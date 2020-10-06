Hospitality & Travel
Travellers to United Arab Emirates must have return ticket, negative COVID-19 test results- FG
UAE-bound passengers should comply to avoid denial of departure from Nigeria and repatriation from the country concerned.
The Federal Government has announced that travellers to the United Arab Emirates must possess confirmed return tickets, test negative to COVID-19, and have valid health insurance covering the duration of stay.
This was disclosed by the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede in a statement issued on Tuesday, according to Punch.
Going forward, the Polymerase Chain Reaction test is expected to be taken within 96 hours before departure.
In the statement, the CGI explained that a visitor must also have confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of stay in UAE or the address of residence of relatives hosting him.
It stated, “The service wishes to communicate new visa regulations introduced by the UAE’s authority in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“UAE bound passengers are expected to be in possession of the following: Confirmed return ticket; confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of stay in UAE or address of residence in the UAE or address of relatives of the visitor playing host while in the UAE; a negative PCR test taken within 96 hrs before departure; valid health insurance, copies of trade licenses in the UAE and Nigeria, if applicable.”
The Nigeria Immigration Service also advised all UAE-bound passengers to avoid denial of departure from Nigeria and repatriation from the country concerned due to non-compliance.

United States announces changes to work permit visas that could affect Nigerians
The US has announced changes to its H1B Visas also known as Work Permits that it will be issuing to highly skilled workers.
The United States has announced new set of rules limiting the number of H-1B Visas also known as Work Permits that it will be issuing to highly skilled workers, including Nigerians, seeking to work in the United States. The new rules take effect this week.
This was disclosed by the United States Departments of Labor and Homeland Security on Tuesday making it even harder for applicants to get one of the most sought-after visas in the world. According to reports, the new rules will reduce the length of visas that it will issue, increase the wages of those who get the visas, and limit the types of university degrees that can qualify for the visa.
Several reports monitored by Nairametrics suggest the new rules could reduce the number of Visa Applications by as much as one-third. This was also confirmed by Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary of the Departments of Labor and Homeland Security (DHS).
What they are saying: According to the US Officials, the move became necessary to protect Americans from losing jobs to highly skilled immigrants especially now that the economy is in bad shape due to the effect of the Covid-19 virus.
- “With millions of Americans looking for work, as the economy continues its recovery, immediate action is needed to guard against the risk lower-cost foreign labour can pose to the wellbeing of US workers. America’s immigration laws should put American workers first.” Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella.
- According to the Wall Street Journal, “Under the new rule, the required wage level for entry-level workers would rise to the 45th percentile of their profession’s distribution, from the current requirement of the 17th percentile. The requirement for the highest-skilled workers would rise to the 95th percentile, from the 67th percentile.”
- Last July Donald Trump told Fox News that he wanted Americans to take the jobs that would otherwise go to those granted the visas. “We have plenty of people looking for jobs,” he told Fox. “I think it’s going to make a lot of people very happy. And it’s common sense.”
According to US Immigration law, a total of 85,000 new H-1B visas are allowed for each government fiscal year. This number includes 65,000 new H-1B visas available for overseas workers in specialty (professional) level occupations with at least a bachelor’s degree, with an additional 20,000 visas available for those specialty workers with an advanced degree from a US academic institution.
Why this matters: Nigerians make up a large chunk of immigrants applying for H-1B visas meaning most could end up being asked to leave the country or seek other alternatives to remain in the US.
- Nigerians seeking approval for the visas will also hope that their employers increase their salaries in line with expectations or risk being denied the visas.
- This piles pressure on organisations looking to cut costs to remain competitive making applicants vulnerable to being let go.
- Nigerians makeup one of the most skilled people living in the United States and some believe the Trump Administration views them as a threat to US Jobs.
- In January, the Trump administration expanded visa bans on six countries: Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania.
ICYMI: Back in June, US President Donald Trump signed an order temporarily halting access to several employment-based visas, and issuance of green cards for the rest of the year.

NCAA reviews International flights schedule, limits passengers to 200 per flight
All airlines must ensure they comply with COVID-19 protocols as issued by Aeronautical and public health authorities.
Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has updated the schedules of International flights with effect from October 2, 2020, as the agency stated that a maximum of 200 passengers are allowed per flight.
This was disclosed by the agency via its Twitter handle on Saturday.
READ: Apple MacBook Pro barred from flights – NCAA
In a letter addressed to all foreign airline operators flying to Nigeria, NCAA explained that the update followed the request for additional flight frequencies by the airlines.
The letter, which was signed by the Director-General, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, stated that all airlines must ensure they comply with the COVID-19 health protocols as issued by Aeronautical and public health authorities.
READ: Just in: FG bars Air France, KLM and other foreign airlines
The updated flight schedules. pic.twitter.com/dYyhw2jvEo
— Nigerian CAA (@NigerianCAA) October 3, 2020
It stated, “On Mondays in Lagos, Delta, Turkish, Qatar, Ethiopia, Kenyan Airlines and four others are expected to fly to different destinations.”
Click here for details of the schedule

Canada unfairly denies Nigerians visas – High Commissioner
Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Canada has raised concerns over how Nigerians are unfairly denied visas.
The Canadian government unfairly denies a lot of Nigerians, including students, visas.
This was disclosed by Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Canada, Amb. Adeyinka Asekun, during a webinar on Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary by the mission on Thursday.
According to Asekun, he hope that the issue would be addressed in the draft bilateral agreement, which both countries have been working on, for better treatment of Nigerians in that regard.
He said, “Canada and Nigeria have for some time been working on a draft agreement that addresses a number of areas of mutual concern to both countries. It is our further hope that a video conference call may be set up next spring latest to finalise the terms of this agreement.What is most important about this agreement is that it is likely to address a situation in which a lot of Nigerian citizens are being denied visas when they should actually have been granted the visas.We are looking for a situation in which the process will become much fairer and much more predictable. And there are provisions in this agreement which will make it possible for us to get much better treatment,” he said.
The envoy added that many Nigerians were eager to study in Canada, but were denied the opportunity, and that he hoped the situation would change when the agreement came into effect.
Though, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Rob Oliphant, did not give the reasons Nigerians are unfairly denied visas,disclosed that his country was host to no fewer than 11,000 Nigerian students.
Oliphant also highlighted the strong relationship between Nigeria and Canada.
He said: “The strong relationship between Canada and Nigeria is built on deep people-to-people ties. Over 50,000 Canadians have Nigerian roots, some of them are my very good personal friends, and today over 11,000 Nigerian students are pursuing their studies in Canada. They enrich Canadian universities. Of course they benefit from Canadian universities, but the benefit they bring to Canada is equal and extremely important. Limited air travel does not weaken these important personal ties. In fact, it keeps us keenly looking forward to even more connection and reconnection. On that note, let me again offer my personal heartfelt congratulations.
On behalf of the government of Canada, the Parliamentary Secretary wished Nigeria and its people a very happy 60th anniversary of independence.