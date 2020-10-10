Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin on steroids, rages higher
The world’s flagship crypto is surging higher after weeks of ranging.
At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin price traded at $11,418.54 with a daily trading volume of $21,781,284,466. BTC price is now up 4.8% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.
BTC’s strong rise looks abnormal: just a day ago, the cryptocurrency was strongly underperforming altcoins.
Why it’s happening; Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands is partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs
If you recall Nairametrics, a few days ago broke the news of Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) led by renowned Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on October 8th, disclosing that it purchased 4,709 bitcoins at an estimated worth of $50 million.
Square added it invested in cryptos because it saw it as a tool for economic enhancement via participation in the future of payment systems, which aligns with Square’s objectives.
The investment represents approximately one percent of Square’s total assets as of the end of the second quarter of 2020.
“We believe that bitcoin has the potential to be a more ubiquitous currency in the future,” said Square’s Chief Financial Officer, Amrita Ahuja.
Some weeks back, MicroStrategy, a publicly-traded company based in America, adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset to hedge against fiat inflation. This is a big deal, as BTC is being used as intended – a hard money/savings instrument.
With so much demand, especially from institutional investors like Grayscale and Microstrategy, it might just be a matter of time for the world’s flagship crypto to jump the bullish wagon in the long term.
Finally, it should be noted that the amount of BTCs on crypto exchanges are now at record lows, meaning, when coins on spot exchanges drop, it’s a sign that new buyers are coming in to scoop coins off the markets and move them into cold storage HODL, and we are seeing new HODLers right now. Very macro bullish.
Cryptocurrency
Buyers storm into XRP, gains 10% in 7 days
XRP has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins and a max supply of 100 billion coins.
In recent days investors are now trooping into the fourth most valuable crypto at an alarming rate.
At the time of writing, XRP traded at $0.257563 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,669,200,118. XRP price is up 9.9% in 7 days. It has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins and a max supply of 100 billion coins.
Although like the other cryptos, XRP has a long way to go to make it back up to its early 2018 highs. What’s interesting in the metric stated above is the increase in buying volume that shows high buying pressures.
The fast-moving crypto has been fighting to stay above $0. 25 in the last few days. It does show that the sellers have built a resistance around that price level.
What you should know: Ripple owners of XRP is a privately-held fintech company that provides a global payment solution via its patented payment network called Ripple Network (also known as RippleNet).
- XRP is the digital token that has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins and a max supply of 100 billion coins.
- XRP still remains the only crypto gaining traction among global banks as Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, with assets of more than USD 2.8 trillion, announced in November 2018 that, in cooperation with Ripple, it would provide an international money transfer service on the payment corridor from Japan to Brazil
- Other leading global banks using Ripple include Europe’s banking giant, HSBC Holdings Plc, with assets of about $2.5 trillion, which disclosed in 2019 that it would use the XRP payment solution.
Why it seems Ripple has a future
Economic historian, HSBC Holdings Plc, recently explained that cryptos should not just be considered for speculative reasons, as leading crypto assets have shown characteristics of being tangible assets. He said:
“I don’t think that thinking about crypto as speculative investments is really a long-term viable business model. Speculative investments have come and gone throughout history. Tulips came as a speculative investment and they went. [Digital assets] that provide actual tangible services like cross-border payments are the ones that are likely to have legs.”
Cryptocurrency
Ethereum miners earning more than their Bitcoin rivals
Ether miners turnovers have been increased by higher fees and more transactions.
Ethereum (ETH) miners seem to have an edge now over their arch-rivals as they surpassed Bitcoin (BTC) miners on transaction fees charged for two consecutive months.
Crypto market data aggregator Messari revealed this key metric on Thursday, showing it is the longest period that Ethereum’s transaction fee revenue had surpassed BTC in the crypto asset’s history.
Ethereum fees have been higher than Bitcoin fees for 2 months straight. It's longest streak ever pic.twitter.com/2KgnNBcrrT
— Messari (@MessariCrypto) October 8, 2020
This prevailing macro is positive for Ether miners whose turnovers have been increased by higher fees and more transactions. In fact, Ethereum’s network hash rate has been growing consistently, having reached a near two-year high.
Meanwhile, the median Ethereum gas price has massively spiked as well, reaching levels as high as 700 Gwei.
Is mining Ethereum worth it? When it comes to most crypto assets, mining difficulty and costs related to it are only going upwards.
However, as ETH mining becomes more difficult based on more miners joining the process, it is expected that cost will move upward, as more computing power, software, and electricity are needed.
Nairametrics, however, believes that ETH’s value in recent months has gained exponentially and will most likely continue to do so, thus making mining potentially profitable in the long term.
Quick fact; On Ethereum, all transactions and smart contract executions require a small fee to be paid, called Gas. In technical terms, Gas refers to the unit of measurement on the amount of computational effort required to execute an operation or a smart contract. The more complex the execution operation is, the more gas is required to fulfill that operation. Gas fees are paid entirely in ETH.
Cryptocurrency
U.S Department of Justice sets strategy targeted at crypto criminals
US Attorney General released an 83-page report, centered around “Cryptocurrency Enforcement Framework.”
The United States Department of Justice recently took its attention to some of the illicit activities going on in the crypto industry, which has significantly dampened the optimal participation of global Investors.
Some hours ago, US Attorney General released an 83-page report, centered around the “Cryptocurrency Enforcement Framework”
The report is targeted at entities who participate in the following
- (1) engage in financial transactions associated with the commission of crimes, such as buying and selling drugs or weapons on the dark web, leasing servers to commit cybercrimes, or soliciting funds to support terrorist activity;
- (2) engage in money laundering or shield otherwise legitimate activity from tax, reporting, or other legal requirements; or
- (3) commit crimes directly implicating the cryptocurrency marketplace itself, such as stealing cryptocurrency from exchanges through hacking or using the promise of cryptocurrency to defraud unwitting investors.
Why it’s happening; The objective purpose of the program is working with all law enforcement agencies in order to prevent the use of cryptocurrencies by such criminals.
Despite the many complexities amid prevailing around the geopolitical spectrum, the U.S Department of Justice had aggressively investigated and prosecuted a range of malign actors who have used cryptocurrencies to facilitate or to conceal their illicit activities.
Similarly, the Department has brought actions against individuals and companies that have failed to meet their legal obligations to counter illicit activity.
In particular cases, it has even proceeded against the illicit crypto itself, seizing those virtual assets and removing them from the stream of international commerce, irrespective of our ability to identify or to apprehend the actors who used them.
