Lead Wallet: An exclusive DeFi access and multi-cryptocurrency management application
Users can now have access to all their favourite DeFi protocols from the comfort of their wallet.
In recent times, there has been an upsurge in the popularity of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency usage. Some key factors behind this increase in addition to the potential profits that could be made from owning these cryptocurrencies is the decentralization and control which this technology offers.
DeFi has become a big thing in the crypto space over the past months, as a total sum of $9.03 billion has been locked in several DeFi protocols according to defipulse.com. DeFi which stands for Decentralized Finance provides a means for users to earn from providing liquidity, lending, and many other economic transactions, to the protocol and to other users in a decentralized manner, and these rewards are rightly shared in the proportion of stakes deposited by the user as defined in the protocol’s smart contract. This is popularly referred to as “FARMING”.
To a beginner, the key question would be: “I don’t have a cryptocurrency nor a wallet to store one, where do I even start from?”, and an advanced user’s wish would be to have all the different DeFi protocols and assets managed from one platform to reduce the pain of moving from one shop to another, hence spending time and transaction fees. Well, this is where Lead Wallet’s solution comes in.
Lead wallet is the world’s simplest multi-cryptocurrency wallet with a user interface beautifully designed for easy understanding, storage of multiple crypto assets, spending, swapping and exchanging of these assets with just few clicks and direct access to all kinds of DeFi protocols.
The Lead wallet Beta App is set to launch in October 2020, and upon delivery, users will be able to store, send, spend, swap, stake, and exchange their BTC, ETH, DOGE, ERC20 tokens such as YFI, SUSHI at the speed of light via direct access to Uniswap and other major DeFi apps (will be announced soon). Shortly after the public beta launch, other digital assets and DeFi apps will be integrated along with 100+ additional crypto assets.
In other to achieve the above goals, the Lead wallet team has recently secured two big partnerships in late August. The first one is with ChangeNOW Exchange, which will serve as the liquidity gateway for users to swap between digital assets in the Lead Wallet application, and the second partnership is with Liquidity Dividends Protocol (LID) that will be responsible for conducting the Lead Token pre-sale schedule to hold on the 3rd of September 2020. The partnership with LID means that upon the successful completion of the token sale, 75% of the funds raised will auto-locked on Uniswap for trading liquidity.
Hence, the Lead Wallet team invites the general public to join in the Lead token presale so as to have you as an early holder of LEAD token as there will be added rewards for all who participate in the sales. Read the full details of our presale offer here.
For further inquiries about Lead wallet and partnership, send us an email: [email protected]
CardinalStone’s Debut Commercial Paper Issuance records 148% subscription
The Series I 270-day Commercial Paper was issued at an effective yield of 7.0%.
CardinalStone Partners Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading multi-asset investment management firms, successfully completed its debut Commercial Paper issuance with a subscription of 148%. This impressive subscription level demonstrates investors’ confidence in the company and the ability of its management team to deliver value.
The company had set out to raise N5 billion in the first tranche under its N10 billion Commercial Paper Programme recently registered with FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited. However, subscriptions totalling N7.1 billion were received from individual and institutional Investors including asset managers, pension fund administrators amongst others.
The Series I 270-day Commercial Paper was issued at an effective yield of 7.0%.
The company’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr Michael Nzewi, was pleased with the overall outcome of the Commercial Paper Issuance. He indicated that the funds from the Commercial Paper Issuance would enable the company to diversify its financing mix and fund its working capital requirements.
“This issuance is expected to consolidate CardinalStone’s position as a credible borrower in the Nigerian capital market while at the same time setting a precedence for commercial paper issuance by a non-bank affiliated financial services business,” Mr Nzewi stated.
FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited acted as Lead Arranger & Dealer while FCMB Capital Markets Limited and CardinalStone Partners Limited were Joint Arrangers on the debut commercial paper transaction.
CardinalStone was founded in 2008 with the vision to build a world-class investment banking firm of African origin. Over the years, the company has continued to offer an assortment of financial services to a diverse institutional and retail clientele base.
In addition to investment banking, CardinalStone also offers securities trading, asset management, registrar services and consumer finance via its subsidiaries namely CardinalStone Securities Limited, CardinalStone Asset Management Limited, CardinalStone Registrars Limited and CS Advance Finance Company respectively.
Cititrust Financial Services Limited wins Africa most innovative loan/investment brand of the year
The award further demonstrates CFS Limited has clearly distinguished itself in the Nigerian financial services industry.
Cititrust Financial Services Limited (CFS Limited), a subsidiary of CFS Group Plc, has been adjudged and presented an award as the best Africa most innovative loan/investment brand of the year. CFS Limited emerged tops in the category following the report of the editorial board of the African Brands Magazine that conducted an innovative research of several Fintech brands.
The Africa most innovative loan/investment brand of the Year Award which was formally presented to CFS Limited over the weekend, comes on the heels of recent similar awards won by CFS Limited, and further demonstrates that the company has clearly distinguished itself in the Nigerian financial services industry through superior and innovative service offerings.
Speaking on the award, the Managing Director of CFS Limited, Mr. Charles Olaluwoye said it is gratifying to be so recognised for such an award, which clearly highlights the company’s innovation and leadership in the sector it operates in. He noted further that CFS Limited is taking decisive steps in building a quality brand that is dedicated to delivering quality services at all times.
Mr. Charles Olaluwoye said: “This award is a further attestation to our consistent and excellent innovation and technological drive in service delivery. As a corporate organisation, our focus is to build a sustainable business concern that is resilient, innovative to continually deliver value to customers as well as to investors”.
The Innovative Fintech Brands Africa 2020 research is a consumer-led survey and represents the most comprehensive Fintech brand study in Africa. The study is independently conducted by the Africa Brands Awards, Fast Track Brand Communication & Strategy, and Geopoll, the leader in providing fast, high-quality research from emerging markets with strategic analysis and insights.
The Fintech Brand Africa Awards which celebrates Africa’s Fintech Innovators and Leaders is organized by the leading financial technology and brands marketing publication in Africa, The Africa Brands Magazine and the award is an initiative founded on the idea that Fintech can unleash unprecedented economic growth in Africa.
Union Systems launches Nigeria’s first multibank trade finance portal, Optimus
Optimus has finally given corporates the control they have always demanded from their banks.
Union Systems Limited, a leading financial technology company, today announced the launch of its new product, Optimus, the first multibank international trade finance portal in Nigeria. Optimus enables corporates to initiate, process, and manage all international trade transactions across their banks from a single portal. Optimus is a cloud-based application. It empowers corporates to have a consolidated view of all their trade transactions with different banks without having to visit the banking hall. Corporates can collaborate and communicate with their teams, suppliers, bankers and other relevant stakeholders in the trade finance value-chain from anywhere in the world. It is available on both the web and mobile channels. Optimus has eliminated the hassle of corporates having to log in to many bank portals to initiate trade transactions with different banks as these transactions can now be made and monitored from a single Portal.
Chuks Onyebuchi, Chief Executive Officer, Union Systems Limited stated “We are very excited to introduce Optimus to the African market starting with Nigeria. Optimus has finally given corporates the control they have always demanded from their banks. It promotes collaboration on trade instruments among stakeholders unhindered by time zones, personal contact and channel. The product is intuitive making business users far less reliant on technical support from their IT staff and bank account managers.”
Optimus enables corporates to engage their supplier online real-time at the draft creation stage of Letters of Credit process. It is very secure and ensures interoperability between the corporates and their banks. With Optimus, corporates can process and manage all CBN forms without visiting the bank and have a single view of their overall credit line utilization at a group level, promoting transparency and efficient management of their bank credit lines. They can pay and print payment receipts of custom duties and NESS fees and manage all trade payment obligations across domiciled banks. Corporates can also track their shipment from any country of supply to Nigeria and easily know the expected arrival date of their goods ahead of time.
“Optimus comes at the nick of time to address the unmet demands of the corporates and to support both corporates and banks to thrive in this new normal created by the pandemic. Optimus will decentralize trade finance operations for corporates by putting them in charge of their operations and interactions with their bank partners,” said Ngozi Ilondu, Head of Marketing, Union Systems Limited
Optimus is equipped with intelligent reporting from multiple data pools processed in few seconds to meet the diverse regulatory and management reporting demands across corporates subsidiaries and branches in different locations. The Optimus dashboard and workflow are intuitive and configurable and can be tailored to a corporate’s operations assigning views and approvals to defined roles. It also ensures that at a glance, a corporate staff can see all pending tasks and messages.
Optimus is the new trade finance superpower for corporates. With Optimus, corporates are in charge. To see how Optimus works, request a demo on www.optimus-mb.com
About Union Systems
Union Systems Limited (USL) is an Information Technology Company that provides financial software solutions and professional services to major banks in Africa. The company provides software solutions to financial institutions to enhance their software capabilities, effectively scale processes, improve compliance and drive operational efficiencies.
With headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, the company has a deep understanding of the African market and has a team of highly qualified consultants that have real-world experience in the delivery of complex software solutions. Top banks in Africa rely on Union Systems to deliver growth, profitability and regulatory compliance in financial software applications.