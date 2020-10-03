Tech News
Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya record millions of cyber-attacks in 2020
A report has disclosed that millions of cyber-attacks occurred in some African countries, this year alone.
A report by Kaspersky Security Solutions has revealed that about 28 million malware attacks and 102 million detections of potentially unwanted programs (pornware, adware etc.) were recorded as of August 2020.
The key highlight of the report indicated that the number of malware attacks were outnumbered by a growing trend in the use of “grey zone” programs which disturb users’ experiences, while users might not even be aware of their presence.
On the reason for the growing “grey zone” software attacks, a security researcher at Kaspersky, Denis Parinov opined, “The reason why ‘grey zone’ software is growing in popularity is that it is harder to notice at first and that if the program is detected, its creators won’t be considered to be cybercriminals.
“The problem with them is that users are not always aware they consented to the installation of such programs on their device and that in some cases, such programs are exploited or used as a disguise for malware downloads. This is why many security solutions, including ours, flag such programs to make sure users are aware of its presence, influence on their device and activity.”
Commenting further, a part of the report read thus: “Potentially unwanted applications (PUAs) are programs that are usually not considered to be malicious by themselves. However, they are generally influencing user experience in a negative way. For instance, adware fills user device with ads; aggressive monetising software propagates unrequested paid offers; downloaders may download even more various applications on the device, sometimes malicious ones. While calculating interim results of threat landscape activity in African countries, the researchers noticed that PUAs attack users almost four times more often than traditional malware. They also eventually reach more users: for instance, while in South Africa, the malware would attack 415,000 users in 7-months of 2020, the figure for PUA would be 736,000.”
The report indicated that PUAs are potent and more widespread than traditional malware. For example, the results over the same 7-month period in Nigeria showed that there were 3.8 million malware attacks and 16.8 million PUA detections – which is four times as much.
Kenyan and South African threat landscapes have been more intense. In South Africa, there were almost 10 million malware attacks and a staggering 43 million PUA detections. Kenyan users faced even more malware attacks – around 14 million, and 41 million PUA appearances.
Tech News
Microsoft outlook users experience Software Blackout.
Outlook users were unable to connect to their Outlook.com as the site had difficulty in loading for some hours.
Microsoft outlook service had a worldwide blackout today following a software “configuration update”.
Outlook users were unable to connect to their Outlook.com as the site had difficulty in loading for some hours.
“We’ve received reports of users experiencing issues accessing their Exchange Online accounts via Outlook on the Web,” Microsoft tweeted on Thursday morning.
READ: How to overcome your fears and finally take action as an entrepreneur or business person (1)
We've received reports of users experiencing issues accessing their Exchange Online accounts via Outlook on the Web. Our initial investigation indicates that India-based users are the primarily impacted audience. Further details can be found in your admin center under EX223208.
— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) October 1, 2020
The company had deduced the cause of the outage, stating, “We’ve determined that a recent configuration update to components that route user requests was the cause of impact. We’ve reverted the update and are monitoring the service for recovery.”
READ: Lessons Nigeria can learn from Microsoft’s Global Skills Initiative
Besides the outlook outage, Microsoft had other service outages during the week, which affected its Office 365, Teams, and other services for several hours.
(READ MORE: Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok)
Microsoft users gave public utterances on social media because of the impact of the outages on them. One can relate to their opinions considering that the Covid-19 pandemic has made most people turn to the remote working system.
Is Microsoft Outlook / Office 365 down for anyone else in india? pic.twitter.com/P8udtibf1t
— Prasanth S (@Itsmeprasanths) October 1, 2020
Tech News
Amazon launches palm reading payment technology for shoppers
Amazon has introduced a new form of payment technology involving the scanning of shoppers’ palm.
Amazon.com inc. launched a new biometrics technology that permits its customers to make payments at the stores with their palm.
Amazon One is a computerized technique that connects the buyers’ palm through their credit card after which they can subsequently pay by placing their palm on a scanning machine. It enables a prompt payment of items.
READ: Okomu Oil half year profit drops by 57%
The company is in talks with some prospective customers as it intends to sell this device to other companies and retailers. It had earlier stated in March that it would commence with the sales of the technology fueling its cashless stores known as the “Just Walk Out’’.
The process requires that customers enter the store by scanning an application and depart with ease. Meanwhile, they would be charged for items bought through a track by sensors and cameras. Customers also have the option of not linking to an Amazon customer account.
(READ MORE: Paga Group relocates to the UK)
Amazon’s vice president of physical retail and technology, Dilip Kumar told Recode that Amazon One would gather data where customers shop, but not what they buy or the period they spend in third parties stores.
Amazon, however, addressed privacy concerns in the launch of its Amazon One, saying it designed the technology to be “highly secure.” It further clarified that the Palm images are not stored on the Amazon One device and are alternatively encrypted and stored in a secure area that is “custom-built in the cloud.” Its users could also demand to delete their data when they choose on the device or online.
Tech News
Google launches Chromecast with Google TV
Google unveils the Chromecast device to stream contents from Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ and Netflix.
Alphabet Inc’s Google, some hours ago, launched Chromecast with Google TV, a hardware platform designed to show contents from leading streaming services like Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ and the most popular streaming service company, Netflix.
The tech juggernaut unveiled the Chromecast streaming device that now comes with a remote control. It will cost $49.99 in the U.S, and will be available in other countries by the end of 2020.
READ: Netflix adds 10.1 million paid users in Q2 2020, yet stock plunges more than 9%
The real advantage this device holds looks to be the underlying search smarts that serve as the foundation for so much of what Google does. Here’s the company discussing the new feature in a blog post:
“Google TV’s For You tab gives you personalized watch suggestions from across your subscriptions organized based on what you like to watch—even your guilty pleasure reality dramas. Google TV’s Watchlist lets you bookmark movies and shows you want to save for later.
You can add to your Watchlist from your phone or laptop, and it will be waiting on your TV when you get home.
READ: Board room squabble tears HealthPlus apart
The new Chromecast with Google TV comes in a compact and thin design and is packed with the latest technology to give you the best viewing experience. It neatly plugs into your TV’s HDMI port and tucks behind your screen.
READ: FG says 174,574 successfully register for N75 billion MSME survival fund in 48 hours
Hardware composition:
- Switching it on, the new Google Tv comes with a crystal clear video in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second in no time. With Dolby Vision, you’ll get extraordinary color, contrast, and brightness on your TV.
- The Hardware also supports HDMI pass coupled with Dolby audio content.