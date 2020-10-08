Bitcoin robbers transfer stolen BTCs worth $13.2 million

Bitcoin robbers are on the rampage once again. About four years after some BTC robbers stole 119,756 Bitcoins worth about $1.3 billion from crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016, the robbers have moved $13.2million worth of BTCs to unknown wallets. This happened some hours ago.

According to a series of tweets yesterday, by the advanced crypto tracker Whale Alert, wallets linked to Bitfinex’s 2016 security breach have moved over 1,200Bitcoins (BTC) — worth roughly $13.2 million at the time of writing — in over 4 transactions.

The biggest loot of the four transactions was 455.11 BTC (4,851,402 USD) of stolen funds transferred from Bitfinex hack in 2016 to an unknown wallet.

⚠ 455.11 #BTC (4,851,402 USD) of stolen funds transferred from Bitfinex Hack 2016 to unknown wallet Tx: https://t.co/36idCab29y — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 7, 2020

How easy is tracking BTCs?

It should be noted that Bitcoin is not really anonymous because all BTC transactions are kept permanently and publicly on the blockchain or ledger system, so it’s very easy for anyone to see the transactions and balances of any BTC address.

In 2016, Zane Tackett, Director of Community & Product Development for Bitfinex, in a statement credited to Reuters disclosed that 119,756 bitcoins had been stolen from users’ accounts.

“The bitcoin was stolen from users’ segregated wallets,” he said.

Bitfinex added that it had reported the theft to security agencies and was in liaison with blockchain analytic companies to track the stolen BTCs.

What these means: Blockchain security and security agencies have flagged the BTC wallets containing the stolen BTCs, making it very difficult to move the 119,756 BTC without being noticed.