUA set to become second largest Pasta producer in Nigeria by 2021; total capacity hits 1440tons per day
Africa’s leading foods and manufacturing conglomerate, BUA Group has today signed an agreement with FAVA of Italy for the supply and installation of a pasta processing plant with a total capacity of 720tons per day of Pasta across 5 lines which, when completed in 2021, will see BUA become the second largest Pasta producer in Nigeria. This new plant will complement BUA Group’s already existing 720tpd pasta processing plant in Port Harcourt, Nigeria bringing BUA’s total installed pasta processing capacity to 1,440tons per day across 10 lines by the end of 2021.
Speaking during the signing, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group said, We are excited to work with FAVA for the supply and installation of our newest 720tons/day pasta processing plant in Port Harcourt, Nigeria to complement the existing 5 lines of the same capacity we have in the same location. “This project will drive our total installed capacity for Pasta Processing to 1,440 tons per day by 2021 to meet increasing demand as well as take advantage of our prime location in Port Harcourt to efficiently supply key markets in Nigeria as well as the immediate regional markets.”
“As the region’s population continues to rise, our continued investments across the agriculture and foods processing value chain will be crucial in helping to enhance food security in Nigeria and the region. Through this and other projects in the pipeline, we expect to become the leading player in the Flour Milling/Pasta Processing industry within a very short period,” Rabiu added.
In his comments, Luigi Fava, Chairman of FAVA thanked BUA Group for the opportunity to work on this project saying that FAVA will bring its unrivalled expertise and wealth of experience to bear in delivering one of the best and most advanced pasta processing plants in the world. He also commended BUA’s commitment to excellence and said FAVA is committed to delivering this project on schedule.
BUA Group is one of the leading players in the Foods, Manufacturing, Mining and Infrastructure Space in Africa. The Group’s investments in agriculture value chain is spread across various industries from Flour/Pasta to Sugar plantations & Refining, Rice, Edible Oils and providing technical assistance.
Paid Content
GroupFarma acquires 1000 hectares of land for cultivation and processing of premium rice
GroupFarma secured massive hectares of land suitable for rice cultivation.
Groupfarma, an Agritech brand owned by Timesellers Limited acquires more hectares of land to expand their rice production.
In further reception of the Groupfarma brand by the people of Imeko, the Onimeko of Imeko recently presided over a meeting where major families signed contract of sale by which Timesellers Limited acquired 1,000 hectares of land suitable for all year rice cultivation. The land, which was acquired through purchase and lease, is altogether in excess of 7,000 hectares in volume.
The community also opened its arms towards Groupfarma for the construction of an end to end processing facility for rice in Imeko. With the high demand for rice, more requests have been received from farmers from that region to join the Groupfarma program.
Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria recently began enforcing strictly the ban on importation of rice into Nigeria, making local cultivation and production of rice more attractive.
Groupfarma has therefore embarked on the task of producing quality rice by cultivating 2,500 hectares of premium rice in Ogun State earlier this year. Food Security, being a cardinal part of the Company’s vision, is the motivation behind the Project
The current rice farm project has gotten to the harvest stage. It’s no wonder Groupfarma has found its foot as one of the leading Agritech Companies in Nigeria.