UAE begins conditional issuance of visa to Nigerians on October 8

The Anambra International Cargo Airport, which is located at Umueri in Anambra State, is expected to be ready for commissioning in April 2021.

This was disclosed by the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, during a visit to the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in his office in Abuja.

Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic Data

He told the minister that the state would be honoured to have him perform the task of commissioning the project.

Governor Obiano said, “We are sure of the date because we have the money to complete it. We are not asking for any assistance, nor are we taking any loans. I am here personally to brief you on the project and to invite you to commission it for us in April 2021.”

READ:

Obiano told the minister that the decision to embark on the airport project was informed by the need to cater to the economic interests of the state and its environs. He revealed that the airport has the second-longest runway in the country, after the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

He said, “The airport is just a few kilometres from Onitsha town, the economic nerve centre of the south-east region. It is strategically located and is a worthwhile investment.”

READ:

According to the governor, the construction of the airport has been guided by recommendations and guidelines of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to meet the best international standards.

On his part, Hadi Sirika, commended the Anambra State Government for embarking on a cargo airport project, as it would have a positive impact on the economic development of the state and the South East region as a whole.

READ:

The minister said that the Federal Ministry of Aviation and its agencies would always give the necessary guide and cooperation to states embarking on such projects in order to ensure that all internationally set standards were met.

According to Sirika, airports can be viable if they are built with specific objectives in mind. The minister said he believed that the Anambra airport would be successful in serving the interests of the trading population of the state and environs.

READ:

He also advised the governor to sustain the ongoing collaboration with the regulatory authorities to ensure that all regulations and guidelines for the construction and operation of airports were met.