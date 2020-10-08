Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin robbers transfer stolen BTCs worth $13.2 million
Bitcoin robbers are on the rampage once again. About four years after some BTC robbers stole 119,756 Bitcoins worth about $1.3 billion from crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016, the robbers have moved $13.2million worth of BTCs to unknown wallets. This happened some hours ago.
According to a series of tweets yesterday, by the advanced crypto tracker Whale Alert, wallets linked to Bitfinex’s 2016 security breach have moved over 1,200Bitcoins (BTC) — worth roughly $13.2 million at the time of writing — in over 4 transactions.
The biggest loot of the four transactions was 455.11 BTC (4,851,402 USD) of stolen funds transferred from Bitfinex hack in 2016 to an unknown wallet.
⚠ 455.11 #BTC (4,851,402 USD) of stolen funds transferred from Bitfinex Hack 2016 to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 7, 2020
How easy is tracking BTCs?
It should be noted that Bitcoin is not really anonymous because all BTC transactions are kept permanently and publicly on the blockchain or ledger system, so it’s very easy for anyone to see the transactions and balances of any BTC address.
In 2016, Zane Tackett, Director of Community & Product Development for Bitfinex, in a statement credited to Reuters disclosed that 119,756 bitcoins had been stolen from users’ accounts.
“The bitcoin was stolen from users’ segregated wallets,” he said.
Bitfinex added that it had reported the theft to security agencies and was in liaison with blockchain analytic companies to track the stolen BTCs.
What these means: Blockchain security and security agencies have flagged the BTC wallets containing the stolen BTCs, making it very difficult to move the 119,756 BTC without being noticed.
Large BTC entity transfers over $100 million worth of Crypto
A Bitcoin whale moved 9,640 BTC estimated to be worth $102 million,
BTC whales have been on the rise since the last BTC halving took place a few months ago. Data obtained from Whale Alert a crypto analytic tracker revealed that a Bitcoin whale moved 9,640 BTC estimated to be worth $102 million, some hours ago.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 9,640 #BTC (102,000,105 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 7, 2020
BTC whales have definitely been moving large stacks of BTCs lately, triggered by the recent rush by crypto traders, and global investors to have a stake in this fast-growing flagship crypto
Bitcoin at the time of writing, it traded at $10,674.93 with a daily trading volume of $18 Billion. BTC price is up 0.8% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins
Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits. While it is difficult to predict market movements. BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of Bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
- This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
- As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
- This means that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
President Trump’s action triggers Ethereum plunge
ETH price is testing the $340 support and it remains at a risk of more losses.
Ethereum price was down more than 3% as it broke below the key support level of $350 support on news that the most powerful political leader, President Trump has halted the stimulus deal.
The president had earlier said via his Twitter page; “Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bail out poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”
What this means is that global investors would be wary of increasing inflow into risky financial assets like cryptos, global equities in the near term.
Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020
Price analysis: ETH price is testing the $340 support and it remains at a risk of more losses.
- Ethereum price at this report was drafted, traded around $340.92 with a daily trading volume of $11 Billion Ether price is down -3.3% in the last 24 hours.
It has a circulating supply of 110 Million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
- Ethereum in recent days failed to breach the $355 resistant price level and dropped by 3%.
- Ether is now trading near the $340 support and it is well below the 100 hourly SMA.
- If it breaks through and ascends to around $350 it might in a matter of weeks reach $400 again, as the momentum on Ethereum based assets, DeFi cryptos maintain momentum.
In addition, Ethereum’s latest on-chain activity, much like the market itself, features a mix of hopeful and cautious signals.
🧐 #Ethereum’s latest on-chain activity, much like the market itself, features a mix of hopeful and cautious signals. Our latest analysis features a look at active deposits, miner behavior updates, $ETH's supply on exchanges, & more. Read our findings! https://t.co/GNGXlWDWOs pic.twitter.com/hZtvgq3J1C
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 6, 2020
Also growing popularity of Ethereum based networks and the use of DeFi protocols are both a blessing and a curse.
- The Ethereum network is presently close to reaching its technical limits, as DeFi and Tether are essentially responsible for as many transactions as the network can handle at the moment.
- Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
Crypto deal: Google joins EOS community
The EOS network is built on the EOSIO blockchain protocol will partner with Google.
Google, the world’s most powerful search engine, via its cloud services just joined the EOS blockchain community with the intent of becoming a block producer.
Block.one, a developer of the EOSIO blockchain protocol reported recently that it was partnering with Google Cloud, a global hyper-scale cloud and infrastructure provider.
The EOS network is built on the EOSIO blockchain protocol, and created by Block.one.
What this means
Block producers are a core component of the EOS network, so attracting a block producer candidate of Google Cloud’s caliber marks a milestone for the network.
What we know
At the time this report was drafted, EOS price traded at $2.68 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3 billion.
- EOS price is up 6.5% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 950 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
- As one of the world’s leaders in technological innovation, Google Cloud’s planned participation underscores the importance of blockchain to the future of business, government, and society.
“We’re starting the process of becoming a block producer candidate,” said Allen Day, Developer Advocate, Google Cloud.
“As organizations begin to incorporate distributed ledger technology into their infrastructures, we are committed to ensuring that the information on public blockchains are securely stored, reliably available, and can be accessed in meaningful ways.”
Google Cloud will leverage its best-in-class infrastructure, which enables stability, reliability, security, and extensive global network coverage architecture, a great fit for public blockchain networks such as EOS.
“Google Cloud will continue to provide its highly provisioned, low-latency infrastructure to Block.one,” said Dan Larimer, CTO at Block.one.
“Through secure oracles, inter-chain transaction reporting, key management, and high-integrity full-node validation, Google Cloud’s confidential computing infrastructure will enhance the security, scalability, and decentralization of blockchain technology.”