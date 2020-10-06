Travellers to United Arab Emirates must have return ticket, negative COVID-19 test results- FG

The Federal Government has announced that travellers to the United Arab Emirates must possess confirmed return tickets, test negative to COVID-19, and have valid health insurance covering the duration of stay.

This was disclosed by the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede in a statement issued on Tuesday, according to Punch.

Going forward, the Polymerase Chain Reaction test is expected to be taken within 96 hours before departure.

In the statement, the CGI explained that a visitor must also have confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of stay in UAE or the address of residence of relatives hosting him.

It stated, “The service wishes to communicate new visa regulations introduced by the UAE’s authority in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“UAE bound passengers are expected to be in possession of the following: Confirmed return ticket; confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of stay in UAE or address of residence in the UAE or address of relatives of the visitor playing host while in the UAE; a negative PCR test taken within 96 hrs before departure; valid health insurance, copies of trade licenses in the UAE and Nigeria, if applicable.”

The Nigeria Immigration Service also advised all UAE-bound passengers to avoid denial of departure from Nigeria and repatriation from the country concerned due to non-compliance.